YTD Return
26.6%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$8.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
97.5%
Expense Ratio 0.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Principal Investment Strategies: Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.
The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S. companies through (i) exchange-traded futures contracts, (ii) equity securities of U.S. companies, and (iii) ETFs that primarily invest in the equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund defines equity securities as common stock, preferred stock, or futures on common or preferred stock. The Fund defines U.S. companies as those organized in the U.S.; having a class of securities whose principal securities market is in the U.S.; or derives 50% or more of its total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in the U.S., or maintains 50% or more of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity in the U.S. The Fund invests in companies without restriction as to capitalization.
GBTC Strategy
The Fund invests up to 15% of its total assets in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a private fund that is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust seeks for its shares to track the price of Bitcoin. The Fund expects to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies indirectly by investing up to 15% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary, which is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to cryptocurrencies consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to regulated investment companies.
The Fund will not invest directly in bitcoin, bitcoin futures, or other cryptocurrencies. The Fund is not expected to track the price movements of cryptocurrencies.
|Period
|SPBC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.6%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|96.42%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|41.53%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPBC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.0%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|SPBC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|99.36%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|42.62%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SPBC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.0%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|SPBC
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPBC % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.2 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|81.84%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|2
|4154
|99.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.7 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|66.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.50%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|0.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPBC % Rank
|Stocks
|97.91%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|98.06%
|Cash
|2.50%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|10.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|11.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|7.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|8.44%
|Other
|-0.41%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|0.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPBC % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|27.45%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|46.50%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|47.76%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|68.28%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|46.29%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|50.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|30.46%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|38.45%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|46.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|50.42%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|52.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPBC % Rank
|US
|97.91%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|84.85%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|73.79%
|SPBC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.73%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|48.02%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|45.40%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SPBC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SPBC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPBC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|1.73%
|SPBC
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPBC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.59%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|33.65%
|SPBC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SPBC
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPBC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|0.15%
|SPBC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.877
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2021
1.02
1.0%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 24, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
