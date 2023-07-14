Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

Active ETF
SIXA
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.5354 -0.07 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
SIXA (ETF)

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.5354 -0.07 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
SIXA (ETF)

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.5354 -0.07 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

SIXA | Active ETF

$34.54

$177 M

3.75%

$1.29

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$177 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.6
$29.62
$34.70

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF

SIXA | Active ETF

$34.54

$177 M

3.75%

$1.29

0.80%

SIXA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Exchange Traded Concepts
  • Inception Date
    May 11, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    4749335
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Mies

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in mega capitalization equity securities. Madison Avenue Financial Solutions, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), considers mega capitalization companies to be the largest 10% of stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index by market capitalization. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser uses a quantitatively-driven strategy designed to emphasize high quality large-capitalization securities. Pursuant to this strategy, securities are first ranked on a composite of several variables intended to measure profitability, growth, and ability to service financing obligations. Securities ranking the lowest on this composite measure, as expressed relative to the distribution of all securities measured, are excluded from the investable universe. Securities exhibiting low momentum, as defined below, are also excluded. The remaining securities are then ranked separately on measures of multiple investment factors including beta, momentum, yield, value, and quality. Beta is intended to measure the exposure of a security to broad market risk, and is defined here as the co-movement of the return of a security with the return of the securities included in the investable universe scaled by the volatility of the investable universe’s returns. For example, a security that has a beta of 1 has the same market risk as the securities in the investable universe, a security that has a beta less than 1 has less market risk than the securities in the investable universe, and a security that has a beta greater than 1 has more market risk than the securities in the investable universe. For purposes of this model, lower values for beta rank more favorably. Momentum refers to the trailing price appreciation of a security relative to the investable universe measured over the twelve month period preceding the date of measurement. Yield is measured as the annual dividends or income paid divided by the price of the security. Value is calculated using ratios of fundamental measures of company size to the market value of that company. For purposes of this model, quality is measured as gross profitability. The securities that rank highest on a sequential percentile basis for each factor measure are included in the Fund’s portfolio, at weights determined based on the number of factors for which the security ranks highly.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

Read More

SIXA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIXA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -12.7% 217.8% 56.21%
1 Yr 9.6% -58.4% 200.0% 18.54%
3 Yr 10.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 23.04%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 57.80%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 71.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIXA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -65.1% 22.3% 15.33%
2021 11.3% -25.3% 25.5% 15.51%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SIXA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.4% -12.7% 217.8% 96.27%
1 Yr 3.9% -58.4% 200.0% 64.58%
3 Yr N/A* -23.0% 64.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SIXA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -65.1% 22.3% 15.33%
2021 11.3% -25.3% 25.5% 15.60%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

SIXA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SIXA Category Low Category High SIXA % Rank
Net Assets 177 M 1 M 151 B 82.77%
Number of Holdings 49 2 1727 81.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 69 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 76.96%
Weighting of Top 10 42.11% 5.0% 99.2% 9.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ABBVIE INC COMMON STOCK 4.38%
  2. ALTRIA GROUP INC COMMON STOCK 4.07%
  3. KRAFT HEINZ CO/THE COMMON STOCK 4.00%
  4. CHEVRON CORP COMMON STOCK 3.91%
  5. VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC COMMON STOCK 3.88%
  6. PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL COMMON STOCK 3.85%
  7. PFIZER INC COMMON STOCK 3.85%
  8. CONOCOPHILLIPS COMMON STOCK 3.66%
  9. LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP COMMON STOCK 2.85%
  10. MERCK CO. INC. COMMON STOCK 2.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SIXA % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 28.02% 125.26% 17.01%
Cash 		0.27% -88.20% 71.98% 81.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 99.17%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 98.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 99.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 99.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIXA % Rank
Healthcare 		27.44% 0.00% 30.08% 1.00%
Consumer Defense 		21.37% 0.00% 34.10% 1.58%
Technology 		12.95% 0.00% 54.02% 30.21%
Financial Services 		10.90% 0.00% 58.05% 95.60%
Energy 		10.12% 0.00% 54.00% 20.91%
Communication Services 		7.09% 0.00% 26.58% 28.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.90% 0.00% 22.74% 69.71%
Basic Materials 		2.66% 0.00% 21.69% 68.13%
Real Estate 		1.29% 0.00% 90.54% 71.70%
Industrials 		1.27% 0.00% 42.76% 99.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 99.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SIXA % Rank
US 		99.73% 24.51% 121.23% 3.22%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 99.83%

SIXA - Expenses

Operational Fees

SIXA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.04% 45.41% 62.08%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 61.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SIXA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SIXA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SIXA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

SIXA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SIXA Category Low Category High SIXA % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.75% 0.00% 41.61% 4.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SIXA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SIXA Category Low Category High SIXA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.76% -1.51% 4.28% 26.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SIXA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SIXA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Mies

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2020

2.05

2.1%

Andrew Mies, CFA® is the Chief Investment Officer for 6 Meridian LLC. Mr. Mies is responsible for overseeing the ongoing research and development of innovative investment solutions for 6 Meridian clients. He serves as the chair of the 6 Meridian Investment Committee and also is a member of the Blue Arc / 6 Meridian Global Credit Fund Investment Committee. In 2016, Andrew became one of the founding partners of 6 Meridian, where his life-long dedication to market research and portfolio construction serve as the foundation of the firm’s investment philosophy. Upon graduating from Georgetown University, he immediately began his career on Wall Street as a research analyst with JP Morgan. After advancing through the investment banking ranks, he leveraged that breadth of experience to join the Kansas City based company, Perfect Commerce, as its CFO. He then returned to Wall Street as a research analyst for the hedge fund Corsair Capital Management.

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2020

2.05

2.1%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Ammie Weidner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 11, 2020

2.05

2.1%

Ammie Weidner has been with 6 Meridian since its inception in September of 2016. Prior to 6 Meridian, Ms. Weidner worked with the Kirk, Bahm Group at Morgan Stanley as the team’s discretionary portfolio trader for 10 years. She leads the 6 Meridian Investment Operations team to help create and manage investment products for 6 Meridian clients. She is also the portfolio trader for all discretionary accounts trading over $1.5 billion in assets to date. She has over 17 years of financial experience working within the wirehouse and RIA channels. Ms. Weidner graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Jason Mayers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Jason Mayers, CFA, joined 6 Meridian, LLC (the predecessor to the Sub-Adviser) in October 2021 as a Senior Associate, Investment Management. Prior to that, Mr. Mayers was a member of the investment grade fixed income research team at Ameritas Investment Partners in Lincoln, NE for 4 years. Previously, Mr. Mayers was an accountant with Cargill, Inc., one of the largest private companies in the world. Mr. Mayers is a CFA charterholder and earned a Master of Investment Management and Financial Analysis degree at Creighton University and a dual B.B.A in Accounting and Finance from Fort Hays State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×