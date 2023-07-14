Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$46.79
$97.7 M
3.34%
$1.56
0.12%
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-0.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$97.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.5%
Expense Ratio 0.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
$46.79
$97.7 M
3.34%
$1.56
0.12%
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is designed to broadly capture the short-term U.S. investment grade, fixed income securities market while seeking to enhance yield within desired risk parameters and constraints. The Index is comprised of those subgroups of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index (i.e., Treasuries, agencies, credit and securitized) with effective maturities generally shorter than five years (“ST Agg Universe”). The Index uses a rules-based approach to re-weight these subgroups to achieve higher yields, while managing risk through constraints on expected tracking error and turnover, as well as sector, duration, and credit exposure relative to the market value-weighted ST Agg Universe. Individual securities within a subgroup are market value-weighted within the subgroup. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis.
The Index draws from the ST Agg Universe, which consists of U.S. dollar-denominated securities, including U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Government-related bonds, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities that are publicly offered for sale in the United States. These securities feature fixed rate coupons and have at least $300 million in par amount outstanding and one year to final maturity, with the exception of asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, which must have an original deal size of $500 million, a minimum tranche size of $25 million, and at least $300 million of the original transaction still outstanding.
The duration of the Index is generally expected not to exceed the duration of the ST Agg Universe by more than 0.5 years. The ST Agg Universe has historically had a duration range between approximately two and three years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a portfolio to changes in interest rates with a longer duration portfolio being more sensitive to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a fund with a portfolio duration of three years would be expected to drop by 3% for every 1% increase in interest rates.
The Index includes U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities, which are securities issued by entities such as Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”) and Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) that are backed by pools of mortgages. Most transactions in mortgage-backed pass-through securities occur through standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement, referred to as a “to-be-announced transaction” or “TBA Transaction.” In a TBA Transaction, the buyer and seller agree upon general trade parameters such as agency, settlement date, par amount and price. The actual pools delivered generally are determined two days prior to the settlement date; however, it is not anticipated that the Fund will receive pools, but instead will participate in rolling TBA Transactions. The Fund expects to enter into such contracts on a regular basis. The Fund, pending settlement of such contracts, will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid short-term instruments.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other fixed income securities and/or such other investments, with characteristics similar to the Index constituents, that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe will help the Fund track the performance of the Index. Other fixed income securities will consist primarily of investment grade securities with similar risk characteristics as the Index components, but up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets may be held in non-investment grade securities (“junk bonds”) with credit ratings deemed to be of no less than BB.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|SHAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|61.28%
|1 Yr
|-0.6%
|-11.3%
|2.9%
|43.40%
|3 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-6.1%
|1.4%
|29.15%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|3.79%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.6%
|2.2%
|6.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|SHAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.4%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|36.99%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|17.82%
|2020
|1.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|3.93%
|2019
|1.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|2.88%
|2018
|0.2%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|2.70%
|Period
|SHAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.5%
|-6.2%
|3.8%
|98.78%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-11.3%
|2.2%
|97.40%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|4.08%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-8.2%
|1.7%
|2.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SHAG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.4%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|35.40%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|17.82%
|2020
|1.5%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|3.93%
|2019
|1.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|3.07%
|2018
|0.2%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|12.68%
|SHAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHAG % Rank
|Net Assets
|97.7 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|88.56%
|Number of Holdings
|297
|4
|4919
|69.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|57.1 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|73.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.47%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|15.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHAG % Rank
|Bonds
|90.52%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|69.97%
|Cash
|6.94%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|21.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.54%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|48.26%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|74.65%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|77.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|69.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHAG % Rank
|Government
|47.35%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|14.24%
|Corporate
|31.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.97%
|Securitized
|14.10%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|81.25%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.94%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|28.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|76.56%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|85.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SHAG % Rank
|US
|86.46%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|21.88%
|Non US
|4.06%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|90.28%
|SHAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.12%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|94.41%
|Management Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|10.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SHAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SHAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SHAG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|31.32%
|SHAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHAG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.34%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|6.94%
|SHAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SHAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|SHAG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|61.63%
|SHAG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2023
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2020
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Brian Timberlake is the head of fixed income research at Voya Investment Management and is responsible for managing the organization’s global fixed income research analysts as well as the coordination of macroeconomic data across the fixed income platform. Prior to this position, Mr. Timberlake was Head of Quantitative Research and before that, a Senior Quantitative Analyst. He joined Voya IM in 2003. His team is responsible for macro and quantitative fixed income research and provides additional assistance to individual sector groups and the risk management team. In addition, Brian is a named portfolio manager on several global and opportunistic fixed income products. Previously, he was the head of quantitative research where he helped develop an integrated, automated tool for interest rate hedging, created multifactor risk models, and was integral to the design and monitoring of customized client portfolios. Prior to that he was a senior quantitative analyst at Voya. Brian received a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland, an MS in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Dave Goodson is head of securitized fixed income and a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management’s non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at an independent investment bank focused on asset-backed commercial paper transactions. Dave began his career as a vice president in Wachovia Securities’ asset-backed finance group, marketing and executing securitizations for the bank’s corporate clients. He received a BS in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Bob Kase, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager Bob Kase is a senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Previously, he was the co-lead portfolio manager for proprietary investments investment grade credit. Before joining the firm, he managed corporate, ABS and CMBS for SunTrust Bank. He began his career as a senior portfolio manager at CL Capital Management, followed by a stint as a senior portfolio manager for American General. Bob received a BS from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2017
5.04
5.0%
Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
