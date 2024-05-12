The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks defined income (i.e., a set annual income target as discussed below) and capital appreciation. The Fund’s strategy involves: (1) constructing a portfolio of U.S.-listed equity securities of Semiconductor Companies (each, an “Underlying Security”) (the “Equity Strategy”); and (2) generating income through an options portfolio (the “Options Strategies”), which involve using options contracts on Underlying Securities and/or Semiconductor ETFs (described below). Additionally, the Fund will maintain a minor allocation to cash, money market funds or U.S. Treasuries, not exceeding ten percent of its total assets.

Equity Strategy

The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA”), selects Semiconductor Companies (defined below) in which the Fund will invest. To enable the Fund to effectively implement its Options Strategies, ZEGA evaluates the liquidity of a potential company’s common stock and the liquidity of its options contracts. The Fund is generally unconstrained, meaning it may invest in companies of any market capitalization size. ZEGA will also evaluate price level and implied volatility (i.e., a measure of how much the market believes the price of a stock or other underlying asset will move in the future) when selecting companies for investment and will monitor for these factors when determining whether to select new companies or remove existing companies from the portfolio.

Semiconductor Companies may include companies from foreign countries, including emerging markets. The Underlying Securities may include such companies’ U.S.-listed depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund will be concentrated in the same industry or industries as those of the Semiconductor Companies, which subjects the Fund to specific industry-related risks.

The Fund’s portfolio will generally be comprised of between fifteen and thirty companies. Dividends, if any, paid by the Fund’s portfolio holdings will contribute to the Fund’s income generation.

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest in Underlying Securities directly. However, from time to time, the Fund may invest in Underlying Securities “synthetically” for tactical reasons or to comply with regulatory requirements. To invest synthetically, the Fund will use options contracts on Underlying Securities (considered indirect or synthetic long holdings of the Underlying Securities) to gain exposure to the share price performance of the Underlying Securities.

Options Strategies

The Fund seeks to generate income from engaging in the Options Strategies primarily using options contracts on some or all of its Underlying Securities. These strategies will be the primary driver of the Fund’s yield, with a 12% target annual income level (the “Annual 12% Target”).

In particular, the Fund will receive income in the form of a premium when it writes (sells) an option. By selling options, the Fund will earn premiums from buyers who pay for the right to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price. The Sub-Adviser can implement the Options Strategies in various market conditions. Depending on the Sub-Adviser’s outlook, ZEGA will select one Options Strategy or a combination of Options Strategies that it believes will best provide the Fund with current income while generally also attempting to capture some upside appreciation (potential for increase in asset value). Additionally, the Sub-Adviser considers the performance of the Underlying Securities. In some instances, the aim is to generate additional gains if the Underlying Security increases in value, while, in other cases, the aim is to limit losses if the Underlying Security decreases in value. Further, depending on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of one or more of the Underlying Securities’ options contracts (e.g., they are insufficiently liquid or too costly), the Fund may employ Options Strategies using a “Semiconductor ETF” (i.e., a passively-managed, U.S.-listed ETF that seeks to track the performance of an index primarily comprised of Semiconductor Companies). The Fund's use of Options Strategies with ETFs will always be covered (e.g., the Fund may do call or put spreads).

These strategies are applied consistently, whether the Underlying Security or ETF is held directly or through synthetic exposure. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its targeted income from options or other sources in any given year. The Fund will seek to meet the Annual 12% Target through payment of monthly income distributions.

The Fund may be subject to different outcomes depending on the Options Strategies used. For example, when writing covered calls (selling call options on securities the Fund already owns), the Fund might limit its potential for capital appreciation in exchange for premium income. Alternatively, using an Options Strategy such as cash-secured put selling (selling put options while holding enough cash to purchase the Underlying Security if assigned), the Fund can earn premium income and potentially buy securities at lower prices. These Options Strategies impact the risk-return profile of the Fund, potentially affecting volatility, income generation, upside capture (gain potential), and capital preservation (protecting value).

Additionally, the premiums the Fund receives from selling options are directly influenced by market volatility; higher volatility (larger price swings) typically results in higher premiums. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser analyzes market conditions to determine the timing and type of Options Strategies to employ to achieve the primary objective of current income. By strategically entering and exiting options positions, the Sub-Adviser seeks to enhance the Fund's income potential.

Treasuries

In addition, the Fund will hold cash or short-term U.S. Treasury securities. These securities serve a dual purpose: providing collateral for the Options Strategies and contributing to the Fund’s income generation.

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to generate income at the Annual 12% Target, which is not dependent on the value of the Underlying Securities.

● The Fund seeks to participate in some of the potential gains experienced by increases in the share prices of the Underlying Securities.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment strategy is expected to result in high portfolio turnover on an annual basis.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities of Semiconductor Companies and options contracts on (i) Semiconductor Companies, and/or (ii) Semiconductor ETFs. For purposes of the foregoing, the Fund defines a “Semiconductor Company” as a company that generates at least 50% of its revenue from the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors or semiconductor equipment, and a “Semiconductor ETF” as a passively-managed, U.S.-listed ETF that seeks to track the performance of an index primarily comprised of Semiconductor Companies.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.