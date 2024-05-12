Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF

ETF
SOXY
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.0241 -0.73 -1.44%
primary theme
N/A
SOXY (ETF)

YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.0241 -0.73 -1.44%
primary theme
N/A
SOXY (ETF)

YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.0241 -0.73 -1.44%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 12/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF

SOXY | ETF

$50.02

-

-

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.8
$50.02
$50.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 12/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF

SOXY | ETF

$50.02

-

-

0.99%

SOXY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    YieldMax(TM) Target 12(TM) Semiconductor Option Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks defined income (i.e., a set annual income target as discussed below) and capital appreciation. The Fund’s strategy involves: (1) constructing a portfolio of U.S.-listed equity securities of Semiconductor Companies (each, an “Underlying Security”) (the “Equity Strategy”); and (2) generating income through an options portfolio (the “Options Strategies”), which involve using options contracts on Underlying Securities and/or Semiconductor ETFs (described below). Additionally, the Fund will maintain a minor allocation to cash, money market funds or U.S. Treasuries, not exceeding ten percent of its total assets.

Equity Strategy

The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA”), selects Semiconductor Companies (defined below) in which the Fund will invest. To enable the Fund to effectively implement its Options Strategies, ZEGA evaluates the liquidity of a potential company’s common stock and the liquidity of its options contracts. The Fund is generally unconstrained, meaning it may invest in companies of any market capitalization size. ZEGA will also evaluate price level and implied volatility (i.e., a measure of how much the market believes the price of a stock or other underlying asset will move in the future) when selecting companies for investment and will monitor for these factors when determining whether to select new companies or remove existing companies from the portfolio.

Semiconductor Companies may include companies from foreign countries, including emerging markets. The Underlying Securities may include such companies’ U.S.-listed depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund will be concentrated in the same industry or industries as those of the Semiconductor Companies, which subjects the Fund to specific industry-related risks.

The Fund’s portfolio will generally be comprised of between fifteen and thirty companies. Dividends, if any, paid by the Fund’s portfolio holdings will contribute to the Fund’s income generation.

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest in Underlying Securities directly. However, from time to time, the Fund may invest in Underlying Securities “synthetically” for tactical reasons or to comply with regulatory requirements. To invest synthetically, the Fund will use options contracts on Underlying Securities (considered indirect or synthetic long holdings of the Underlying Securities) to gain exposure to the share price performance of the Underlying Securities.

Options Strategies

The Fund seeks to generate income from engaging in the Options Strategies primarily using options contracts on some or all of its Underlying Securities. These strategies will be the primary driver of the Fund’s yield, with a 12% target annual income level (the “Annual 12% Target”).

In particular, the Fund will receive income in the form of a premium when it writes (sells) an option. By selling options, the Fund will earn premiums from buyers who pay for the right to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price. The Sub-Adviser can implement the Options Strategies in various market conditions. Depending on the Sub-Adviser’s outlook, ZEGA will select one Options Strategy or a combination of Options Strategies that it believes will best provide the Fund with current income while generally also attempting to capture some upside appreciation (potential for increase in asset value). Additionally, the Sub-Adviser considers the performance of the Underlying Securities. In some instances, the aim is to generate additional gains if the Underlying Security increases in value, while, in other cases, the aim is to limit losses if the Underlying Security decreases in value. Further, depending on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of one or more of the Underlying Securities’ options contracts (e.g., they are insufficiently liquid or too costly), the Fund may employ Options Strategies using a “Semiconductor ETF” (i.e., a passively-managed, U.S.-listed ETF that seeks to track the performance of an index primarily comprised of Semiconductor Companies). The Fund's use of Options Strategies with ETFs will always be covered (e.g., the Fund may do call or put spreads).

These strategies are applied consistently, whether the Underlying Security or ETF is held directly or through synthetic exposure. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its targeted income from options or other sources in any given year. The Fund will seek to meet the Annual 12% Target through payment of monthly income distributions.

The Fund may be subject to different outcomes depending on the Options Strategies used. For example, when writing covered calls (selling call options on securities the Fund already owns), the Fund might limit its potential for capital appreciation in exchange for premium income. Alternatively, using an Options Strategy such as cash-secured put selling (selling put options while holding enough cash to purchase the Underlying Security if assigned), the Fund can earn premium income and potentially buy securities at lower prices. These Options Strategies impact the risk-return profile of the Fund, potentially affecting volatility, income generation, upside capture (gain potential), and capital preservation (protecting value).

Additionally, the premiums the Fund receives from selling options are directly influenced by market volatility; higher volatility (larger price swings) typically results in higher premiums. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser analyzes market conditions to determine the timing and type of Options Strategies to employ to achieve the primary objective of current income. By strategically entering and exiting options positions, the Sub-Adviser seeks to enhance the Fund's income potential.

Treasuries

In addition, the Fund will hold cash or short-term U.S. Treasury securities. These securities serve a dual purpose: providing collateral for the Options Strategies and contributing to the Fund’s income generation.

Why invest in the Fund?

The Fund seeks to generate income at the Annual 12% Target, which is not dependent on the value of the Underlying Securities.
The Fund seeks to participate in some of the potential gains experienced by increases in the share prices of the Underlying Securities.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment strategy is expected to result in high portfolio turnover on an annual basis.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of Semiconductor Companies and options contracts on (i) Semiconductor Companies, and/or (ii) Semiconductor ETFs. For purposes of the foregoing, the Fund defines a “Semiconductor Company” as a company that generates at least 50% of its revenue from the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors or semiconductor equipment, and a “Semiconductor ETF” as a passively-managed, U.S.-listed ETF that seeks to track the performance of an index primarily comprised of Semiconductor Companies.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Read More

SOXY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOXY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOXY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SOXY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SOXY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

SOXY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SOXY Category Low Category High SOXY % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SOXY % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

SOXY - Expenses

Operational Fees

SOXY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.99% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

SOXY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

SOXY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SOXY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

SOXY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SOXY Category Low Category High SOXY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SOXY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SOXY Category Low Category High SOXY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SOXY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

SOXY - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×