The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

Indxx SPAC & NextGen IPO Index

The Index tracks the performance of the U.S.-listed common stock of Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (“SPACs”) and companies derived from SPACs. SPACs (also known as “blank check companies”) are companies with no commercial operations that are established solely to raise capital from investors for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses ( i.e. , a SPAC-derived company).

To be eligible to be added to the Index, a security must be U.S.-listed, have a minimum total market capitalization of $250 million, have a free float ( i.e. , the proportion of shares that are publicly available) of at least 10%; have a trading price of less than $10,000; and meet minimum liquidity thresholds. To be eligible to be added to the Index, SPACs must have traded on 90% of the eligible trading days in the last 3 months, except that SPACs with a market capitalization of more than $750 million are eligible if they have been listed for at least five trading days. Additionally, to be eligible to be added to the Index, SPAC-derived companies must be actively trading and must have traded for less than 2 years since completing a business combination with a SPAC.

As of each reconstitution and rebalance of the Index, 60% of the weight of the Index will be allocated to SPAC-derived companies and 40% will be allocated to SPACs. Within each such category, constituents will be weighted based on their market capitalization, subject to a maximum 12% weight and minimum 0.1% weight for an individual constituent. Additionally, the aggregate weight for securities with a weight greater than 5% is limited to 45% at the time of each reconstitution and rebalance of the Index.

The Index is reconstituted annually after the close of business on the last trading day of each July and rebalanced quarterly after the close of business on the last trading day of each January, April, July, and October, although new SPACs and SPAC-derived companies that meet the Index’s eligibility requirements may be added on a “fast-entry basis” in between reconstitution dates. In addition to the annual reconstitution in July, new SPACs and SPAC-derived companies may be added to the Index on the last trading day of each month. Index constituents will be removed from the Index at the time of a reconstitution if they fail to meet the eligibility requirements.

As of March 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 403 constituents. The Index was established in 2020 and is owned and maintained by Indxx, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider partnered with the Fund’s investment adviser to co-develop the methodology used to determine the securities included in the Index.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in SPACs and SPAC-derived companies. The foregoing policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.