In seeking to track the performance of the S&P 500 High Dividend Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the

Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500® Index. The S&P 500 Index focuses on the large capitalization U.S. equity market, including common stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all U.S. common equities listed on the NYSE, NYSE Arca, NYSE American, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market, NASDAQ Capital Market, Cboe BZX, Cboe BYX, Cboe EDGA, or Cboe EDGX with unadjusted market capitalizations of at least $14.6 billion and float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $7.3 billion at the time of inclusion. The minimum required capitalization may be revised by the Index Provider (as defined below) at any time. To determine dividend yield: (i) an indicated dividend is measured by taking the latest dividend paid (excluding special payments) multiplied by the annual frequency of the payment; and (ii) the indicated dividend is then divided by the company's share price as of the rebalancing reference date. Index constituents are equally weighted and the Index is rebalanced semi-annually, in January and July. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial and utilities sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 79 stocks.

The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.