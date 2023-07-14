The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in small-capitalization equity securities. Madison Avenue Financial Solutions, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), considers small-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalization of companies included in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index ($750 million to $4.6 billion as of March 1, 2023). Although the Fund invests primarily in small-capitalization securities, the Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any capitalization. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks. The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser uses a quantitatively-driven strategy designed to emphasize high quality small-capitalization securities. Pursuant to this strategy, securities are first ranked on a composite of several variables intended to measure profitability, growth, and ability to service financing obligations. Securities ranking the lowest on this composite measure, as expressed relative to the distribution of all securities measured, are excluded from the investable universe. The remaining securities are then ranked separately on measures of multiple investment factors including beta and value. Beta is intended to measure the exposure of a security to broad market risk, and is defined here as the co-movement of the return of a security with the return of the securities included in the investable universe scaled by the volatility of the investable universe’s returns. For example, a security that has a beta of 1 has the same market risk as the securities in the investable universe, a security that has a beta less than 1 has less market risk than the securities in the investable universe, and a security that has a beta greater than 1 has more market risk than the securities in the investable universe. For purposes of this model, lower values for beta rank more favorably. Value is calculated using ratios of fundamental measures of company size to the market value of that company. The securities that rank highest on a sequential percentile basis for each factor measure are included in the Fund’s portfolio, at weights determined based on the number of factors for which the security ranks highly. The Sub-Adviser employs a low turnover portfolio approach and, under normal circumstances, expects portfolio activity to occur once per quarter, though this may change from time-to-time at the Sub-Adviser’s discretion.