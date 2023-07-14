Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.4%
Net Assets
$585 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.3%
Expense Ratio 0.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SPGM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|19.02%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|38.98%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|43.07%
|5 Yr
|8.4%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|40.00%
|10 Yr
|9.2%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPGM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|48.82%
|2021
|10.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|99.87%
|2020
|4.9%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|25.30%
|2019
|6.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|42.61%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|13.56%
|Period
|SPGM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.3%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|13.42%
|1 Yr
|-6.5%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|35.57%
|3 Yr
|12.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|40.27%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|38.52%
|10 Yr
|10.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPGM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|48.82%
|2021
|10.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|38.94%
|2020
|4.9%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|45.63%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|62.52%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|25.04%
|SPGM
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPGM % Rank
|Net Assets
|585 M
|199 K
|133 B
|48.90%
|Number of Holdings
|2458
|1
|9075
|0.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67.2 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|58.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.28%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|95.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPGM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.24%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|14.54%
|Cash
|0.62%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|83.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|46.81%
|Other
|0.04%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|20.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|40.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|43.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPGM % Rank
|Technology
|19.44%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|57.60%
|Financial Services
|14.93%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|45.04%
|Healthcare
|12.75%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|63.11%
|Industrials
|11.54%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|32.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.45%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|51.98%
|Communication Services
|7.77%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|50.66%
|Consumer Defense
|7.30%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|55.18%
|Energy
|5.32%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|22.36%
|Basic Materials
|4.81%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|37.22%
|Real Estate
|3.43%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|19.38%
|Utilities
|2.25%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|48.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPGM % Rank
|US
|59.12%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|44.60%
|Non US
|40.12%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|45.59%
|SPGM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.09%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|98.52%
|Management Fee
|0.09%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|4.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|SPGM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPGM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPGM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|1.61%
|SPGM
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPGM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.23%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|3.61%
|SPGM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SPGM
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPGM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.05%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|11.93%
|SPGM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 08, 2023
|$0.591
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.567
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2022
|$0.539
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.690
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2021
|$0.431
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2020
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.611
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2019
|$0.444
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2018
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.590
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.437
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.527
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.611
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.445
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2012
10.26
10.3%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Keith is a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions (GEBS) team. He currently manages a variety of passive US and international equity funds including an assortment of ETFs, sub-advised mutual funds, and separately managed portfolios.In addition, Keith writes a Real Estate Market Commentary for the firm each quarter. Prior to his current role, Keith spent 9 years as a Portfolio Manager in the Direct Implementation group where he managed both US active quantitative strategies and passive global REITs.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...