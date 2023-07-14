Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
53.0%
1 yr return
21.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$15.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.3%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 62.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index follows a rules-based methodology (described generally below) that tracks the performance of a portfolio of the 50 most widely held U.S.-listed equity securities in self-directed brokerage accounts (the “SoFi Accounts”) of SoFi Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”), as determined using the rules-based methodology. The Index is owned and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), which engaged SoFi to develop the rules set and related methodology used to determine the securities to be included in the Index. SoFi is not involved in the ongoing maintenance of the Index or any discretionary decisions relating to its application, and does not act in the capacity of an index provider. SoFi has licensed certain of its trademarks to the Index Provider for use in connection with the Index.
SoFi Social 50 Index The Index is designed to reflect the 50 most widely held U.S.-listed equity securities in the SoFi Accounts as weighted by aggregate holdings within the SoFi Accounts. Securities eligible for inclusion in the Index must: (a) be U.S.-listed equity securities held in SoFi Accounts, and (b) have an average daily trading volume of at least $10,000,000 during the preceding one-month and six-month periods (the “Eligible Universe”). The Index may include common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). ETFs and other investment companies are not eligible for the Index. Securities in the Eligible Universe are sorted based on (1) the number of SoFi Accounts that hold a particular security and (2) the total market value of the security held in the SoFi Accounts (the “Weighted Average Value”). Each security in the Eligible Universe is then ranked from highest to lowest based on its Weighted Average Value (e.g., the security with the highest Weighted Average Value is assigned rank 1). Subject to a “buffer rule” aimed at limiting Index turnover, securities ranked within the top 50 are included in the Index. Each security in the Index is then weighted based on its Weighted Average Value in relation to that of the other Index components and is subject to certain individual security weight and sector concentration caps. For example, the weight of each individual Index component is capped at 10%, and securities representing investments in any particular industry sector are capped at 50%. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly. As of June 1, 2023, the SoFi Accounts consisted of over 800,000 separate self-directed brokerage accounts. The Fund’s Investment Strategy The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index). The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions). To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries), the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
SoFi Social 50 Index
The Index is designed to reflect the 50 most widely held U.S.-listed equity securities in the SoFi Accounts as weighted by aggregate holdings within the SoFi Accounts. Securities eligible for inclusion in the Index must: (a) be U.S.-listed equity securities held in SoFi Accounts, and (b) have an average daily trading volume of at least $10,000,000 during the preceding one-month and six-month periods (the “Eligible Universe”). The Index may include common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). ETFs and other investment companies are not eligible for the Index. Securities in the Eligible Universe are sorted based on (1) the number of SoFi Accounts that hold a particular security and (2) the total market value of the security held in the SoFi Accounts (the “Weighted Average Value”). Each security in the Eligible Universe is then ranked from highest to lowest based on its Weighted Average Value (e.g., the security with the highest Weighted Average Value is assigned rank 1). Subject to a “buffer rule” aimed at limiting Index turnover, securities ranked within the top 50 are included in the Index.
Each security in the Index is then weighted based on its Weighted Average Value in relation to that of the other Index components and is subject to certain individual security weight and sector concentration caps. For example, the weight of each individual Index component is capped at 10%, and securities representing investments in any particular industry sector are capped at 50%. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly.
As of June 1, 2023, the SoFi Accounts consisted of over 800,000 separate self-directed brokerage accounts.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries), the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|SFYF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|53.0%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|0.74%
|1 Yr
|21.2%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|28.92%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|3.34%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|62.55%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|80.58%
* Annualized
|Period
|SFYF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|92.56%
|2021
|16.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|0.76%
|2020
|10.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|25.35%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|SFYF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-31.6%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|99.84%
|1 Yr
|-22.1%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|98.44%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|4.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SFYF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|92.56%
|2021
|16.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|0.76%
|2020
|10.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|25.35%
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|SFYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFYF % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.3 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.71%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|2
|3509
|67.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.07 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|96.87%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.28%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|18.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFYF % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|11.71%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|87.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|97.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|95.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|97.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|96.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFYF % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|35.68%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|0.82%
|Technology
|28.04%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|74.86%
|Communication Services
|17.99%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|6.51%
|Industrials
|4.38%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|69.33%
|Financial Services
|4.31%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|90.35%
|Healthcare
|4.25%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|97.44%
|Consumer Defense
|3.89%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|47.57%
|Energy
|1.46%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|32.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|98.68%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|99.01%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|99.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SFYF % Rank
|US
|93.33%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|58.94%
|Non US
|6.52%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|24.15%
|SFYF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|96.14%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|9.09%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|SFYF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SFYF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SFYF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|62.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|74.53%
|SFYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFYF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.22%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|0.82%
|SFYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SFYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|SFYF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.31%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|12.46%
|SFYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.328
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2019
3.07
3.1%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...