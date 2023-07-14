Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF

ETF
SMLE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.4566 -0.24 -0.97%
primary theme
N/A
SMLE (ETF)

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.4566 -0.24 -0.97%
primary theme
N/A
SMLE (ETF)

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.4566 -0.24 -0.97%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF

SMLE | ETF

$24.46

$11.8 M

1.34%

$0.33

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.1%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$11.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
$21.12
$25.94

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF

SMLE | ETF

$24.46

$11.8 M

1.34%

$0.33

0.15%

SMLE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    XTRACKERS
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Patrick Dwyer

Fund Description

The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index.The Underlying Index is a broad-based, market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of companies meeting environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.Underlying Index – Summary of Construction Methodology. The Underlying Index is derived from the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”) constructs the Underlying Index by applying a proprietary ESG methodology to the constituent companies of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. When constructing the Underlying Index from the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, the Index Provider first applies various ESG screens to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index to exclude companies that fail to meet certain minimum ESG requirements. After excluding such companies, the Index Provider utilizes a proprietary methodology to populate the Underlying Index with companies selected from the remaining companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. The ESG screening and company selection methodologies employed by the Index Provider to create the Underlying Index are summarized below.Underlying Index – ESG Screening Methodology. All constituent companies of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Indexexcept forcompanies that:◾ Do not have an Index Provider ESG score at all or have an Index Provider ESG score that (i) generally falls within the worst 15-25% of the Index Provider’s ESG scores from each Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS ®) Industry Group in the index or (ii) falls within the worst 10% of the Index Provider’s ESG scores for the companies in the index.◾ Are determined by Sustainalytics, a global leader in sustainability research and analysis, to engage in any of the following business activities:i.Manufacture tobacco products or hold a25% or higher stake in a company involved in this activity;or derive 5% or more of their revenue from (i) supplying tobacco-related products and services or (ii) the distribution and/or retail sale of tobacco products.ii. Engage in the business of controversial weapons (cluster weapons, landmines (anti-personnel mines), biological or chemical weapons, depleted uranium weapons, white phosphorous weapons, nuclear weapons)or hold a 25% or higher stake in a company involved in thisactivity. This exclusion applies to companies that (i) are involved in core weapon systems or components/services of core weapon systems that are considered tailor-made and essential for the lethal use of the weapon; or (ii) provide components/services for core weapon systems, which are either not considered tailor-made or not essential to the lethal use of the weapon.iii. Derive 5% or more of their revenue from the extraction of thermal coal or the generation of electricity from thermal coal.iv. Derive 5% or more of their revenue from the extraction of oil sands.v. Manufacture and sell (i) assault weapons or small arms (non-assault weapons) to civilian customers, (ii) small arms to military/law enforcement, or (iii) key components of small arms, or hold a 25% or higher stake in a company involved in these activities; or derive 5% or more of their revenue from the retail and/or distribution of assault weapons or small arms (non-assault weapons).vi. Derive 10% or more of their revenues from (i) the manufacture of military weapon systems and/or integral, tailor-made components of these weapons or (ii) the provision of tailor-made products and/or services that support military weapons.◾ Are determined by Sustainalytics to be “non-compliant”with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact (“UNGC”). A company is determined to be “non-compliant” if it does not act in accordance with the UNGC principles and their associated standards, conventions, and treaties.Sustainalytics systematically analyzes news reports and other publicly available information on a daily basis to assess a company's compliance with the tennormative principles of the UNGC,which relate tohuman rights, labor rights, the environment and anti-corruption.Companies without Sustainalytics coverage are ineligible for Underlying Indexinclusion until they receive such coverage.Underlying Index – Company Selection Methodology.After excluding the companies that do not meet the foregoing screens, the Index Provider populates the Underlying Index by selecting from the remaining companies in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the “Eligible Universe”). When making its selections, the Index Provider targets 75% of the float-adjusted market capitalization (i.e., the amount of stock that is available for trading by the general public) of each GICS Industry Group within the S&P SmallCap 600Index, using the ESG scores assigned to the companies in the Eligible Universe by the Index Provider as the determining factor.The fund uses a full replication indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the fund invests directly in the component securities of the Underlying Index in substantially the same weightings in which they are represented in the Underlying Index. If it is not possible for the fund to acquire component securities due to limited availability or regulatory restrictions, the fund may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index instead of a full replication indexing strategy. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of thesecurities inthe Underlying Index when using a representative sampling indexing strategy.The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities of the Underlying Index. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated.As of November30, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 380 securities, with an average market capitalization of approximately $1.67 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $169 million. As of November30, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the financials(20.02%) and industrials (16.31%) sectors. The financials sector includes companies involved in banking, consumer finance, asset management and custody banks, as well as investment banking and brokerage and insurance. The industrials sector includes companies engaged in the manufacture and distribution of capital goods, such as those used in defense, construction and engineering, companies that manufacture and distribute electrical equipment and industrial machinery and those that provide commercial and transportation services and supplies. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors may change over time.Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index rebalances annuallyafter the close of business on the last business day of April. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule.While the fund is currently classified as “non-diversified”under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it may operate as or become classified as “diversified” over time. The fund could again become non-diversified solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the index that the fund is designed to track. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.Xtrackers ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such ETFs, nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG Index.Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes.Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.
Read More

