Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SoFi Social 50 ETF

SFYF | ETF

$29.31

$15.3 M

2.22%

$0.66

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

53.0%

1 yr return

21.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$15.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.6
$18.61
$29.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SFYF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -31.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SoFi Social 50 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Sofi
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    650000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index follows a rules-based methodology (described generally below) that tracks the performance of a portfolio of the 50 most widely held U.S.-listed equity securities in self-directed brokerage accounts (the “SoFi Accounts”) of SoFi Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”), as determined using the rules-based methodology. The Index is owned and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), which engaged SoFi to develop the rules set and related methodology used to determine the securities to be included in the Index. SoFi is not involved in the ongoing maintenance of the Index or any discretionary decisions relating to its application, and does not act in the capacity of an index provider. SoFi has licensed certain of its trademarks to the Index Provider for use in connection with the Index.

 

SoFi Social 50 Index

The Index is designed to reflect the 50 most widely held U.S.-listed equity securities in the SoFi Accounts as weighted by aggregate holdings within the SoFi Accounts. Securities eligible for inclusion in the Index must: (a) be U.S.-listed equity securities held in SoFi Accounts, and (b) have an average daily trading volume of at least $10,000,000 during the preceding one-month and six-month periods (the “Eligible Universe”). The Index may include common stocks and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). ETFs and other investment companies are not eligible for the Index. Securities in the Eligible Universe are sorted based on (1) the number of SoFi Accounts that hold a particular security and (2) the total market value of the security held in the SoFi Accounts (the “Weighted Average Value”). Each security in the Eligible Universe is then ranked from highest to lowest based on its Weighted Average Value (e.g., the security with the highest Weighted Average Value is assigned rank 1). Subject to a “buffer rule” aimed at limiting Index turnover, securities ranked within the top 50 are included in the Index.

Each security in the Index is then weighted based on its Weighted Average Value in relation to that of the other Index components and is subject to certain individual security weight and sector concentration caps. For example, the weight of each individual Index component is capped at 10%, and securities representing investments in any particular industry sector are capped at 50%. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly.

As of June 1, 2023, the SoFi Accounts consisted of over 800,000 separate self-directed brokerage accounts.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries), the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

SFYF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFYF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 53.0% -41.7% 65.2% 0.74%
1 Yr 21.2% -45.6% 77.3% 28.92%
3 Yr 11.7%* -41.6% 28.4% 3.34%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 62.55%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 80.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFYF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.7% -85.9% 81.6% 92.56%
2021 16.5% -31.0% 26.7% 0.76%
2020 10.1% -13.0% 34.8% 25.35%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SFYF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -31.6% -41.7% 65.2% 99.84%
1 Yr -22.1% -45.6% 77.3% 98.44%
3 Yr 11.7%* -41.6% 28.4% 4.86%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SFYF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.7% -85.9% 81.6% 92.56%
2021 16.5% -31.0% 26.7% 0.76%
2020 10.1% -13.0% 34.8% 25.35%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

SFYF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SFYF Category Low Category High SFYF % Rank
Net Assets 15.3 M 189 K 222 B 96.71%
Number of Holdings 50 2 3509 67.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.07 M -1.37 M 104 B 96.87%
Weighting of Top 10 54.28% 11.4% 116.5% 18.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 27.51%
  2. Tesla Inc 11.22%
  3. Apple Inc 10.37%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 5.08%
  5. Rivian Automotive Inc 4.96%
  6. Amazon.com Inc 4.70%
  7. Alphabet Inc 4.67%
  8. Microsoft Corp 4.61%
  9. Walt Disney Co/The 3.75%
  10. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc 3.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SFYF % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 50.26% 104.50% 11.71%
Cash 		0.15% -10.83% 49.73% 87.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 97.44%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 95.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 97.28%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 96.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFYF % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		35.68% 0.00% 62.57% 0.82%
Technology 		28.04% 0.00% 65.70% 74.86%
Communication Services 		17.99% 0.00% 66.40% 6.51%
Industrials 		4.38% 0.00% 30.65% 69.33%
Financial Services 		4.31% 0.00% 43.06% 90.35%
Healthcare 		4.25% 0.00% 39.76% 97.44%
Consumer Defense 		3.89% 0.00% 25.50% 47.57%
Energy 		1.46% 0.00% 41.09% 32.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 98.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 99.01%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 99.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SFYF % Rank
US 		93.33% 34.69% 100.00% 58.94%
Non US 		6.52% 0.00% 54.22% 24.15%

SFYF - Expenses

Operational Fees

SFYF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.01% 20.29% 96.14%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.50% 9.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.41%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

SFYF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SFYF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SFYF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 316.74% 74.53%

SFYF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SFYF Category Low Category High SFYF % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.22% 0.00% 40.83% 0.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SFYF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SFYF Category Low Category High SFYF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.31% -6.13% 1.75% 12.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SFYF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SFYF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2019

3.07

3.1%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

