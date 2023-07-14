Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
SHAG

ETF
SHAG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.785 -0.13 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
SHAG (ETF)

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.785 -0.13 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
SHAG (ETF)

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.785 -0.13 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund

SHAG | ETF

$46.79

$97.7 M

3.34%

$1.56

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$97.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$46.9
$45.80
$48.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund

SHAG | ETF

$46.79

$97.7 M

3.34%

$1.56

0.12%

SHAG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    May 18, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    2400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randall Parrish

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is designed to broadly capture the short-term U.S. investment grade, fixed income securities market while seeking to enhance yield within desired risk parameters and constraints. The Index is comprised of those subgroups of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index (i.e., Treasuries, agencies, credit and securitized) with effective maturities generally shorter than five years (“ST Agg Universe”). The Index uses a rules-based approach to re-weight these subgroups to achieve higher yields, while managing risk through constraints on expected tracking error and turnover, as well as sector, duration, and credit exposure relative to the market value-weighted ST Agg Universe. Individual securities within a subgroup are market value-weighted within the subgroup. The Index is rebalanced on a monthly basis.

The Index draws from the ST Agg Universe, which consists of U.S. dollar-denominated securities, including U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Government-related bonds, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities that are publicly offered for sale in the United States. These securities feature fixed rate coupons and have at least $300 million in par amount outstanding and one year to final maturity, with the exception of asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, which must have an original deal size of $500 million, a minimum tranche size of $25 million, and at least $300 million of the original transaction still outstanding.

The duration of the Index is generally expected not to exceed the duration of the ST Agg Universe by more than 0.5 years. The ST Agg Universe has historically had a duration range between approximately two and three years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a portfolio to changes in interest rates with a longer duration portfolio being more sensitive to changes in interest rates. For example, the value of a fund with a portfolio duration of three years would be expected to drop by 3% for every 1% increase in interest rates.

The Index includes U.S. agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities, which are securities issued by entities such as Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”) and Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) that are backed by pools of mortgages. Most transactions in mortgage-backed pass-through securities occur through standardized contracts for future delivery in which the exact mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until a few days prior to settlement, referred to as a “to-be-announced transaction” or “TBA Transaction.” In a TBA Transaction, the buyer and seller agree upon general trade parameters such as agency, settlement date, par amount and price. The actual pools delivered generally are determined two days prior to the settlement date; however, it is not anticipated that the Fund will receive pools, but instead will participate in rolling TBA Transactions. The Fund expects to enter into such contracts on a regular basis. The Fund, pending settlement of such contracts, will invest its assets in high-quality, liquid short-term instruments.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other fixed income securities and/or such other investments, with characteristics similar to the Index constituents, that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser believe will help the Fund track the performance of the Index. Other fixed income securities will consist primarily of investment grade securities with similar risk characteristics as the Index components, but up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets may be held in non-investment grade securities (“junk bonds”) with credit ratings deemed to be of no less than BB.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

SHAG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -6.2% 3.8% 61.28%
1 Yr -0.6% -11.3% 2.9% 43.40%
3 Yr -2.0%* -6.1% 1.4% 29.15%
5 Yr 0.9%* -10.6% 3.2% 3.79%
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.6% 2.2% 6.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -17.7% -2.5% 36.99%
2021 -0.5% -2.0% 2.2% 17.82%
2020 1.5% -2.8% 4.6% 3.93%
2019 1.4% -28.6% 3.0% 2.88%
2018 0.2% -3.7% 0.4% 2.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SHAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.5% -6.2% 3.8% 98.78%
1 Yr -5.1% -11.3% 2.2% 97.40%
3 Yr 0.5%* -6.1% 4.5% 4.08%
5 Yr 1.2%* -8.2% 1.7% 2.65%
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SHAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.4% -17.7% -2.5% 35.40%
2021 -0.5% -2.0% 2.2% 17.82%
2020 1.5% -2.8% 4.6% 3.93%
2019 1.4% -28.6% 3.0% 3.07%
2018 0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 12.68%

SHAG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SHAG Category Low Category High SHAG % Rank
Net Assets 97.7 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 88.56%
Number of Holdings 297 4 4919 69.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 57.1 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 73.96%
Weighting of Top 10 46.47% 1.7% 100.0% 15.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 15.54%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 7.99%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 6.41%
  4. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 5.33%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.05%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.95%
  7. Benchmark 2021-B25 Mortgage Trust 2.60%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.93%
  9. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp 1.92%
  10. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SHAG % Rank
Bonds 		90.52% 49.71% 194.71% 69.97%
Cash 		6.94% -102.46% 39.20% 21.53%
Convertible Bonds 		2.54% 0.00% 27.71% 48.26%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 74.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 77.26%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 69.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHAG % Rank
Government 		47.35% 0.00% 73.63% 14.24%
Corporate 		31.61% 0.00% 100.00% 65.97%
Securitized 		14.10% 0.00% 97.27% 81.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.94% 0.00% 44.09% 28.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 76.56%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 85.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SHAG % Rank
US 		86.46% 0.00% 165.96% 21.88%
Non US 		4.06% 0.00% 72.71% 90.28%

SHAG - Expenses

Operational Fees

SHAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 19.98% 94.41%
Management Fee 0.12% 0.00% 1.19% 10.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SHAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SHAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SHAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 31.32%

SHAG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SHAG Category Low Category High SHAG % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.34% 0.00% 11.01% 6.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SHAG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SHAG Category Low Category High SHAG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.97% -1.27% 4.98% 61.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SHAG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SHAG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randall Parrish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Randy Parrish, CFA Head of Credit Randy Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Brian Timberlake

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Brian Timberlake is the head of fixed income research at Voya Investment Management and is responsible for managing the organization’s global fixed income research analysts as well as the coordination of macroeconomic data across the fixed income platform. Prior to this position, Mr. Timberlake was Head of Quantitative Research and before that, a Senior Quantitative Analyst. He joined Voya IM in 2003. His team is responsible for macro and quantitative fixed income research and provides additional assistance to individual sector groups and the risk management team. In addition, Brian is a named portfolio manager on several global and opportunistic fixed income products. Previously, he was the head of quantitative research where he helped develop an integrated, automated tool for interest rate hedging, created multifactor risk models, and was integral to the design and monitoring of customized client portfolios. Prior to that he was a senior quantitative analyst at Voya. Brian received a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland, an MS in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Dave Goodson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Dave Goodson is head of securitized fixed income and a senior portfolio manager for Voya Investment Management’s non-agency and agency mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategies. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at an independent investment bank focused on asset-backed commercial paper transactions. Dave began his career as a vice president in Wachovia Securities’ asset-backed finance group, marketing and executing securitizations for the bank’s corporate clients. He received a BS in management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Bob Kase

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Bob Kase, CFA Senior Portfolio Manager Bob Kase is a senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Previously, he was the co-lead portfolio manager for proprietary investments investment grade credit. Before joining the firm, he managed corporate, ABS and CMBS for SunTrust Bank. He began his career as a senior portfolio manager at CL Capital Management, followed by a stint as a senior portfolio manager for American General. Bob received a BS from Georgia Tech and an MBA from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Sean Banai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

