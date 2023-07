The Fund is actively managed by AlphaMark Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), and invests primarily in ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”) that invest in equity securities of small cap companies listed on a U.S. or international exchange (including in emerging markets). The Fund defines small cap companies as companies with a total market capitalization of less than $5 billion at the time of purchase.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) directly or indirectly in small cap companies. Investments in Underlying ETFs that, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of their net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in small cap companies will count toward the Fund’s 80% investment policy.

The Adviser expects that the Fund will generally invest in Underlying ETFs that track an index of small cap companies in a particular country or geographic region ( e.g. , U.S., developed markets, or emerging markets) or style ( e.g. , growth, core, or value). The Adviser seeks to identify the optimal risk-adjusted investment options in the small cap universe, including investments that are expected to reduce the inherent volatility of owning individual small cap stocks by being highly diversified.

The Adviser continually monitors global market conditions and the valuation of specific styles to determine the allocations of the holdings in the Fund. The Adviser utilizes valuation metrics, such as price to earnings ratios, price to sales ratios, and

price to book ratios of companies in various small cap styles relative to historic trends, as well as the relative performance of such styles, to determine whether a style is overvalued or undervalued. When the Adviser determines that a particular style or other segment of the small cap market is exhibiting conditions of becoming overvalued, the Adviser will reduce the allocation in that style and conversely increase the allocation in the styles that exhibit a more compelling value proposition.