Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

3.4%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$76.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.9
$23.06
$23.95

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Apr 23, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    3275004
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent Flanagan, CFA

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of first- and second-lien senior floating rate loans. These loans are made by banks and other large financial institutions to various companies and are senior in the borrowing companies’ capital structure.

Coupon rates are generally floating, not fixed, and are tied to a benchmark lending rate, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or the prime rate, or are set at a specified floor, whichever is higher. In selecting investments for the Fund, Seix Investment Advisors (Seix”), a division of Virtus Fixed Income Advisers, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, will emphasize loans rated below investment grade or unrated loans that Seix believes are of comparable quality.

Although loan investments are generally subject to certain restrictive covenants in favor of the investor, many of the loans in which the Fund will invest may be issued or offered as “covenant lite” loans, which have no financial maintenance covenants. “Financial maintenance covenants” are those that require a borrower to maintain certain financial metrics during the life of the loan, such as maintaining certain levels of cash flow or limiting leverage. These covenants are included to permit the lender to monitor the borrower’s performance and declare an event of default if breached, allowing the lender to renegotiate the terms of the loan or take other actions intended to help mitigate losses. Although covenant lite loans contain no financial maintenance covenants, information necessary to monitor a borrower’s financial performance may be available without covenants to lenders and the public alike, and can be used to detect such early warning signs as deterioration of a borrower’s financial condition or results. When such information is available, the portfolio managers will seek to take appropriate actions without the help of covenants in the loans.

The Fund may also invest in any combination of (i) junior debt securities or securities with a lien on collateral that is lower than a senior claim on collateral, and (ii) debt securities that are rated below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”) by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or in comparable unrated securities as determined by Seix, such as high yield fixed-rate bonds. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in securities that are restricted as to resale (e.g., Rule 144A securities).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in senior loans made to non-U.S. borrowers, including those located in emerging markets countries (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their economic development), although the Fund intends to invest in only U.S. dollar- denominated loans. There are no limits on the Fund’s average-weighted maturity or on the remaining maturities of individual securities in which the Fund may invest. Maturity is the date at which the principal on an investment is repaid, and the average-weighted maturity is the average amount of time, based on all applicable investments in the portfolio, until principal will be repaid (weighted by the percentage of the Fund’s portfolio that each investment comprises).

Some types of senior loans in which the Fund may invest require that an open loan for a specific amount be continually offered to a borrower. These types of senior loans are commonly referred to as revolvers. Because revolvers contractually obligate the lender (and therefore those with an interest in the loan) to fund the revolving portion of the loan at the borrower’s discretion, the Fund must have assets sufficient to cover its contractual obligation. Therefore, the Fund will maintain, on a daily basis, high-quality, liquid assets in an amount at least equal in value to its contractual obligation to fulfill the revolving senior loan. The Fund will not encumber any assets that are otherwise encumbered. The Fund will limit its investments in revolvers to no more than 10% of the Fund’s total assets.

In addition, to implement its investment strategy, the Fund may buy or sell derivative instruments (such as swaps, including credit default swaps, futures, credit linked notes, and options) to gain exposure to an asset class or a particular issuer, or to hedge or adjust its exposure to other risks, such as interest rate or credit risk. The Fund may count the value of certain derivative instruments with economic characteristics similar to senior floating rate loans towards its 80% policy discussed above.​

In order to meet short-term liquidity needs, the Fund employs a variety of techniques, such as investing in highly liquid fixed income securities and holding a portion of its assets in cash. Although not a principal investment strategy, the Fund may, under certain market conditions, borrow from banks an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets (including the amount borrowed) for investment purposes, to raise cash to meet its obligations, and for temporary, extraordinary or emergency purposes.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund can. In attempting to meet its investment objective, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

In addition, from time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of July 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the consumer staples sector.

