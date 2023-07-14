The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index follows a rules-based methodology (described generally below) that tracks the performance of the 500 smallest of the 1,000 largest U.S.-listed companies weighted based on a proprietary mix of their market capitalization and fundamental factors. The Index is owned and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), and the Index Provider partnered with Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”) to co-develop the methodology used by the Index to determine the securities included in the Index. SoFi is not involved in the ongoing maintenance of the Index or any discretionary decisions relating to its application, and does not act in the capacity of an index provider. SoFi has licensed certain of its trademarks to the Index Provider for use in connection with the Index.

Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth Index

Construction of the Index begins with the selection of the next 500 largest constituents after excluding the largest 500 constituents by market capitalization of the Solactive US Broad Market Index, a market capitalization-weighted index that includes equity securities of approximately 3,000 of the largest U.S. companies. This selection is subject to a 20% buffer rule to limit index turnover. The Index may include common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The weight of each Index constituent is initially based on each constituent’s free-float market capitalization and then adjusted upward or downward based on a proprietary composite score calculated based on three growth-oriented fundamental factors of each company: trailing 12-month sales growth, trailing 12-month earnings per share (“EPS”) growth, and 12-month forward-looking EPS growth consensus estimates. For each factor, the scores for all Index constituents are adjusted to account for outliers, and each company’s score is calculated relative to the average score for that factor. The composite score for a company reflects an average of that company’s score for each factor.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted annually, effective on the first Wednesday of each May based on data as of the tenth business day prior to such reconstitution date. As of June 1, 2023, the three largest Index constituents and the weights were as follows: First Citizens Bancshares Inc.1.09%; Dynatrace Inc. 0.92%; and Shockwave Medical Inc. 0.91%.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries), the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.