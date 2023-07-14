The Fund seeks to track its performance to the Index. The Fund employs a replication strategy, which means that the Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The Index, which was created by Syntax, LLC (“Syntax” or the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of the Adviser, is the Stratified-Weight™ version, as described below, of the broad-based S&P MidCap 400 Index and holds the same constituents as the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Index may include some constituent stocks of companies that may be considered small, medium and large capitalization companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially all, and at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund may from time to time own securities that are not included in the Index and may hold securities that are not in a stratified weight exposure if the Adviser deems it in the interest of the Fund.

Syntax’s Stratified-Weight™ is the weighting methodology by which Syntax diversifies its indices by hierarchically grouping and distributing the weight of an index’s constituent companies that share “Related Business Risks.” Related Business Risk occurs when two or more companies provide similar products and/or services or share economic relationships such as having common suppliers, customers or competitors. The process of identifying, grouping, and diversifying holdings across Related Business Risk groups within an index is called stratification, and was designed to correct for business risk concentrations that regularly occur in capitalization-weighted indices and equal-weighted indices. Capitalization weighting can cause an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the largest, most momentum-driven companies and industries, while equal weighting is intended to permit an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the industries that have the most company representatives in the index. Instead of concentrating in the largest companies or the most represented industries, Syntax diversifies (or stratifies) index weight across a fixed number of business risk groups in a manner designed to provide a diversified exposure to all of the business opportunities of an index. The Related Business Risk groups are: Consumer Products & Services; Energy; Financials; Food; Industrials; Information; Information Tools; and Healthcare.

Under normal market conditions, the Index rebalances quarterly on the third Friday of each quarter-ending month and will typically include 400 components allocated across the above-described Related Business Risk groups. The Index is reconstituted at the time the S&P MidCap 400 Index does the same, which is conducted on an ongoing basis. The market capitalization of companies in the S&P MidCap 400 Index as of December 31, 2022 was between $1.7 billion and $30.5 billion The assets in the Fund are managed by Vantage Consulting Group (the “Sub-Adviser”).

Please see the Additional Strategies Information section of the Prospectus for more information on the Syntax Stratified Weight methodology.