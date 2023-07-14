Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$114 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.9%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SIHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-39.9%
|6.2%
|95.92%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-22.1%
|21.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.2%
|66.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.6%
|37.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.3%
|16.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SIHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.7%
|-44.3%
|3.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.9%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-53.7%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|12.0%
|N/A
|SIHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIHY % Rank
|Net Assets
|114 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|90.66%
|Number of Holdings
|117
|2
|2736
|88.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.15 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|88.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.90%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|33.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIHY % Rank
|Bonds
|97.71%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|32.90%
|Cash
|2.29%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|74.08%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|69.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|44.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|34.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|15.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIHY % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|27.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|81.03%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|44.80%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|11.99%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.17%
|9.49%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|35.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SIHY % Rank
|US
|97.71%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|67.24%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.17%
|17.76%
|SIHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.02%
|3.87%
|86.11%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|28.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SIHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SIHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SIHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|327.00%
|0.16%
|SIHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIHY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.78%
|0.00%
|39.36%
|58.90%
|SIHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SIHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|SIHY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|86.93%
|SIHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2023
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2023
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 06, 2023
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.321
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Michael Harper, CFA, Director and portfolio manager, has been employed by BlackRock International Limited since 2009. Mr. Harper's service with the firm dates back to 1999, including his years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. At BGI, he was also acting co-head of the team focusing primarily on corporate bond portfolios within the Portfolio Solutions team. Mr. Harper earned a BSc degree in mathematics and finance from Southampton University in 1998. Mr. Harper holds the Securities Institute Bond and Fixed Interest Diploma
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Mr. Brodsky joined BlueCove in 2018 and is Chief Investment Officer. He was Co-Chief Investment Officer from 2018 until 2019. Prior to joining BlueCove, Mr. Brodsky was Managing Director and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Systematic Fixed Income at BlackRock. Mr. Brodsky previously held the role of Global Head of Fixed Income Asset Allocation for Barclays Global Investors before it merged with BlackRock in 2009. Mr. Brodsky started his career in 1999 at Salomon Brothers Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Mr. Thomas joined BlueCove in 2018 and is Head of Credit. Prior to joining BlueCove, Mr. Thomas was a Managing Director in Systematic Fixed Income at BlackRock focusing on Credit and Capital structure investment strategies. During his 16 years at BlackRock and Barclays Global Investors, Mr. Thomas helped formulate investment insights and improve portfolio management processes. Previously, Mr. Thomas was Assistant Vice President of Global Markets at JP Morgan from 1999 to 2001.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Mr. Flannery joined BlueCove in 2018 and is Head of Asset Allocation. Prior to joining BlueCove, Mr. Flannery was Director of Fixed Income Beta Research at BlackRock from 2016 to 2018. Prior to this, Mr. Flannery was a Portfolio Manager and Researcher in Systematic Fixed Income at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) from 2003 to 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.07
|2.92
