Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$63.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.7%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in small-capitalization equity securities. Madison Avenue Financial Solutions, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), considers small-capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations within the range of the market capitalization of companies included in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index ($750 million to $4.6 billion as of March 1, 2023). Although the Fund invests primarily in small-capitalization securities, the Fund may invest in equity securities of companies of any capitalization. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks. The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser uses a quantitatively-driven strategy designed to emphasize high quality small-capitalization securities. Pursuant to this strategy, securities are first ranked on a composite of several variables intended to measure profitability, growth, and ability to service financing obligations. Securities ranking the lowest on this composite measure, as expressed relative to the distribution of all securities measured, are excluded from the investable universe. The remaining securities are then ranked separately on measures of multiple investment factors including beta and value. Beta is intended to measure the exposure of a security to broad market risk, and is defined here as the co-movement of the return of a security with the return of the securities included in the investable universe scaled by the volatility of the investable universe’s returns. For example, a security that has a beta of 1 has the same market risk as the securities in the investable universe, a security that has a beta less than 1 has less market risk than the securities in the investable universe, and a security that has a beta greater than 1 has more market risk than the securities in the investable universe. For purposes of this model, lower values for beta rank more favorably. Value is calculated using ratios of fundamental measures of company size to the market value of that company. The securities that rank highest on a sequential percentile basis for each factor measure are included in the Fund’s portfolio, at weights determined based on the number of factors for which the security ranks highly. The Sub-Adviser employs a low turnover portfolio approach and, under normal circumstances, expects portfolio activity to occur once per quarter, though this may change from time-to-time at the Sub-Adviser’s discretion.
|Period
|SIXS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-13.6%
|140.9%
|96.08%
|1 Yr
|2.7%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|79.35%
|3 Yr
|14.4%*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|8.22%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.6%
|9.4%
|30.39%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.6%
|15.4%
|52.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|SIXS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|32.93%
|2021
|18.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|0.17%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|SIXS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-13.8%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|98.81%
|1 Yr
|-6.9%
|-34.1%
|199.4%
|87.03%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.8%
|37.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|10.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SIXS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|32.93%
|2021
|18.6%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|0.17%
|2020
|N/A
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|N/A
|SIXS
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIXS % Rank
|Net Assets
|63.1 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|84.55%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|2
|2519
|73.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.8 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|88.95%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.71%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|51.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIXS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.58%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|20.41%
|Cash
|0.42%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|79.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|47.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|47.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|46.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|47.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIXS % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.26%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|5.15%
|Consumer Defense
|13.12%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|1.20%
|Financial Services
|13.00%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|87.97%
|Real Estate
|12.07%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|3.26%
|Healthcare
|10.16%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|74.74%
|Utilities
|10.09%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|0.52%
|Industrials
|8.38%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|99.14%
|Technology
|7.60%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|94.16%
|Basic Materials
|5.98%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|23.37%
|Communication Services
|2.34%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|57.22%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|97.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIXS % Rank
|US
|99.58%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|1.70%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|96.09%
|SIXS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|66.90%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|SIXS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SIXS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIXS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|N/A
|SIXS
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIXS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.15%
|0.00%
|37.76%
|4.41%
|SIXS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SIXS
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIXS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.87%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|16.47%
|SIXS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2020
2.05
2.1%
Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2020
2.05
2.1%
Andrew Mies, CFA® is the Chief Investment Officer for 6 Meridian LLC. Mr. Mies is responsible for overseeing the ongoing research and development of innovative investment solutions for 6 Meridian clients. He serves as the chair of the 6 Meridian Investment Committee and also is a member of the Blue Arc / 6 Meridian Global Credit Fund Investment Committee. In 2016, Andrew became one of the founding partners of 6 Meridian, where his life-long dedication to market research and portfolio construction serve as the foundation of the firm’s investment philosophy. Upon graduating from Georgetown University, he immediately began his career on Wall Street as a research analyst with JP Morgan. After advancing through the investment banking ranks, he leveraged that breadth of experience to join the Kansas City based company, Perfect Commerce, as its CFO. He then returned to Wall Street as a research analyst for the hedge fund Corsair Capital Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 11, 2020
2.05
2.1%
Ammie Weidner has been with 6 Meridian since its inception in September of 2016. Prior to 6 Meridian, Ms. Weidner worked with the Kirk, Bahm Group at Morgan Stanley as the team’s discretionary portfolio trader for 10 years. She leads the 6 Meridian Investment Operations team to help create and manage investment products for 6 Meridian clients. She is also the portfolio trader for all discretionary accounts trading over $1.5 billion in assets to date. She has over 17 years of financial experience working within the wirehouse and RIA channels. Ms. Weidner graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2022
0.16
0.2%
Jason Mayers, CFA, joined 6 Meridian, LLC (the predecessor to the Sub-Adviser) in October 2021 as a Senior Associate, Investment Management. Prior to that, Mr. Mayers was a member of the investment grade fixed income research team at Ameritas Investment Partners in Lincoln, NE for 4 years. Previously, Mr. Mayers was an accountant with Cargill, Inc., one of the largest private companies in the world. Mr. Mayers is a CFA charterholder and earned a Master of Investment Management and Financial Analysis degree at Creighton University and a dual B.B.A in Accounting and Finance from Fort Hays State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
