The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, specifically units and shares of common stock and warrants, of U.S.-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”). The Fund expects to invest the majority of its assets in SPACs which are small capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a small capitalization company if it has a market capitalization below $2 billion. A SPAC (or “blank check company”) is a company with no commercial operations that is established solely to raise capital through an initial public offering (“IPO”) for the purpose of acquiring an existing operating company. A SPAC is publicly traded and is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more other operating companies. SPACs often have pre-determined time frames to complete a business combination (typically two years) or the SPAC will liquidate. Unless and until a business combination is completed, a SPAC generally invests its assets in U.S. government securities, money market securities, and cash and such assets are held in a trust account. SPACs generally offer units, each comprised of one share of common stock and a warrant (or portion of a warrant) to purchase common stock upon or after the business combination. A warrant is a security that allows its holder to purchase a specified amount of common stock at a specified price for a specified time. The Fund may seek to sell warrants that it receives in connection with the purchase of a SPAC’s units in order to generate additional returns for shareholders. The Fund intends to sell any SPAC units, common shares and warrants prior to the completion of a business combination. SPAC common stock shareholders of record have the right to redeem their shares for the pro rata trust account value rather than participating as a shareholder of a successful merger or business combination. SPAC common stock and warrants may each trade separately on an exchange. A SPAC will file a notice with the SEC and inform investors when warrants may be traded separately from common stock.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in cash, cash equivalents or short-term instruments such as commercial paper, money market mutual funds, or short-term U.S. government securities for cash management purposes or due to a lack of suitable investment opportunities.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made by Robinson Capital Management, LLC (“Robinson” or the “Sub-Adviser”), subject to the supervision of Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Adviser”). The Sub-Adviser will utilize both qualitative and quantitative analyses. The qualitative analysis involves the Sub-Adviser assigning a likelihood, or probability, that a SPAC will be successful in identifying and completing a business combination. Qualitative factors to be evaluated include the deal making track record and pedigree of the SPAC sponsor, its management and board, as well as the SPAC sponsor’s history in allocating capital, securing financing, managing public companies and background in the industry or business where the SPAC is searching for a business combination. The Sub-Adviser will also consider the voting power of certain stockholders, including stockholders affiliated with the management of the SPAC, in evaluating potential SPAC investments. Quantitative factors to be evaluated include the implied yield-to-worst of the SPAC common shares (i.e., the trust account value divided by the current share price which is then annualized based on the remaining time left to complete a transaction), as well as the value of any attached warrants to the SPAC units. Based on this quantitative analysis, the Sub-Adviser characterizes the Fund’s SPAC investments as an “alternative yield” strategy.

The Sub-Adviser intends to purchase SPAC common stock shares at, or below, the value of the underlying pro rata share of the trust account, and the Sub-Adviser intends to purchase SPAC units at prices at, or below, the combination of the value of the pro rata share of the trust account and the market value of any attached warrants. The Sub-Adviser intends to sell a SPAC investment in the Fund’s portfolio prior to a completed business combination when there has been a deterioration in the quantitative and qualitative factors analyzed by the Sub-Adviser and/or if the Sub-Adviser determines that a more attractive SPAC investment is available for purchase. If the Fund holds common stock of a SPAC that fails to complete a business combination in the pre-determined time frame, the Fund will be entitled to receive a pro rata share of the value of the trust account. Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally intends to hold between 75-100 SPAC positions at any given point in time.

The Sub-Adviser maintains a real-time model that tracks all publicly traded pre-merger SPAC common stock shares and units. The model ranks the attractiveness of all pre-merger SPAC common shares based on the quantitative and qualitative factors identified above. The Sub-Adviser believes that SPACs with a higher likelihood of completing a business combination, all other things being equal, offer greater upside potential (without any offsetting decrease in downside protection) than SPACs with a lower likelihood of completing a business combination. When ranking SPAC units with attached warrants the likelihood of completing a business combination has an even greater impact on the Sub-Adviser’s analysis. Although the terms of warrants may vary across SPACs, the warrants may have minimal market value if no business combination is completed, or they may convert to warrants with an extended redemption period (five-years in a typical SPAC structure) if a business combination is completed. Weightings of individual SPAC common shares and units in the Fund’s portfolio will be a function of relative attractiveness and market capitalization of the SPACs. The Sub-Adviser monitors the pre-merger SPAC universe in real time to determine which SPACs it deems most attractive versus most overvalued. The Sub-Adviser attempts to continuously own those SPACs that are most attractive and sell any it determines to be overvalued. The Sub-Adviser will also manage liquidity in the Fund’s portfolio by monitoring the average daily trading volumes of the individual positions held by the Fund.

The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.