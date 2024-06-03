The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that primarily seeks to generate current income. The Fund’s strategy involves holding shares of unaffiliated passively managed ETFs that seek to track the performance of the Index (“Index ETFs”) and selling daily credit call spreads on the Index. The Fund’s daily credit call spread strategy consists of selling a call option and simultaneously buying another call option at a higher strike price for income generation.

The Fund’s investment approach is designed to generate income through option premiums derived from selling Index call spreads, which will be the primary driver of the Fund’s yield. To retain upside growth potential (if the value of the Index increases) and seek a target annual income level of 20% (the “Annual Target”), the Fund sells at-the-money or near-the-money call spreads. The sold call spreads generate premium and also allow the Fund to benefit if the Index’s value increases above the call spreads cap (described below) via its Index ETF holdings. Additionally, the Fund will maintain a minor allocation to cash or U.S. Treasuries, not exceeding ten percent of its total assets.

The Fund will employ its investment strategy regardless of fluctuating market, economic, or other conditions, and will not seek to take temporary defensive positions during such periods. Each day, the Fund will sell Index call spreads to generate net income from the options premiums. These spreads will be designed to seek the Annual Target level of income while maintaining exposure to the value of the Index.

Each day, the Fund will sell credit call spreads on the Index, focusing on options with near-term expiration. This involves selling call options at a strike price at or near the money and buying call options above that strike price. If the Index’s value rises above the upper strike price (the call spreads cap), the Fund will profit from further upside appreciation in the value of the Index.

The Fund aims for consistent monthly distributions, primarily relying on the income generated from selling the call spreads. If the anticipated daily income from these activities surpasses a set threshold, ZEGA Financial, LLC (Sub-Adviser), may adjust the strategy to seek to balance current and potential income, striving for a daily income target that will enable the Fund to, in turn, achieve the Annual Target, although there is no guarantee that the Fund will be able to achieve its Annual Target.

This strategy seeks to offer an “enhanced” yield compared to traditional option-based strategies by focusing on short-term options, which typically yield higher income than equivalent longer-term options.

In addition to options trading, the Fund will hold cash or short-term U.S. Treasury securities. These securities serve a dual purpose: providing collateral for the options strategy and contributing to the Fund’s income generation.

Dividends paid by the Fund’s Index ETF holdings will contribute to the Fund’s income generation.

The Fund’s options contracts will:

● Generate current income from option premiums.

● Limit the Fund’s indirect participation in gains, if any, of the Index’s value.

For more information, see the section “The Fund’s Use of Index Option Contracts” below.

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to generate monthly income at the Annual Target, which is not dependent on the value of the Index.

● The Fund seeks to participate in some of the potential gains experienced by increases in the value of the Index.

● The Fund will not participate directly in approximately the first 0%-0.50% of any daily gains in the Index (or the Index ETFs). Instead, the Fund will seek to generate income (through options premiums) in lieu of market participation.

● If the Index’s value experiences gains above that day’s upper call strike level, the Fund would participate in the Index’s gains after that point (via its Index ETF holdings).

That is, although the Fund will not fully participate in gains in the value of the Index, the Fund’s portfolio is designed to generate income and benefit if the Index’s value increases above the call spreads cap (via its Index ETF holdings).

An investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Index, nor is the Fund an investment in a traditional passively managed index fund.

The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Index loses value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

Additional information regarding the Index is also set forth below.

The Fund’s Use of Index Option Contracts

The Fund’s approach to Index option contracts entails selling daily Index credit call spreads. The Fund will earn net premium income, with an opportunity to gain from the time decay of options.

Fund Portfolio

The Fund’s portfolio is comprised mainly of:

● Shares of Index ETFs.

● Sold Index call option contracts, generally at or near the money.

● Bought Index call options contracts, with strike prices above the strike prices of the sold options.

● Limited holdings of U.S. Treasury Securities and Cash (less than 10% of Fund assets) for collateral and income generation.

Defiance S&P 500 Target Income ETF – Principal Holdings Portfolio Holdings (All options are based on the value of the Index) Investment Terms Expected Target Maturity Index ETF shares N/A N/A Sold call option contracts “at (or near)-the money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to or near the then-current price of the Index at the time of sale) Sold call option contracts provide inverse exposure to the full extent of any increases in the value experienced by the Index minus the premium received. Typically, 1 day, but may extend to one-week expiration dates Bought call option contracts “out-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is above the then-current price of the Index at the time of sale). Bought call option contracts provide exposure to the full extent of any increases in the value experienced by the Index above the option’s strike price. Typically, 1 day, but may extend to one-week expiration dates U.S Treasury Securities and Cash Multiple series of U.S. Treasury Bills supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. These instruments are used as collateral for the Fund’s derivative investments. They will also generate income. The Fund will generally hold US Treasuries to maturity. 6-month to 2-year maturities at the time of purchase.

The Fund intends to invest in cash-settled options, which means the holder of the option doesn’t receive securities when the option is exercised or expires. Instead, any payments are made in cash.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in financial instruments and economic interests that provide exposure to the value of the Index. The Fund’s “80%” policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH, NOR ENDORSED BY, THE INDEX.

Index Overview: The S&P 500 Index is a widely recognized benchmark index that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest U.S.-based companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. These companies represent approximately 80% of the total U.S. equities market by capitalization, making it a large-cap index.

The S&P 500 is diversified across all sectors of the economy, including technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, and others. This distribution can vary over time as the market value of the sectors change.

Regarding volatility, the S&P 500, like all market indices, has experienced periods of significant daily price movements. Historically notable periods of volatility include the Black Monday crash in 1987, the dot-com bubble burst around 2000, the financial crisis of 2008, and the market reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. However, the specific degree of volatility can vary and is subject to change based on overall market conditions. Despite these periods of volatility, the Index has shown long-term growth over its history.