Read More

SEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.4% -5.7% 8.4% 9.90%
1 Yr 8.2% -12.8% 9.5% 1.02%
3 Yr 4.0%* -6.4% 59.5% 3.28%
5 Yr 0.0%* -8.4% 29.7% 5.51%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.3% 13.8% 7.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.8% -22.9% 5.1% 1.05%
2021 2.7% -6.3% 5.4% 1.08%
2020 1.0% -4.9% 57.4% 3.01%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.4% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.3% -5.7% 8.4% 98.29%
1 Yr -0.2% -12.8% 24.7% 85.37%
3 Yr 3.1%* -6.4% 59.5% 3.64%
5 Yr N/A* -8.4% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.3% 13.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.8% -22.9% 5.1% 1.05%
2021 2.7% -6.3% 5.4% 1.08%
2020 1.0% -4.9% 57.4% 3.38%
2019 N/A -2.1% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -2.6% 0.6% N/A

SEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SEIX Category Low Category High SEIX % Rank
Net Assets 76.6 M 26.3 M 13.1 B 96.21%
Number of Holdings 128 12 1447 92.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.9 M -191 M 2.54 B 96.14%
Weighting of Top 10 14.23% 4.6% 91.9% 51.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AADVANTAGE LOYAL 04/20/28 2.39%
  2. KEANE GROUP HOLD 05/25/25 2.18%
  3. MILEAGE PLUS 06/21/27 2.09%
  4. Playa Resorts Ho 11/23/28 1.97%
  5. SMYRNA READY MIX 03/24/29 1.96%
  6. RAND PARENT LLC 02/08/30 1.86%
  7. INTELSAT JACKSON 01/26/29 1.85%
  8. MEDLINE INDUSTRI 09/30/28 1.79%
  9. PERATON 02/01/28 1.71%
  10. OLDCASTLE BUILDI 04/14/29 1.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SEIX % Rank
Bonds 		87.41% 28.71% 161.82% 76.49%
Cash 		12.59% -61.90% 53.95% 16.84%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.82% 88.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -3.99% 1.54% 62.46%
Other 		0.00% -54.21% 26.58% 72.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.51% 68.31%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEIX % Rank
Corporate 		87.36% 0.00% 141.23% 67.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.64% 0.00% 54.60% 18.25%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 7.03% 54.74%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 91.68% 72.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.47% 47.18%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 4.12% 56.34%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SEIX % Rank
US 		82.23% 14.05% 128.23% 35.09%
Non US 		5.18% 0.00% 84.20% 88.42%

SEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.01% 15.84% 98.60%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.89% 25.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.27% N/A

Sales Fees

SEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 3.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 215.00% N/A

SEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SEIX Category Low Category High SEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.13% 0.00% 9.00% 2.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SEIX Category Low Category High SEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.20% 1.77% 10.22% 72.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Flanagan, CFA

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2019

3.11

3.1%

Vince is an experienced leveraged finance research analyst focused on the media and technology industries and became a portfolio manager on the Leveraged Loan Strategy in October of 2011. Before joining Seix he was the director of research for Assurant, Inc., covering the telecommunications, cable/media, utility and broadcasting industries. Vince began his career at TD Securities advancing to a senior high yield research analyst, where he focused on US and Canadian wireless carriers. Vince received a B.S. degree in Finance from New York University and is a CFA Charterholder.

George Goudelias

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 23, 2019

3.11

3.1%

George is the head of the firm’s leveraged finance platform. In this capacity, he provides strategic oversight of high yield bond portfolio management activities as well as serving as senior portfolio manager for all leveraged loan portfolios. George joined Seix in 2001 as head of leveraged finance research, and subsequently launched the Leveraged Loan Strategy in 2005. Since inception of this strategy, this has expanded to include all leveraged loan portfolios and CLOs. Prior to joining Seix he was a senior high yield research analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities. George received both a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from New York University.

Eric Guevara

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Eric is the senior leveraged loan trader on the leveraged finance team. Eric joined Seix as a trade flow administrator in 2000 and gained experience as a junior trader in the investment grade group from 2001 to 2006 before moving into his current position in the high yield leveraged loan group. Eric received a B.S. degree in Computer Operations from Seton Hall University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 21.18 6.01 3.25

