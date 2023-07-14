Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

ETF
SPHQ
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.95 -0.08 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
SPHQ (ETF)

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.95 -0.08 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
SPHQ (ETF)

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.95 -0.08 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

SPHQ | ETF

$50.95

$5.32 B

1.51%

$0.76

0.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.8%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.3%

Net Assets

$5.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.0
$39.74
$51.03

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

SPHQ | ETF

$50.95

$5.32 B

1.51%

$0.76

0.19%

SPHQ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Dec 06, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    79010000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

Effective immediately, the sixth paragraph in the section titled “Principal Investment Strategies” of the Fund’s Summary Prospectus and the sixth paragraph in the section titled “Summary Information – Principal Investment Strategies” of the Fund’s Statutory Prospectus is deleted and replaced with the following:

The Fund intends to be “diversified,” as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), to the extent that the Underlying Index is diversified. The Fund may become “non-diversified” as defined in the 1940 Act solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act and may invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of a small group of issuers or in any one individual issuer than can a diversified fund. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status solely due to a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index.

Please Retain This Supplement For Future Reference.

Read More

SPHQ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPHQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.8% -14.3% 36.7% 45.81%
1 Yr 20.5% -34.8% 38.6% 1.96%
3 Yr 12.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 4.80%
5 Yr 12.3%* -30.4% 97.2% 2.07%
10 Yr 12.2%* -18.7% 37.4% 2.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPHQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -56.3% 28.9% 12.65%
2021 13.2% -20.5% 152.6% 5.69%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 23.11%
2019 7.5% -8.3% 8.9% 3.06%
2018 -1.5% -13.5% 12.6% 16.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPHQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.1% -20.5% 36.7% 93.13%
1 Yr 2.5% -34.8% 40.3% 79.70%
3 Yr 16.7%* -27.6% 93.5% 1.53%
5 Yr 12.9%* -29.7% 97.2% 4.19%
10 Yr 14.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 1.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPHQ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.8% -56.3% 28.9% 12.73%
2021 13.2% -20.5% 152.6% 6.07%
2020 5.5% -13.9% 183.6% 23.52%
2019 7.5% -8.3% 8.9% 3.06%
2018 -1.5% -10.9% 12.6% 40.28%

SPHQ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPHQ Category Low Category High SPHQ % Rank
Net Assets 5.32 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 24.85%
Number of Holdings 101 2 4154 51.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.54 B 288 K 270 B 26.42%
Weighting of Top 10 41.54% 1.8% 106.2% 17.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp. 5.82%
  2. Apple Inc. 5.58%
  3. Meta Platforms, Inc., Class A 5.43%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp. 5.29%
  5. Mastercard Inc., Class A 4.94%
  6. Visa Inc., Class A 4.56%
  7. Procter Gamble Co. (The) 3.55%
  8. Chevron Corp. 3.36%
  9. Invesco Private Prime Fund 3.27%
  10. Eli Lilly and Co. 3.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPHQ % Rank
Stocks 		100.01% 0.00% 130.24% 3.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 51.09%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 50.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 47.81%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 47.62%
Cash 		-0.01% -102.29% 100.00% 94.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPHQ % Rank
Financial Services 		34.24% 0.00% 55.59% 1.15%
Technology 		22.60% 0.00% 48.94% 62.33%
Healthcare 		13.31% 0.00% 60.70% 76.26%
Industrials 		11.34% 0.00% 29.90% 23.28%
Energy 		4.78% 0.00% 41.64% 33.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.76% 0.00% 30.33% 93.64%
Consumer Defense 		4.31% 0.00% 47.71% 90.28%
Basic Materials 		3.71% 0.00% 25.70% 25.11%
Real Estate 		0.41% 0.00% 31.91% 84.53%
Communication Services 		0.38% 0.00% 27.94% 98.85%
Utilities 		0.17% 0.00% 20.91% 82.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPHQ % Rank
US 		99.65% 0.00% 127.77% 4.38%
Non US 		0.36% 0.00% 32.38% 86.79%

SPHQ - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPHQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.01% 49.27% 90.12%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 2.00% 14.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SPHQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPHQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPHQ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 0.00% 496.00% 77.71%

SPHQ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPHQ Category Low Category High SPHQ % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.51% 0.00% 23.92% 3.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPHQ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPHQ Category Low Category High SPHQ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.59% -54.00% 6.06% 3.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPHQ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPHQ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2007

15.01

15.0%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

13.76

13.8%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2014

7.76

7.8%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2020

1.76

1.8%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×