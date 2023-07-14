Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.5%
1 yr return
5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$64.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.4%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SPC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-48.5%
|23.9%
|92.65%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-76.0%
|772.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-53.1%
|50.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-42.4%
|16.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.8%
|15.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.0%
|-83.6%
|547.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|63.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-29.8%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|29.5%
|N/A
|Period
|SPC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-48.5%
|23.9%
|93.14%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-76.0%
|772.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-53.1%
|50.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.4%
|16.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-19.7%
|15.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.0%
|-83.6%
|547.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|63.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-29.8%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|40.9%
|N/A
|SPC
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPC % Rank
|Net Assets
|64.5 M
|183 K
|28 B
|87.66%
|Number of Holdings
|145
|6
|1336
|7.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.4 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|88.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.37%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|58.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPC % Rank
|Stocks
|91.30%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|62.82%
|Cash
|9.52%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|30.19%
|Other
|0.06%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|24.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|7.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|4.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|1.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPC % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|34.09%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.51%
|99.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|75.16%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|99.19%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|99.19%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|74.35%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|84.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|96.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|98.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|84.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPC % Rank
|US
|88.92%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|87.66%
|Non US
|2.38%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|8.77%
|SPC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.03%
|4.18%
|87.44%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|48.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|SPC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|N/A
|SPC
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.88%
|9.74%
|SPC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|SPC
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|56.27%
|SPC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
David K. Sherman is the portfolio manager for RiverPark Short Term and RiverPark Strategic Income. Mr. Sherman, is the managing member of Cohanzick. Since 1996, Mr. Sherman, on behalf of Cohanzick Management, LLC , has managed accounts for various clients utilizing investment programs substantially similar to those intended to be used by the Fund. From January 1987 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman held various executive and director positions at Leucadia National Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. From August 1992 to August 1996, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President of Leucadia with primary responsibility for the oversight of Leucadia's insurance companies' investment portfolios. Mr. Sherman holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 20, 2021
0.69
0.7%
T. Kirk Whitney, CFA® is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cohanzick Management, LLC, and serves as an Assistant Portfolio Manager of the Responsible Credit Fund. Mr. Whitney began his career with Cohanzick Management, LLC as a Portfolio Analyst in 2013, rising to his current role of Assistant Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst. Mr. Whitney has over 20 years of experience having worked at the Solaris Group, Concordia Advisors, Alliance Capital and Bloomberg. Mr. Whitney holds a B.S. from Pennsylvania State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|8.95
|5.25
