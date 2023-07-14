In seeking to track the performance of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the

Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of the highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500® Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Stocks included in the Index have both capital growth and dividend income characteristics, as opposed to stocks that are pure yield, or pure capital oriented, and must meet minimum float-adjusted market capitalization and liquidity requirements. Stocks within the Index are weighted by indicated yield (annualized gross dividend payment per share divided by price per share) and weight-adjusted each quarter. The Index components are reviewed annually in January for continued inclusion in the Index and re-weighted quarterly after the closing of the last business day of January, April, July and October. If between annual reviews the Index Provider (as defined below) determines, based on publicly available information, that an Index constituent has omitted a scheduled dividend payment, announced it will cease paying dividends for an undetermined period, or announced a reduced dividend amount and will no longer qualify for the Index at the subsequent reconstitution, the Index constituent will be removed from the index effective prior to the open of the first business day of the following month. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial, utilities and real estate sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 119 stocks.

The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.