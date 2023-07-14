Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

SPRE | ETF

$20.30

$80.5 M

3.97%

$0.80

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.0%

1 yr return

-3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$80.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

76.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
$17.84
$23.98

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

SPRE | ETF

$20.30

$80.5 M

3.97%

$0.80

0.59%

SPRE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

The Index includes all real estate investment trust (“REIT”) securities listed in developed and emerging markets and included as constituents of the S&P Global BMI Shariah Index, a comprehensive global Sharia-compliant index of publicly-traded equity securities. Constituents included in the S&P Global BMI Shariah Index must have a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $100 million and an annual trading value of at least $50 million. A REIT is a security of a company that invests in real estate, either through real estate property, mortgages and similar real estate investments, or all of the foregoing. Islamic religious law commonly known as Sharia has certain restrictions regarding finance and commercial activities permitted for Muslims, including interest restrictions and prohibited industries. Constituents of the S&P Global BMI Shariah Index, and therefore constituents of the Index, have been screened for non-compliant business activities (companies that offer products and services that are not compliant with Sharia law such as gambling, alcohol, or tobacco) and compliance with certain accounting-based financial ratios (companies must satisfy financial ratios governing leverage, cash, and the share of revenues derived from non-compliant activities).

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly. Each security in the Index is subject to certain individual security weight caps. As of February 28, 2023, the Index was composed of 49 constituents, representing investments in 10 countries.

The Index was developed in 2020 by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), a division of S&P Global, with active contribution by ShariaPortfolio, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser. The Index is owned and administered by the Index Provider. The S&P Global BMI Shariah Index was developed in 2008 by the Index Provider and is owned and administered by the Index Provider.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in the component securities of the Index. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders. The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets in Sharia-compliant securities or other Sharia-compliant investments not included in the Index, but which the Sub-Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in Sharia-compliant securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the S&P Global BMI Shariah Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions). Each investment made by the Fund is pre-screened and approved as Sharia compliant before investment by the Fund.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s investment adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Fund is classified as non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single company or a smaller number of companies than diversified funds. The Index is expected to be concentrated (i.e., holding more than 25% of its total assets) in REITs.

The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

Read More

SPRE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -49.2% 11.9% 95.10%
1 Yr -3.1% -47.4% 116.8% 1.40%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.4% 30.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.5% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -51.3% 81.2% 2.11%
2021 20.3% -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 7.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -49.2% 11.9% 95.10%
1 Yr N/A -47.4% 116.8% 1.75%
3 Yr N/A* -21.4% 30.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 20.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.4% 13.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.5% -51.3% 81.2% 2.11%
2021 20.3% -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.7% 8.2% N/A

SPRE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPRE Category Low Category High SPRE % Rank
Net Assets 80.5 M 1.28 M 78.4 B 90.23%
Number of Holdings 41 20 642 45.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.8 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 86.49%
Weighting of Top 10 76.02% 15.9% 99.8% 3.81%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Public Storage 12.54%
  2. Prologis Inc 12.04%
  3. Equinix Inc 11.92%
  4. Crown Castle Inc 11.55%
  5. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.88%
  6. Equity Residential 4.82%
  7. Weyerhaeuser Co 4.75%
  8. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc 4.74%
  9. Camden Property Trust 4.19%
  10. Segro PLC 4.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPRE % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 0.01% 106.94% 21.62%
Cash 		0.17% -98.06% 25.84% 90.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 62.16%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 21.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 59.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 61.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPRE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.09% 56.23%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 66.19%
Real Estate 		0.00% 34.46% 100.00% 22.06%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 59.79%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 56.94%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 61.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 57.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 59.79%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.53% 56.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 77.94%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 57.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPRE % Rank
US 		92.04% 0.01% 101.17% 79.73%
Non US 		7.79% 0.00% 44.90% 4.73%

SPRE - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.07% 4.72% 80.00%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 38.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 10.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

SPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% 74.91%

SPRE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPRE Category Low Category High SPRE % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.97% 0.00% 20.32% 26.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPRE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPRE Category Low Category High SPRE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.14% 6.05% 39.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPRE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SPRE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Naushad Virji

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Naushad Virji, Chief Executive Officer at ShariaPortfolio, Inc.(“SP Funds”), launched SP Funds in 2014 and ShariaPortfolio Canada, Inc. in 2019. He has also been Chief Executive Officer at Virji Investments, Inc., a registered investment advisor firm, since 2003. Mr. Virji attended the University of Florida where he received a degree in business administration.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.92 2.23

