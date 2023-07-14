The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index follows a rules-based methodology (described generally below) that tracks the performance of a portfolio of the 50 most widely held U.S.-listed equity securities in self-directed brokerage accounts (the “SoFi Accounts”) of SoFi Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”), as determined using the rules-based methodology. The Index is owned and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), which engaged SoFi to develop the rules set and related methodology used to determine the securities to be included in the Index. SoFi is not involved in the ongoing maintenance of the Index or any discretionary decisions relating to its application, and does not act in the capacity of an index provider. SoFi has licensed certain of its trademarks to the Index Provider for use in connection with the Index.

SoFi Social 50 Index The Index is designed to reflect the 50 most widely held U.S.-listed equity securities in the SoFi Accounts as weighted by aggregate holdings within the SoFi Accounts. Securities eligible for inclusion in the Index must: (a) be U.S.-listed equity securities held in SoFi Accounts, and (b) have an average daily trading volume of at least $10,000,000 during the preceding one-month and six-month periods (the “Eligible Universe”). The Index may include common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). ETFs and other investment companies are not eligible for the Index. Securities in the Eligible Universe are sorted based on (1) the number of SoFi Accounts that hold a particular security and (2) the total market value of the security held in the SoFi Accounts (the “Weighted Average Value”). Each security in the Eligible Universe is then ranked from highest to lowest based on its Weighted Average Value (e.g., the security with the highest Weighted Average Value is assigned rank 1). Subject to a “buffer rule” aimed at limiting Index turnover, securities ranked within the top 50 are included in the Index. Each security in the Index is then weighted based on its Weighted Average Value in relation to that of the other Index components and is subject to certain individual security weight and sector concentration caps. For example, the weight of each individual Index component is capped at 10%, and securities representing investments in any particular industry sector are capped at 50%. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly. As of June 1, 2023, the SoFi Accounts consisted of over 800,000 separate self-directed brokerage accounts. The Fund’s Investment Strategy The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index). The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions). To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries), the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.