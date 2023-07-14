In seeking to track the performance of the MSCI ACWI IMI Index (the “ Index ” ), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. “ SSGA FM ” or the “ Adviser ” ), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “ diversified ” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “ non-diversified ” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts ( “ ADRs ” ) or Global Depositary Receipts ( “ GDRs ” )) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market

instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging markets. The Index covers approximately 99% of the global equity markets. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security and its issuing company must meet certain size and capitalization requirements. In particular: (i) a company must have a full market capitalization within the range of the top 99% of the developed market equity universe, based on free float-adjusted market capitalization (for emerging market companies, the required full market capitalization is set at one half the corresponding level for developed market companies); and (ii) a security must have a free float-adjusted market capitalization equal to or greater than 50% of the smallest company identified above. A company's free float-adjusted market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the number of shares readily available in the market by the price of such shares. In addition, the following liquidity requirements must be met: (i) developed market securities must have a three-month and twelve-month Annualized Traded Value Ratio ( “ ATVR ” ) of at least 20% and a three-month frequency of trading of at least 90% (ATVR is a measure of a security's trading volume divided by its float-adjusted market capitalization) and (ii) emerging market securities must have a three-month and twelve-month ATVR of at least 15% and a three-month frequency of trading of at least 80%. Mutual funds, ETFs, equity derivatives, limited partnerships, and most investment trusts are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. The composition of the Index is fully reviewed on a quarterly basis. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the technology sector, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in the United States, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 9,220 securities.