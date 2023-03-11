Home
Trending ETFs
SRH REIT Covered Call ETF

ETF
SRHR
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$53.4514 +2.03 +3.95%
primary theme
N/A
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.4
$51.42
$53.45

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SRHR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SRH REIT Covered Call ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 02, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) that are publicly traded on domestic stock exchanges. In addition, the Fund strategically implements an option strategy consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded covered call options on the REITs in the Fund’s portfolio.

REIT Portfolio

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC (“RMA”), a sub-adviser to the Fund, will select approximately 20-30 REITs for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio based on several quantitative and qualitative factors to isolate candidates likely to provide long-term capital appreciation and annual distribution growth. These factors include the REIT’s organic net operating income growth (defined as the net operating income growth attributable to the REIT’s existing businesses, excluding any income derived as a result of corporate activities, such as mergers and asset acquisitions), the estimated fair value of its underlying real estate properties, the quality of its underlying real estate properties, and RMA’s assessment of the REIT’s managerial team’s investment strategy (i.e. management’s stated strategy in regards to the management and operation of the REIT’s portfolio), experience, and alignment of incentives with that strategy. In addition, RMA considers the REIT’s subsector focus (such as residential, self-storage, infrastructure, office, etc.) in the context of prevailing macroeconomic and industry trends when selecting REITs for the Fund’s portfolio.

REITs may be sold when RMA observes a significant negative change in one of the selection factors such as a change in management or management strategy, the organic growth slows, or the valuation of the underlying assets declines. Additionally, in connection with the option strategy discussed below, a REIT may be sold if a call option written by the Fund on that specific REIT is exercised.

Option Strategy

The Fund also employs an option strategy by writing U.S. exchange-traded covered call options on select securities in the REIT portfolio with the goal of generating additional income and selective repurchase of such options. A call option written (sold) by the Fund gives the holder (buyer) the right to buy a certain security at a predetermined strike price from the Fund. The strategy generates income for the Fund from the price (premium) paid by the buyer for the option contract. The intention of the Fund is to reduce risk and enhance total return by tactically selling call options on some or all of the securities in the REIT portfolio. The call options may not correspond to approximately 100% of the value of the securities held by the Fund, therefore representing a partially covered strategy. The Fund is not obligated to write call options on every REIT in the portfolio and at times, it may have very few call option positions. RMA determines to sell a covered call on a particular security based on a variety of criteria, including, but not limited to, the premiums available, liquidity of the option contract or underlying REIT, the prospective capital appreciation of the security, and the market environment. The call options written (sold) may either be traditional exchange-listed options or FLexible EXchange (“FLEX”) options. The implications of the written (sold) FLEX call options are describe in more detail here:

Call Options – When the Fund sells a call option, the Fund receives a premium in exchange for an obligation to sell shares of a reference asset at a strike price on the expiration date if the buyer of the call option exercises it. If the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date and the buyer exercises the call option, the Fund will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date, the call option may end up worthless and the Fund retains the premium.

FLEX Options – FLEX options are options guaranteed by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), that allow investors to customize key contract terms, including expiration date, exercise style, and exercise price, and expanded position limits. Because FLEX options may not trade regularly, a model-based valuation for the FLEX options that references the quoted prices for listed options may be used to value the FLEX options.

Read More

SRHR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRHR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRHR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SRHR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SRHR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SRHR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SRHR Category Low Category High SRHR % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SRHR % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SRHR - Expenses

Operational Fees

SRHR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SRHR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SRHR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SRHR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SRHR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SRHR Category Low Category High SRHR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SRHR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SRHR Category Low Category High SRHR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SRHR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SRHR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

×