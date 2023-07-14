In seeking to track the performance of the STOXX ® Europe Total Market Index (the “ Index ” ), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. ( “ SSGA FM ” or the “ Adviser ” ), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “ diversified ” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “ non-diversified ” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the

Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is a free-float market capitalization weighted index designed to provide a broad representation of publicly traded Western European companies. A company's free-float market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the number of shares readily available in the market by the price of such shares. The Index represents at least 95% of the free-float market capitalization of each of the following European countries: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Index is reconstituted quarterly. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial and industrial sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in the United Kingdom and France, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 1,872 securities.