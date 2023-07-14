The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index was developed and is owned, calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to provide access to a diversified portfolio of 100 small and mid cap companies with a history of raising their dividends and exhibit the characteristics to continue to do so in the future. The Index Provider defines small and mid cap companies as those in the bottom 25% of total market capitalization in the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index TM , a float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of U.S. equity securities. The Index methodology also screens for minimum market capitalization and liquidity levels and considers each company’s earnings growth and compares the level of cash held by the company with its debt profile. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must meet the following criteria: • have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading value of $2 million; • have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; • have paid a dividend in the trailing 12 months greater than the dividend paid in the trailing 12-month period three and five years prior; • having earnings per share in the most recent fiscal year greater than the earnings per share the three fiscal years prior; • have a cash-to-debt ratio greater than 25%; and • have a trailing 12-month payout ratio (trailing 12-month dividends per share divided by trailing 12-month earnings per share) no greater than 65%. According to the Index Provider, eligible securities are then ranked by a combined factor of dollar dividend increase over the previous 5-year period, current dividend yield, and payout ratio. The resulting ranks are aggregated into a single score with the 100 securities with the lowest aggregated rank selected for inclusion in the Index. In the case of multiple securities having the same aggregated score, the security with the highest yield is selected. All selected securities are equally weighted, subject to a maximum 75% from any one size classification. If an industry has a weight greater than 30%, the highest-ranking security by volatility will be removed and replaced with the next eligible security from a different industry. This process is repeated until no industry has a weight greater than 30%. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022,, the Index was composed of 100 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $398 million to $25 billion. The securities of companies represented in the Index generally have market capitalizations that are consistent with the name of the Index. However, the Fund will not sell a security because the security has exceeded or fallen below the current market capitalization range of the Index. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, consumer discretionary companies and industrial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.