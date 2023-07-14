Principal Investment Strategies: Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

The Fund invests in equity securities of U.S. companies through (i) exchange-traded futures contracts, (ii) equity securities of U.S. companies, and (iii) ETFs that primarily invest in the equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund defines equity securities as common stock, preferred stock, or futures on common or preferred stock. The Fund defines U.S. companies as those organized in the U.S.; having a class of securities whose principal securities market is in the U.S.; or derives 50% or more of its total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in the U.S., or maintains 50% or more of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity in the U.S. The Fund invests in companies without restriction as to capitalization.

GBTC Strategy

The Fund invests up to 15% of its total assets in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a private fund that is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust seeks for its shares to track the price of Bitcoin. The Fund expects to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies indirectly by investing up to 15% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary, which is designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to cryptocurrencies consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to regulated investment companies.

The Fund will not invest directly in bitcoin, bitcoin futures, or other cryptocurrencies. The Fund is not expected to track the price movements of cryptocurrencies.