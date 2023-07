The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is composed of the exchange-listed common stock (or depositary receipts) of marine shipping, air freight and courier, and port and harbor operating companies of any size across the globe in developed or emerging markets.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo Index

The Index tracks the performance of marine shipping, air freight and courier, and port and harbor operating companies (collectively, “Cargo Companies”).

At the time of each quarterly reconstitution and rebalance of the Index, 70% of the Index’s weight is allocated to marine shipping and port/harbor companies and 30% of the Index’s weight is allocated to air freight/courier companies. The universe of Cargo Companies is screened for investibility ( e.g. , must be listed on a securities exchange), a minimum market capitalization of $100 million, and a minimum three-month average dollar value traded of $5 million. As of March 31, 2023, the Index consisted of 25 Cargo Companies. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly at the close of trading on the second Friday in each March, June, September, and December based on data as of a prior date (the “Selection Date”).

As of each Selection Date, each Cargo Company is ranked based on four factors (each assigned a factor weighting): cash flow return on invested capital (“CFROIC”) (33%), market capitalization (33%), earnings-to-price ratio (33%), and cash-flow-to-price ratio (1%). A composite score is assigned to each Cargo Company based on such rankings.

At the time of each reconstitution and rebalance of the Index, the top six marine shipping and port/harbor companies with the highest composite scores and a minimum market capitalization of US$400 million each receive a five percent weighting allocation of the Index; the next top seven marine shipping and port/harbor companies with the highest composite scores and a minimum market capitalization of US$300 million each receive a four percent weighting allocation of the Index; the next top six marine shipping and port/harbor companies with the highest composite scores and a minimum market capitalization of US$100 million each receive a two percent weighting allocation of the Index; and the top ten air freight/courier companies with the highest composite scores and a minimum market capitalization of US$200 million each receive a three percent weighting allocation of the Index.

As of March 31, 2023, the Index had significant exposure to companies in Europe, Japan, China/Hong Kong and Taiwan. The Index’s geographic exposure may change significantly with each reconstitution or based on market movements in between reconstitutions.

The Index was developed by U.S. Global Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adviser, in 2021 in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Fund and is constructed using an objective, rules-based methodology.

The Index calculation agent is Indxx, LLC, which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser, the Index Provider, or the Fund’s distributor. The Index calculation agent provides information to the Fund about the constituents of the Index and does not provide investment advice with respect to the desirability of investing in, purchasing or selling securities.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Cargo Companies. The foregoing policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

To the extent the Index concentrates (

i.e.

, holds more than 25 percent of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Adviser expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will generally be concentrated in the securities of Cargo Companies.