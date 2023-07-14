The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in mega capitalization equity securities. Madison Avenue Financial Solutions, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), considers mega capitalization companies to be the largest 10% of stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index by market capitalization. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are mainly common stocks.

In selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser uses a quantitatively-driven strategy designed to emphasize high quality large-capitalization securities. Pursuant to this strategy, securities are first ranked on a composite of several variables intended to measure profitability, growth, and ability to service financing obligations. Securities ranking the lowest on this composite measure, as expressed relative to the distribution of all securities measured, are excluded from the investable universe. Securities exhibiting low momentum, as defined below, are also excluded. The remaining securities are then ranked separately on measures of multiple investment factors including beta, momentum, yield, value, and quality. Beta is intended to measure the exposure of a security to broad market risk, and is defined here as the co-movement of the return of a security with the return of the securities included in the investable universe scaled by the volatility of the investable universe’s returns. For example, a security that has a beta of 1 has the same market risk as the securities in the investable universe, a security that has a beta less than 1 has less market risk than the securities in the investable universe, and a security that has a beta greater than 1 has more market risk than the securities in the investable universe. For purposes of this model, lower values for beta rank more favorably. Momentum refers to the trailing price appreciation of a security relative to the investable universe measured over the twelve month period preceding the date of measurement. Yield is measured as the annual dividends or income paid divided by the price of the security. Value is calculated using ratios of fundamental measures of company size to the market value of that company. For purposes of this model, quality is measured as gross profitability. The securities that rank highest on a sequential percentile basis for each factor measure are included in the Fund’s portfolio, at weights determined based on the number of factors for which the security ranks highly.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.