The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of stocks that make up the S&P 500® Index (the “S&P 500®” or the “Reference Index”) and a call options strategy, which consists of a mix of written (sold) call options and long (bought) call options on the S&P 500® Index (“SPX call options”). Under certain circumstances, the call options strategy may include transactions with covered call options. The Fund seeks to generate high income from the premiums earned from the SPX call options as well as the dividends received from the Fund’s equity holdings. The SPX call options seeks to generate a net-credit, meaning that the premium received from the sale of the call options will be greater than the cost of buying the long, out-of-the-money SPX call options. The SPX options strategy is intended to generate high monthly income in a tax efficient manner, with the potential for upside participation when the underlying equity index appreciates. The Fund seeks tax efficient returns by utilizing index options that receive favorable tax treatment under Internal Revenue Code rules because they qualify as “Section 1256 Contracts.” Under these rules, each section 1256 contract held by the Fund at year end is treated as if it were sold at fair market value on the last business day of the tax year. If the Section 1256 contracts produce capital gain or loss, gains or losses on the Section 1256 contracts open at the end of the year, or terminated during the year, are treated as 60% long term and 40% short term, regardless of how long the contracts were held. In addition, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities by taking investment losses from certain equity and/or options positions to offset realized taxable gains of equities and/or options. Opportunistically, the Fund may seek to take advantage of tax loss harvesting opportunities on the SPX call options and/or equity positions.

The S&P 500® is a market capitalization weighted index comprised of the securities of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Reference Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries.

The Fund, while not an index fund, will generally use a “replication” strategy to invest in the S&P 500®, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the S&P 500® in the same approximate proportions as in the S&P 500®. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the S&P 500® whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the S&P 500® as a whole, when NEOS Investment Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the S&P 500® involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, a S&P 500® constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the S&P 500®).

The Adviser may actively manage the written and purchased call options prior to expiration to potentially capture gains and minimize losses due to the movement of the S&P 500® Index.

The Fund’s options strategy typically consists of at least two components: (i) written (sold) call options on the S&P 500® on up to 100% of the value of the equity securities held by the Fund to generate premium from such options, and (ii) using a portion of the premium received to buy out-of-the-money call options on the same Reference Index to provide the potential for upside equity participation when the underlying index appreciates.

The Fund expects the total value of the written call options and the total value of the purchase call options to each be up to 100% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund will use a portion of the premium received from writing call options to purchase out-of-the-money call options. Call options written by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is close to the current price of the reference asset, and call options purchased by the Fund will typically have a strike price that is higher than the current price of the Reference Index asset.

The Fund focuses primarily on SPX call options which offer both European settlement (i.e., options can only be exercised at their expiration date) and cash settlement (i.e., options carry an obligation by their seller to pay the difference between their strike price and their settlement value instead of allowing the seller to take delivery of securities).

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities in implementing its principal investment strategies.

The Fund is considered to be diversified. Additionally, the Fund’s investment strategies may involve active and frequent trading resulting in high portfolio turnover.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in securities, or derivative instruments linked to securities, of companies that are included in the Fund’s Reference Index. For purposes of the 80% policy, the value of such derivative instruments shall be determined on a daily mark-to-market basis.