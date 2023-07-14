Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF

Active ETF
SPBC
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.3558 -0.27 -1.05%
primary theme
N/A
SPBC (ETF)

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.3558 -0.27 -1.05%
primary theme
N/A
SPBC (ETF)

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.3558 -0.27 -1.05%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF

SPBC | Active ETF

$25.36

$8.2 M

1.59%

$0.40

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.6%

1 yr return

20.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$8.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.6
$19.15
$25.63

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF

SPBC | Active ETF

$25.36

$8.2 M

1.59%

$0.40

0.73%

SPBC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Kim

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies: Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S. companies through (i) exchange-traded futures contracts, (ii) equity securities of U.S. companies, and (iii) ETFs that primarily invest in the equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund defines equity securities as common stock, preferred stock, or futures on common or preferred stock. The Fund defines U.S. companies as those organized in the U.S.; having a class of securities whose principal securities market is in the U.S.; or derives 50% or more of its total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in the U.S., or maintains 50% or more of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity in the U.S. The Fund invests in companies without restriction as to capitalization.

GBTC Strategy

The Fund invests up to 15% of its total assets in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a private fund that is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust seeks for its shares to track the price of Bitcoin. The Fund expects to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies indirectly by investing up to 15% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary, which is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to cryptocurrencies consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to regulated investment companies.

The Fund will not invest directly in bitcoin, bitcoin futures, or other cryptocurrencies. The Fund is not expected to track the price movements of cryptocurrencies.

Read More

SPBC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPBC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.6% -51.8% 22.1% 96.42%
1 Yr 20.4% -58.9% 46.9% 41.53%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPBC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPBC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 99.36%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 42.62%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPBC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.0% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

SPBC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPBC Category Low Category High SPBC % Rank
Net Assets 8.2 M 177 K 1.21 T 81.84%
Number of Holdings 4 2 4154 99.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.7 M 1.74 K 270 B 66.94%
Weighting of Top 10 97.50% 1.8% 100.0% 0.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares Core SP 500 ETF 84.98%
  2. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust BTC 10.15%
  3. SP500 EMINI 0.58%
  4. FIDELITY INV MMTRSY 1 680 0.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPBC % Rank
Stocks 		97.91% 0.00% 130.24% 98.06%
Cash 		2.50% -102.29% 100.00% 10.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 11.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 7.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 8.44%
Other 		-0.41% -13.91% 134.98% 0.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPBC % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 27.45%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 46.50%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 47.76%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 68.28%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 46.29%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 50.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 30.46%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 38.45%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 46.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 50.42%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 52.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPBC % Rank
US 		97.91% 0.00% 127.77% 84.85%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 73.79%

SPBC - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPBC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.01% 2.95% 48.02%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 45.40%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.44%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SPBC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPBC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPBC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 1.73%

SPBC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPBC Category Low Category High SPBC % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.59% 0.00% 19.15% 33.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPBC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPBC Category Low Category High SPBC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 0.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPBC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPBC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

David Berns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2021

1.02

1.0%

David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.

Michael Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×