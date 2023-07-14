Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

14.1%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$59.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
$10.31
$12.65

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SFYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -15.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SoFi Next 500 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Sofi
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    4000000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index follows a rules-based methodology (described generally below) that tracks the performance of the 500 smallest of the 1,000 largest U.S.-listed companies weighted based on a proprietary mix of their market capitalization and fundamental factors. The Index is owned and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), and the Index Provider partnered with Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”) to co-develop the methodology used by the Index to determine the securities included in the Index. SoFi is not involved in the ongoing maintenance of the Index or any discretionary decisions relating to its application, and does not act in the capacity of an index provider. SoFi has licensed certain of its trademarks to the Index Provider for use in connection with the Index.

Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth Index

Construction of the Index begins with the selection of the next 500 largest constituents after excluding the largest 500 constituents by market capitalization of the Solactive US Broad Market Index, a market capitalization-weighted index that includes equity securities of approximately 3,000 of the largest U.S. companies. This selection is subject to a 20% buffer rule to limit index turnover. The Index may include common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The weight of each Index constituent is initially based on each constituent’s free-float market capitalization and then adjusted upward or downward based on a proprietary composite score calculated based on three growth-oriented fundamental factors of each company: trailing 12-month sales growth, trailing 12-month earnings per share (“EPS”) growth, and 12-month forward-looking EPS growth consensus estimates. For each factor, the scores for all Index constituents are adjusted to account for outliers, and each company’s score is calculated relative to the average score for that factor. The composite score for a company reflects an average of that company’s score for each factor.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted annually, effective on the first Wednesday of each May based on data as of the tenth business day prior to such reconstitution date. As of June 1, 2023, the three largest Index constituents and the weights were as follows: First Citizens Bancshares Inc.1.09%; Dynatrace Inc. 0.92%; and Shockwave Medical Inc. 0.91%.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries), the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

SFYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.1% -23.7% 34.1% 13.38%
1 Yr 15.9% -41.1% 31.8% 15.15%
3 Yr 9.5%* -20.8% 21.3% 27.23%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 80.9% 52.65%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 11.3% 57.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -52.6% 20.1% 75.90%
2021 9.0% -25.0% 15.1% 28.72%
2020 5.6% -2.9% 196.6% 15.45%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.8% -27.0% 34.1% 98.99%
1 Yr -12.0% -41.1% 48.6% 96.98%
3 Yr 10.3%* -20.8% 21.3% 22.99%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 80.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.9% -52.6% 20.1% 75.90%
2021 9.0% -25.0% 15.1% 28.72%
2020 5.6% -2.9% 196.6% 15.45%
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

SFYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFYX Category Low Category High SFYX % Rank
Net Assets 59.6 M 481 K 145 B 80.35%
Number of Holdings 501 1 2445 7.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.56 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 90.45%
Weighting of Top 10 9.35% 2.9% 100.0% 81.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 32.76%
  2. Targa Resources Corp 1.37%
  3. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 1.26%
  4. Steel Dynamics Inc 1.05%
  5. Carlyle Group Inc/The 0.98%
  6. Shockwave Medical Inc 0.84%
  7. Ares Management Corp 0.80%
  8. Marathon Oil Corp 0.72%
  9. NiSource Inc 0.71%
  10. Builders FirstSource Inc 0.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFYX % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 0.00% 100.57% 22.36%
Cash 		0.27% -2.51% 100.00% 77.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 79.40%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 78.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 79.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 79.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFYX % Rank
Industrials 		15.07% 0.00% 45.89% 61.96%
Technology 		14.03% 0.00% 40.65% 69.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.86% 2.49% 46.48% 39.29%
Financial Services 		11.58% 0.00% 46.10% 77.58%
Healthcare 		10.48% 0.00% 47.15% 47.36%
Energy 		9.68% 0.00% 58.13% 10.58%
Real Estate 		8.19% 0.00% 25.82% 48.11%
Basic Materials 		6.72% 0.00% 26.18% 22.92%
Utilities 		3.99% 0.00% 18.97% 47.36%
Consumer Defense 		3.55% 0.00% 32.18% 70.03%
Communication Services 		2.85% 0.00% 30.98% 44.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFYX % Rank
US 		99.36% 0.00% 100.04% 7.04%
Non US 		0.37% 0.00% 27.19% 83.92%

SFYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.03% 33.98% 92.31%
Management Fee 0.19% 0.00% 1.50% 11.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.10%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

SFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 321.00% 29.23%

SFYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFYX Category Low Category High SFYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.57% 0.00% 3.05% 6.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFYX Category Low Category High SFYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -2.06% 3.38% 16.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SFYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2019

3.14

3.1%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

