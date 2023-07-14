Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

ETF
SPYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.68 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
SPYX (ETF)

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.68 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
SPYX (ETF)

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$36.68 -0.01 -0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

SPYX | ETF

$36.68

$1.39 B

1.31%

$0.48

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.9%

1 yr return

17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.7%

Net Assets

$1.39 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.7
$31.18
$105.23

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

SPYX | ETF

$36.68

$1.39 B

1.31%

$0.48

0.20%

SPYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    12530000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karl Schneider

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the 
Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies in the S&P 500 Index that are “fossil fuel free”, which are defined as companies that do not own fossil fuel reserves (either proven or probable). For purposes of the composition of the Index, fossil fuel reserves are defined as (i) thermal coal reserves, (ii) other non-metallurgical coal reserves (e.g., coal for chemical biproducts, coal briquettes, residential use, liquid fuel, cement production, paper manufacturing, pharmaceutical, alumina refineries, ferrochrome, anthracite) (iii) conventional or unconventional oil reserves (e.g., natural gas liquids, oil sands, condensates and liquid petroleum gas), (iv) natural gas reserves, (v) shale gas reserves, and (vi) oil and gas reserves that have not been disclosed transparently as specific types of oil or gas, or are disclosed as one aggregate quantity of oil and gas reserves combined. The Index is a subset of the S&P 500 Index (the “Underlying Index”), which serves as the initial universe of eligible securities for the Index. The Underlying Index focuses on the large capitalization U.S. equity market, including common stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all U.S. common equities listed on the NYSE, NYSE Arca, NYSE American, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market, NASDAQ Capital Market, Cboe BZX, Cboe BYX, Cboe EDGA, or Cboe EDGX with unadjusted market capitalizations of at least $14.6 billion and float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $7.3 billion at the time of inclusion. The minimum required capitalization may be revised by the Index Provider (as defined below) at any time. In constructing the Index, the initial universe is screened in an effort to exclude companies with any ownership of fossil fuel reserves, including for third-party and in-house power generation, as determined by S& P Trucost Limited through its review of publicly available information, such as annual reports and other company publications. 
The Index is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalization. The Index is rebalanced quarterly after the close of business on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December. The rebalancing reference dates are after the close of the third Friday of February, May, August, and November, respectively. New additions to the Underlying Index are reviewed for inclusion in the Index each quarter, provided they have been added to the Underlying Index by the Index rebalancing reference dates. Fossil fuel reserve ownership information is updated as part of each quarterly rebalancing. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the technology and financial sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 488 stocks. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

SPYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.9% -14.3% 36.7% 15.17%
1 Yr 17.6% -34.8% 38.6% 12.16%
3 Yr 12.6%* -27.6% 93.5% 6.37%
5 Yr 11.7%* -30.4% 97.2% 3.48%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 76.17%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -56.3% 28.9% 32.09%
2021 13.2% -20.5% 152.6% 5.61%
2020 6.2% -13.9% 183.6% 9.49%
2019 7.1% -8.3% 8.9% 6.20%
2018 -0.9% -13.5% 12.6% 5.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.3% -20.5% 36.7% 97.43%
1 Yr -2.2% -34.8% 40.3% 90.26%
3 Yr 16.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 2.58%
5 Yr 13.2%* -29.7% 97.2% 2.97%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -56.3% 28.9% 32.16%
2021 13.2% -20.5% 152.6% 6.00%
2020 6.2% -13.9% 183.6% 9.41%
2019 7.1% -8.3% 8.9% 6.20%
2018 -0.9% -10.9% 12.6% 14.11%

SPYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPYX Category Low Category High SPYX % Rank
Net Assets 1.39 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 46.07%
Number of Holdings 494 2 4154 20.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 349 M 288 K 270 B 49.43%
Weighting of Top 10 27.69% 1.8% 106.2% 69.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.47%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.77%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 2.06%
  5. Alphabet Inc 1.86%
  6. Tesla Inc 1.68%
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.67%
  8. Alphabet Inc 1.63%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc 1.42%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% 0.00% 130.24% 12.75%
Cash 		0.08% -102.29% 100.00% 85.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 48.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 48.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 45.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 45.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPYX % Rank
Technology 		25.40% 0.00% 48.94% 31.09%
Healthcare 		14.98% 0.00% 60.70% 35.45%
Financial Services 		13.92% 0.00% 55.59% 41.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.18% 0.00% 30.33% 37.98%
Communication Services 		9.14% 0.00% 27.94% 31.78%
Industrials 		8.52% 0.00% 29.90% 58.12%
Consumer Defense 		7.17% 0.00% 47.71% 38.82%
Utilities 		3.10% 0.00% 20.91% 24.04%
Real Estate 		2.83% 0.00% 31.91% 44.79%
Basic Materials 		2.56% 0.00% 25.70% 49.54%
Energy 		1.20% 0.00% 41.64% 81.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPYX % Rank
US 		98.77% 0.00% 127.77% 16.23%
Non US 		1.15% 0.00% 32.38% 60.60%

SPYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 49.27% 89.12%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 2.00% 17.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 496.00% 7.97%

SPYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPYX Category Low Category High SPYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 23.92% 1.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPYX Category Low Category High SPYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.28% -54.00% 6.06% 15.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

John Law

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

3.25

3.3%

John Law, CFA, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, has managed the portion of the Fund's assets allocated to SSGA FM for the Fund's Passive International Small Cap Equity Sub-strategy since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×