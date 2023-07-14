Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF

ETF
SMDY
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.3867 -0.41 -1.04%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF

SMDY | ETF

$39.39

$10.5 M

0.91%

$0.36

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$10.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.8
$31.66
$40.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SMDY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Syntax
  • Inception Date
    Jan 17, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    250000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Wolfe

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track its performance to the Index. The Fund employs a replication strategy, which means that the Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The Index, which was created by Syntax, LLC (“Syntax” or the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of the Adviser, is the Stratified-Weight™ version, as described below, of the broad-based S&P MidCap 400 Index and holds the same constituents as the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Index may include some constituent stocks of companies that may be considered small, medium and large capitalization companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially all, and at least 95%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund may from time to time own securities that are not included in the Index and may hold securities that are not in a stratified weight exposure if the Adviser deems it in the interest of the Fund.

Syntax’s Stratified-Weight™ is the weighting methodology by which Syntax diversifies its indices by hierarchically grouping and distributing the weight of an index’s constituent companies that share “Related Business Risks.” Related Business Risk occurs when two or more companies provide similar products and/or services or share economic relationships such as having common suppliers, customers or competitors. The process of identifying, grouping, and diversifying holdings across Related Business Risk groups within an index is called stratification, and was designed to correct for business risk concentrations that regularly occur in capitalization-weighted indices and equal-weighted indices. Capitalization weighting can cause an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the largest, most momentum-driven companies and industries, while equal weighting is intended to permit an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the industries that have the most company representatives in the index. Instead of concentrating in the largest companies or the most represented industries, Syntax diversifies (or stratifies) index weight across a fixed number of business risk groups in a manner designed to provide a diversified exposure to all of the business opportunities of an index. The Related Business Risk groups are: Consumer Products & Services; Energy; Financials; Food; Industrials; Information; Information Tools; and Healthcare.

Under normal market conditions, the Index rebalances quarterly on the third Friday of each quarter-ending month and will typically include 400 components allocated across the above-described Related Business Risk groups. The Index is reconstituted at the time the S&P MidCap 400 Index does the same, which is conducted on an ongoing basis. The market capitalization of companies in the S&P MidCap 400 Index as of December 31, 2022 was between $1.7 billion and $30.5 billion The assets in the Fund are managed by Vantage Consulting Group (the “Sub-Adviser”).

Please see the Additional Strategies Information section of the Prospectus for more information on the Syntax Stratified Weight methodology.

SMDY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMDY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -23.7% 34.1% 26.77%
1 Yr 18.1% -41.1% 31.8% 8.08%
3 Yr 14.6%* -20.8% 21.3% 5.50%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 80.9% 50.70%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 11.3% 53.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMDY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -52.6% 20.1% 11.54%
2021 10.3% -25.0% 15.1% 20.63%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SMDY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.9% -27.0% 34.1% 94.19%
1 Yr -8.9% -41.1% 48.6% 95.97%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 21.3% 5.08%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 80.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SMDY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -52.6% 20.1% 11.54%
2021 10.3% -25.0% 15.1% 20.63%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

SMDY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SMDY Category Low Category High SMDY % Rank
Net Assets 10.5 M 481 K 145 B 93.45%
Number of Holdings 402 1 2445 16.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 795 K 3.49 K 10.8 B 97.99%
Weighting of Top 10 8.78% 2.9% 100.0% 81.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Azenta Inc 1.26%
  2. Ziff Davis Inc 1.22%
  3. TripAdvisor Inc 1.17%
  4. MKS Instruments Inc 1.17%
  5. Coty Inc 0.97%
  6. Energizer Holdings Inc 0.90%
  7. Cable One Inc 0.83%
  8. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co/The 0.82%
  9. Iridium Communications Inc 0.81%
  10. Helen of Troy Ltd 0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SMDY % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% 0.00% 100.57% 25.63%
Cash 		0.47% -2.51% 100.00% 73.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 31.16%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 31.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 29.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 31.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMDY % Rank
Technology 		16.57% 0.00% 40.65% 40.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.19% 2.49% 46.48% 14.36%
Industrials 		13.85% 0.00% 45.89% 67.25%
Healthcare 		13.65% 0.00% 47.15% 17.13%
Financial Services 		11.79% 0.00% 46.10% 75.06%
Consumer Defense 		8.11% 0.00% 32.18% 12.34%
Real Estate 		5.33% 0.00% 25.82% 68.01%
Communication Services 		4.60% 0.00% 30.98% 15.37%
Energy 		3.64% 0.00% 58.13% 71.79%
Utilities 		3.16% 0.00% 18.97% 58.69%
Basic Materials 		3.11% 0.00% 26.18% 83.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SMDY % Rank
US 		99.12% 0.00% 100.04% 9.80%
Non US 		0.41% 0.00% 27.19% 83.67%

SMDY - Expenses

Operational Fees

SMDY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.03% 33.98% 83.85%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 24.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

SMDY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SMDY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SMDY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 0.00% 321.00% 53.58%

SMDY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SMDY Category Low Category High SMDY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.91% 0.00% 3.05% 14.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SMDY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SMDY Category Low Category High SMDY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.77% -2.06% 3.38% 27.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SMDY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SMDY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Wolfe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Mr. Wolfe currently serves as portfolio manager. He has held a variety of positions since joining Vantage in 1988 including trader, operations manager, and systems developer specializing in quantitative modeling, and he is currently head trader. Mr. Wolfe received his BA from Virginia Wesleyan College in 1983 and an MBA from the College of William and Mary in 1989.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