SMLE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMLE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -29.2% 152.4% 94.28%
1 Yr 9.7% -43.9% 161.5% 67.43%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.8% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMLE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 350.1% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -62.1% 21.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMLE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.2% 152.4% 96.24%
1 Yr N/A -43.9% 161.5% 67.59%
3 Yr N/A* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMLE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 26.5% N/A

SMLE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMLE Category Low Category High SMLE % Rank
Net Assets 11.8 M 1.48 M 120 B 98.07%
Number of Holdings 385 2 2519 33.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 922 K 6 K 4.6 B 98.71%
Weighting of Top 10 8.32% 2.6% 100.0% 78.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc 0.90%
  2. SPS Commerce Inc 0.89%
  3. Comfort Systems USA Inc 0.86%
  4. Asbury Automotive Group Inc 0.82%
  5. Ensign Group Inc/The 0.81%
  6. Rambus Inc 0.78%
  7. Fabrinet 0.73%
  8. Helmerich Payne Inc 0.73%
  9. Axcelis Technologies Inc 0.69%
  10. Livent Corp 0.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMLE % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% 25.32% 100.32% 10.95%
Cash 		0.25% -79.10% 74.68% 89.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 59.26%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 58.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 58.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 59.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMLE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 57.07%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.70% 54.96%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 14.47%
Industrials 		0.00% 2.46% 37.42% 88.29%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.53% 68.13%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 23.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 50.89%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 76.59%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 21.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.99% 47.79% 47.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% 13.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMLE % Rank
US 		99.92% 24.89% 100.00% 19.97%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 43.64%

SMLE - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMLE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.03% 2.78% 94.30%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 8.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

SMLE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMLE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMLE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.20% 314.00% 22.81%

SMLE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMLE Category Low Category High SMLE % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.34% 0.00% 28.82% 4.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMLE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMLE Category Low Category High SMLE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.40% 2.49% 6.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMLE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SMLE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Dwyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2021

1.27

1.3%

Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA in 2016 with 16 years of industry experience. Mr. Dwyer is a Director with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Dwyer was the head of Northern Trust’s International Equity Index ETF and Overlay portfolio management team in Chicago, managing portfolios for North American based clients.Patrick Dwyer is a Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments and is responsible for the management of international index portfolios. His time at Northern Trust included working in New York, Chicago, and in Hong Kong building a portfolio management desk. Mr. Dwyer has a broad range of experience managing developed, emerging, and frontier index mandates, and currency and future overlay portfolios.Before his current role, Patrick was a portfolio manager in the domestic index portfolio team. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2003, Mr. Dwyer participated in the Deutsche Asset Management graduate training program. He rotated through the domestic fixed income and US structured equity fund management groups. Mr. Dwyer received a BS in Finance from Rutgers University in 2001.

Shlomo Bassous

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2021

1.27

1.3%

Mr. Bassous is a Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2017 with 13 years of industry experience. . Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Bassous served as Portfolio Manager at Northern Trust Asset Management where he managed equity portfolios across a variety of global benchmarks. While at Northern Trust, he spent several years in Chicago, London and Hong Kong where he managed portfolios on behalf of institutional clients in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Before joining Northern Trust in 2007, he worked at The Bank of New York Mellon and Morgan Stanley in a variety of roles supporting equity trading and portfolio management. Mr. Bassous received a BS in Finance from Yeshiva University in 2004.

Bryan Richards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 23, 2021

1.27

1.3%

■ Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2011 with 11 years of industry experience. ■ Head of Passive Portfolio Management, Americas: New York. Bryan Richards is a Director with Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2011. Mr. Richards began his career as an equity analyst at Fairhaven Capital LLC in Boston supporting two Portfolio Managers in a long-short equity strategy. Mr. Richards joined XShares Advisors, an ETF issuer, as a Vice President in 2007, providing analysis on index and fund construction as well as fund operations and performance before being promoted to Director of Fund Operations in 2009. Mr. Richards holds a BS Degree in Finance from Boston College and is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.0 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×