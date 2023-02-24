Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF

SDGA | ETF

$22.52

$6.7 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

-11.7%

1 yr return

-4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SDGA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Impact Shares Trust I - Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Impact Shares
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    250010
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ethan Powell

Fund Description

SDGA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.7% -87.6% 40.9% 88.97%
1 Yr -4.0% -11.4% 77.8% 85.70%
3 Yr 11.7%* -1.8% 19.6% 11.30%
5 Yr N/A* 2.3% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.4% 19.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -26.7% 285.0% 2.19%
2021 8.3% -32.1% 76.3% 33.79%
2020 4.9% -62.4% 16.7% N/A
2019 5.5% -72.0% 37.9% N/A
2018 N/A -61.4% 31.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.7% -87.5% 40.9% 90.31%
1 Yr -4.0% -11.4% 86.0% 80.78%
3 Yr 11.7%* -1.8% 21.2% 12.85%
5 Yr N/A* 1.9% 18.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.2% 19.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDGA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -26.7% 285.0% 2.19%
2021 8.3% -32.1% 76.3% 34.04%
2020 4.9% -37.1% 17.4% N/A
2019 5.5% -9.5% 37.9% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 32.2% N/A

SDGA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDGA Category Low Category High SDGA % Rank
Net Assets 6.7 M 390 K 126 B 97.60%
Number of Holdings 186 2 1647 16.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.13 M 1.44 K 29.9 B 88.14%
Weighting of Top 10 36.27% 5.3% 100.0% 22.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.00%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 5.98%
  3. Nestle SA 5.60%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDGA % Rank
Stocks 		97.11% 51.79% 146.22% 50.19%
Cash 		2.89% -78.75% 21.47% 45.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.38% 51.79%
Other 		0.00% -8.78% 26.80% 49.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 9.12% 49.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 71.66% 50.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDGA % Rank
Financial Services 		22.76% 0.00% 55.86% 20.58%
Healthcare 		21.49% 0.00% 37.79% 62.77%
Technology 		15.91% 0.00% 54.02% 6.05%
Consumer Defense 		12.85% 0.00% 37.11% 21.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.87% 0.00% 33.08% 20.51%
Industrials 		7.29% 0.00% 45.08% 90.03%
Communication Services 		4.66% 0.00% 26.47% 49.13%
Basic Materials 		3.84% 0.00% 26.24% 74.15%
Real Estate 		1.09% 0.00% 97.30% 70.29%
Utilities 		0.25% 0.00% 32.19% 82.96%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 26.93% 95.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SDGA % Rank
US 		56.94% 26.40% 144.80% 99.04%
Non US 		40.17% 0.00% 45.02% 0.32%

SDGA - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 4.02% 48.08%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.69% 85.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SDGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

SDGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SDGA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 45.26%

SDGA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDGA Category Low Category High SDGA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.60% 53.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDGA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDGA Category Low Category High SDGA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -3.83% 5.38% 73.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDGA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SDGA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ethan Powell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2018

3.68

3.7%

Mr. Powell, has spent over two decades in financial services, primarily in hedge funds and private equity. Most recently Ethan founded Impact Shares which is a single issue ESG ETF issuer. Mr. Powell is the Chief Product Strategist, Executive Vice President and Secretary of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. and was previously a Senior Retail Fund Analyst at HCMFA and its predecessor since 2007. He has served as the Secretary of the funds in the Highland Fund Complex since November 2010 and as the Executive Vice President of the funds in the Highland Fund Complex since June 2012. Prior to joining HCMFA and its predecessor, Mr. Powell was the manager in the Merger and Acquisitions Division at Ernst & Young from 1999 to 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 85.93 7.34 15.76

