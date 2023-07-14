Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.8%
1 yr return
20.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
12.3%
Net Assets
$5.32 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.5%
Expense Ratio 0.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Effective immediately, the sixth paragraph in the section titled “Principal Investment Strategies” of the Fund’s Summary Prospectus and the sixth paragraph in the section titled “Summary Information – Principal Investment Strategies” of the Fund’s Statutory Prospectus is deleted and replaced with the following:
The Fund intends to be “diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), to the extent that the Underlying Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified” as defined in the 1940 Act solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act and may invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of a small group of issuers or in any one individual issuer than can a diversified fund. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status solely due to a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index.
Please Retain This Supplement For Future Reference.
|Period
|SPHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.8%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|45.81%
|1 Yr
|20.5%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|1.96%
|3 Yr
|12.9%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|4.80%
|5 Yr
|12.3%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|2.07%
|10 Yr
|12.2%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|2.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|12.65%
|2021
|13.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|5.69%
|2020
|5.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|23.11%
|2019
|7.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|3.06%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|16.68%
|Period
|SPHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|SPHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPHQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.32 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|24.85%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|2
|4154
|51.62%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.54 B
|288 K
|270 B
|26.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.54%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|17.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPHQ % Rank
|Stocks
|100.01%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|3.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|51.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|50.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|47.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|47.62%
|Cash
|-0.01%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|94.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPHQ % Rank
|Financial Services
|34.24%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|1.15%
|Technology
|22.60%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|62.33%
|Healthcare
|13.31%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|76.26%
|Industrials
|11.34%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|23.28%
|Energy
|4.78%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|33.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.76%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|93.64%
|Consumer Defense
|4.31%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|90.28%
|Basic Materials
|3.71%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|25.11%
|Real Estate
|0.41%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|84.53%
|Communication Services
|0.38%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|98.85%
|Utilities
|0.17%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|82.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPHQ % Rank
|US
|99.65%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|4.38%
|Non US
|0.36%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|86.79%
|SPHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.19%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|90.12%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|14.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SPHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|77.71%
|SPHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPHQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.51%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|3.01%
|SPHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SPHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPHQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.59%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|3.55%
|SPHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2007
15.01
15.0%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2014
7.76
7.8%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
