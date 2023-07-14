Home
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$80 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.7
$41.51
$44.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SHYL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Xtrackers
  • Inception Date
    Jan 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    2000001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Matsui

Fund Description

The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the performance of short-term publicly issued US dollar-denominated below investment grade corporate debt.The fund uses a representative sampling indexing strategy in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of securities in the index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Underlying Index as a whole. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities of the Underlying Index.The bonds eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index must: (i) have a composite rating calculated from available ratings among at least one of these three rating agencies: Moody’s® Investors Services (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s® Financial Services, LLC (“S&P”) and Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) as sub-investment grade; (ii) be from issuers with at least $1 billion outstanding face value; (iii) have at least $400 million of outstanding face value; (iv) have an original maturity date at most 15 years; and (v) have less than or equal to five years to maturity. In addition, the Underlying Index may include a substantial number of bonds offered pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”). Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a monthly basis. The fund reconstitutes and rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s reconstitution and rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s reconstitution and rebalance schedule. The Underlying Index is market capitalization weighted and the percentage weight of any issuer is capped at 3%. The Underlying Index is sponsored by Solactive AG (“Solactive” or “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with or sponsored by the fund or the Advisor.As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 508 bonds issued by 265 different issuers from the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.As of October 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers from the United States (85.90%).The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in high yield bonds.The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of October 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the consumer discretionary sector (27.42%). The consumer discretionary sector includes durable goods, apparel, entertainment and leisure, and automobiles. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors or countries may change over time.The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Solactive.Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.
Read More

SHYL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHYL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -7.2% 10.3% 51.32%
1 Yr 5.0% -9.7% 19.3% 5.56%
3 Yr 3.2%* -11.4% 72.9% 4.78%
5 Yr 2.6%* -14.2% 37.6% 4.61%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 19.1% 7.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHYL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.2% -33.4% 3.6% 2.52%
2021 2.3% -4.3% 5.4% 5.68%
2020 1.2% -8.4% 70.9% 11.69%
2019 2.4% -1.1% 5.1% 10.77%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHYL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.0% -14.3% 7.5% 94.44%
1 Yr -2.4% -18.1% 22.2% 91.53%
3 Yr 2.6%* -11.4% 72.9% 6.53%
5 Yr N/A* -14.2% 37.6% 8.44%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHYL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.2% -33.4% 3.6% 2.52%
2021 2.3% -4.3% 5.4% 5.68%
2020 1.2% -8.4% 70.9% 11.69%
2019 2.4% -1.0% 5.1% 11.75%
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

SHYL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHYL Category Low Category High SHYL % Rank
Net Assets 80 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 85.94%
Number of Holdings 453 2 2736 33.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.17 M -492 M 2.55 B 90.63%
Weighting of Top 10 7.96% 3.0% 100.0% 79.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DWS GOVERNMENT AGENCY SECURITIES PORTFOLIO DWS GOVERNMENT CASH INSTITUTIONAL SHARES 2.03%
  2. DEUTSCHE GOV MM SER INST 1.47%
  3. TransDigm Inc 0.95%
  4. Sprint LLC 0.95%
  5. DISH Network Corp 0.83%
  6. Sprint LLC 0.74%
  7. CCO Holdings LLC / CCO Holdings Capital Corp 0.73%
  8. Teva Pharmaceutical Finance Netherlands III BV 0.72%
  9. American Airlines Inc 0.70%
  10. Carnival Corp 0.67%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHYL % Rank
Bonds 		96.41% 0.00% 154.38% 28.57%
Cash 		2.55% -52.00% 100.00% 58.86%
Convertible Bonds 		1.03% 0.00% 17.89% 52.27%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 76.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 54.47%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 47.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHYL % Rank
Corporate 		97.45% 0.00% 129.69% 22.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.55% 0.00% 99.98% 64.96%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 37.39%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 54.11%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 21.55%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 43.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHYL % Rank
US 		82.17% 0.00% 150.64% 41.00%
Non US 		14.24% 0.00% 118.12% 34.70%

SHYL - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHYL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.03% 18.97% 99.10%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.84% 1.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SHYL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SHYL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHYL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 1.00% 255.00% 30.24%

SHYL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHYL Category Low Category High SHYL % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.81% 0.00% 37.15% 4.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHYL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHYL Category Low Category High SHYL % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.95% -2.39% 14.30% 22.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHYL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SHYL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Matsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2018

4.39

4.4%

■ Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2011 with 12 years of industry experience. ■ Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, Passive Asset Management: New York. Mr. Matsui is a Director with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2016. Prior to joining the Passive Asset Management business, Mr. Matsui served as a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) where he was responsible for the day-to-day co-management of Schwab’s taxable bond funds and the Schwab Fixed-Income ETFs. Before joining CSIM in 2010, Mr. Matsui was an associate Portfolio Manager on the Beta Management team at BNY Mellon and an analyst in the portfolio analytics group at BlackRock Solutions. Mr. Matsui earned an MBA from the University of Hawaii, with an emphasis in Finance and a minor in Japanese. He is a CFA Charterholder and has earned the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) certification. ■ BS in History, University of California, Irvine

Bryan Richards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2018

4.39

4.4%

■ Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2011 with 11 years of industry experience. ■ Head of Passive Portfolio Management, Americas: New York. Bryan Richards is a Director with Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2011. Mr. Richards began his career as an equity analyst at Fairhaven Capital LLC in Boston supporting two Portfolio Managers in a long-short equity strategy. Mr. Richards joined XShares Advisors, an ETF issuer, as a Vice President in 2007, providing analysis on index and fund construction as well as fund operations and performance before being promoted to Director of Fund Operations in 2009. Mr. Richards holds a BS Degree in Finance from Boston College and is a CFA Charterholder.

Alexander Bridgeforth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2018

4.39

4.4%

Mr. Bridgeforth joined DWS in 2016. Mr. Bridgeforth is an Assistant Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Bridgeforth was an Associate Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) where he co-managed Schwab’s taxable bond funds and the Schwab Fixed-Income ETFs. Prior to his Portfolio Manager role, Mr. Bridgeforth served as an Associate Trading Assistant in fixed income with CSIM. Mr. Bridgeforth earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Arizona and has passed the first level of the CFA program.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

