Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.1%
1 yr return
7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$7.28 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 0.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SPEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|91.95%
|1 Yr
|7.8%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|63.09%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|18.28%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|12.36%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|5.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|13.68%
|2021
|0.8%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|19.75%
|2020
|4.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|61.75%
|2019
|4.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|44.38%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|8.69%
|Period
|SPEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.3%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|97.57%
|1 Yr
|-16.2%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|96.41%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|8.66%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|4.49%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|3.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|13.68%
|2021
|0.8%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|19.75%
|2020
|4.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|61.75%
|2019
|4.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|44.38%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|10.49%
|SPEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPEM % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.28 B
|717 K
|102 B
|7.03%
|Number of Holdings
|2855
|10
|6734
|3.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.05 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|19.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.15%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|88.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPEM % Rank
|Stocks
|98.27%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|34.10%
|Cash
|1.19%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|66.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.52%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|7.32%
|Other
|0.02%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|15.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|90.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|92.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPEM % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.66%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|45.41%
|Technology
|16.26%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|85.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.80%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|41.01%
|Basic Materials
|9.87%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|29.62%
|Communication Services
|9.75%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|39.07%
|Industrials
|7.21%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|33.76%
|Consumer Defense
|6.45%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|43.98%
|Energy
|4.69%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|42.95%
|Healthcare
|4.48%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|39.07%
|Utilities
|3.14%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|19.92%
|Real Estate
|2.70%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|22.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPEM % Rank
|Non US
|97.96%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|27.09%
|US
|0.31%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|58.41%
|SPEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.11%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|98.80%
|Management Fee
|0.11%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|1.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SPEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|8.43%
|SPEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPEM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.53%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|9.21%
|SPEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SPEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPEM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.18%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|13.85%
|SPEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.446
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.654
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.459
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.949
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.512
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.724
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.435
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.433
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.278
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2013
|$0.389
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.295
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.693
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Dwayne Hancock, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the firm’s Global Equity Beta Solutions (GEBS) Group. Within this group, he is currently the strategy leader for the group’s non-U.S.passive products. Prior to taking on this responsibility, Mr. Hancock was the ETF product specialist for the GEBS group. He is also a member of the SSGA Valuation Committee. Mr. Hancock currently manages a varied mix of funds with both domestic and international strategies, which include separate accounts, commingled funds, mutual funds and ETFs. Additionally, he has played a primary role in determining trading strategies for significant benchmark changes such as the annual Russell indices reconstitution. Mr. Hancock joined SSGA in 1996 and became part of the GEBS portfolio management team in 1998. Prior to this, he worked in the firm’s Passive International Equity Operations department as a senior analyst. He has been working in the investment management field since 1994. Mr. Hancock holds a Master of Business Administration from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Framingham State College. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...