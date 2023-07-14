The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the performance of short-term publicly issued US dollar-denominated below investment grade corporate debt. The fund uses a representative sampling indexing strategy in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of securities in the index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Underlying Index as a whole. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities of the Underlying Index. The bonds eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index must: (i) have a composite rating calculated from available ratings among at least one of these three rating agencies: Moody’s ® Investors Services (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s ® Financial Services, LLC (“S&P”) and Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) as sub-investment grade; (ii) be from issuers with at least $1 billion outstanding face value; (iii) have at least $400 million of outstanding face value; (iv) have an original maturity date at most 15 years; and (v) have less than or equal to five years to maturity. In addition, the Underlying Index may include a substantial number of bonds offered pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”). Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a monthly basis. The fund reconstitutes and rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s reconstitution and rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s reconstitution and rebalance schedule. The Underlying Index is market capitalization weighted and the percentage weight of any issuer is capped at 3%. The Underlying Index is sponsored by Solactive AG (“Solactive” or “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with or sponsored by the fund or the Advisor. As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 508 bonds issued by 265 different issuers from the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of October 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers from the United States (85.90%). The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in high yield bonds. The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of October 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the consumer discretionary sector (27.42%). The consumer discretionary sector includes durable goods, apparel, entertainment and leisure, and automobiles. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors or countries may change over time. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Solactive. Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.