The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets (the “80% basket”) in component securities of the Underlying Index (“Component Securities”). The Fund may invest the remaining 20% of its assets (the “20% basket”) in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Underlying Index to reflect various corporate actions (such as mergers) and other changes in the Underlying Index (such as reconstitutions, additions and deletions). The Fund may invest in securities of any type and of companies of any market capitalization, market sector or industry. The Fund may use the 20% basket to invest in securities issued by other investment companies, including other exchange-traded funds. The Fund also may invest in warrants and may also use derivatives, primarily swaps (including equity, variance and volatility swaps), and options and futures contracts on securities, interest rates, non‑physical commodities and/or currencies, with the 20% basket to track the Underlying Index and as substitutes for direct investments the Fund can make. The Fund may also use derivatives such as swaps, options (including options on futures), futures, and foreign currency transactions (e.g., foreign currency swaps, futures and forwards) to hedge various investments for risk management and speculative purposes. In addition, the Fund’s 20% basket may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by the Adviser or its affiliates.

Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the total return performance of the Underlying Index as a proxy for the senior secured loan universe. The Underlying Index is a subset of the Markit iBoxx USD Leveraged Loan Index. “Leveraged Loans” are loans to companies that typically already have a high amount of debt and are often characterized by lower credit ratings or higher interest rates. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index consisting of some of the largest, most liquid Leveraged Loans, as measured by the number of active market participants trading the security and the dollar face amount of outstanding senior loans issued. Currently, loans eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index are measured by type, size, liquidity, spread, credit rating and minimum time to maturity.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by Markit Indices Limited (the “Index Provider”), an organization that is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity or credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The Fund may, but is not required to, hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. “Tracking error” is the difference between the performance (return) of the Fund’s portfolio and that of the Underlying Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the Fund’s tracking error will not exceed 5%. Funds that employ a representative sampling strategy may incur tracking error risk to a greater extent than funds that seek to replicate an index.

The Component Securities primarily consist of senior loans (“Senior Loans”) to domestic or foreign corporations, partnerships and other entities that operate in a variety of industries and geographic regions, which may include emerging markets (“Borrowers”). The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its assets (i.e., net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Senior Loans. Senior Loans, at the time of the Fund’s purchase, have the most senior position in a Borrower’s capital structure or share the senior position with other senior debt securities of the Borrower. Senior Loans generally are arranged through private negotiations between a Borrower and several financial institutions (the “Lenders”) represented in each case by one or more such Lenders acting as agent (the “Agent”) of the several Lenders. On behalf of the Lenders, the Agent is primarily responsible for negotiating the loan agreement (“Loan Agreement”) that establishes the relative terms and conditions of the Senior Loan and rights of the Borrower and the Lenders. The Component Securities in which the Fund will invest are expected to be below investment grade securities (also known as “high yield securities” or “junk securities”). Such securities are rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”) or are unrated but deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. The Underlying Index may include, and the Fund may acquire and retain in its portfolio, below investment grade or unrated securities, including loans of Borrowers that are insolvent or in default, provided that all criteria of the Underlying Index, including liquidity requirements, are met.

The Fund may invest in participations (“Participations”) in Senior Loans and may purchase assignments (“Assignments”) of portions of Senior Loans from third parties. Senior Loans often are secured by specific assets of the Borrower, although the Fund may invest without limitation in Senior Loans that are not secured by any collateral.

The Fund is a non‑diversified fund as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), but intends to adhere to the diversification requirements applicable to regulated investment companies (“RICs”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund may invest 25% or more of the value of its assets in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the Underlying Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Except for investment restrictions designated as fundamental in this Prospectus or in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”), the investment policies described in this Prospectus or the Fund’s SAI are not fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Adviser expects that the Fund’s active or frequent trading of portfolio securities will result in a portfolio turnover rate in excess of 100% on an annual basis. As a result, the Fund may be more likely to realize capital gains, including short-term capital gains taxable as ordinary income, that must be distributed to shareholders as taxable income. High turnover may also cause the Fund to pay more brokerage commissions and to incur other transaction costs, which may detract from performance. The Fund’s portfolio turnover rate and the amount of brokerage commissions and transaction costs it incurs will vary over time based on market conditions.