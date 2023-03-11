Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) that are publicly traded on domestic stock exchanges. In addition, the Fund strategically implements an option strategy consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded covered call options on the REITs in the Fund’s portfolio.

REIT Portfolio

Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC (“RMA”), a sub-adviser to the Fund, will select approximately 20-30 REITs for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio based on several quantitative and qualitative factors to isolate candidates likely to provide long-term capital appreciation and annual distribution growth. These factors include the REIT’s organic net operating income growth (defined as the net operating income growth attributable to the REIT’s existing businesses, excluding any income derived as a result of corporate activities, such as mergers and asset acquisitions), the estimated fair value of its underlying real estate properties, the quality of its underlying real estate properties, and RMA’s assessment of the REIT’s managerial team’s investment strategy (i.e. management’s stated strategy in regards to the management and operation of the REIT’s portfolio), experience, and alignment of incentives with that strategy. In addition, RMA considers the REIT’s subsector focus (such as residential, self-storage, infrastructure, office, etc.) in the context of prevailing macroeconomic and industry trends when selecting REITs for the Fund’s portfolio.

REITs may be sold when RMA observes a significant negative change in one of the selection factors such as a change in management or management strategy, the organic growth slows, or the valuation of the underlying assets declines. Additionally, in connection with the option strategy discussed below, a REIT may be sold if a call option written by the Fund on that specific REIT is exercised.

Option Strategy

The Fund also employs an option strategy by writing U.S. exchange-traded covered call options on select securities in the REIT portfolio with the goal of generating additional income and selective repurchase of such options. A call option written (sold) by the Fund gives the holder (buyer) the right to buy a certain security at a predetermined strike price from the Fund. The strategy generates income for the Fund from the price (premium) paid by the buyer for the option contract. The intention of the Fund is to reduce risk and enhance total return by tactically selling call options on some or all of the securities in the REIT portfolio. The call options may not correspond to approximately 100% of the value of the securities held by the Fund, therefore representing a partially covered strategy. The Fund is not obligated to write call options on every REIT in the portfolio and at times, it may have very few call option positions. RMA determines to sell a covered call on a particular security based on a variety of criteria, including, but not limited to, the premiums available, liquidity of the option contract or underlying REIT, the prospective capital appreciation of the security, and the market environment. The call options written (sold) may either be traditional exchange-listed options or FLexible EXchange (“FLEX”) options. The implications of the written (sold) FLEX call options are describe in more detail here:

Call Options – When the Fund sells a call option, the Fund receives a premium in exchange for an obligation to sell shares of a reference asset at a strike price on the expiration date if the buyer of the call option exercises it. If the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date and the buyer exercises the call option, the Fund will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date, the call option may end up worthless and the Fund retains the premium.

FLEX Options – FLEX options are options guaranteed by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), that allow investors to customize key contract terms, including expiration date, exercise style, and exercise price, and expanded position limits. Because FLEX options may not trade regularly, a model-based valuation for the FLEX options that references the quoted prices for listed options may be used to value the FLEX options.