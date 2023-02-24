Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$22.52
$6.7 M
0.00%
-
YTD Return
-11.7%
1 yr return
-4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.3%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$22.52
$6.7 M
0.00%
-
|Period
|SDGA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.7%
|-87.6%
|40.9%
|88.97%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-11.4%
|77.8%
|85.70%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-1.8%
|19.6%
|11.30%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|2.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.4%
|19.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SDGA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-26.7%
|285.0%
|2.19%
|2021
|8.3%
|-32.1%
|76.3%
|33.79%
|2020
|4.9%
|-62.4%
|16.7%
|N/A
|2019
|5.5%
|-72.0%
|37.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-61.4%
|31.0%
|N/A
|Period
|SDGA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.7%
|-87.5%
|40.9%
|90.31%
|1 Yr
|-4.0%
|-11.4%
|86.0%
|80.78%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-1.8%
|21.2%
|12.85%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|1.9%
|18.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.2%
|19.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SDGA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-26.7%
|285.0%
|2.19%
|2021
|8.3%
|-32.1%
|76.3%
|34.04%
|2020
|4.9%
|-37.1%
|17.4%
|N/A
|2019
|5.5%
|-9.5%
|37.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|32.2%
|N/A
|SDGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGA % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.7 M
|390 K
|126 B
|97.60%
|Number of Holdings
|186
|2
|1647
|16.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.13 M
|1.44 K
|29.9 B
|88.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.27%
|5.3%
|100.0%
|22.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGA % Rank
|Stocks
|97.11%
|51.79%
|146.22%
|50.19%
|Cash
|2.89%
|-78.75%
|21.47%
|45.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.38%
|51.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.78%
|26.80%
|49.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.12%
|49.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.66%
|50.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGA % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.76%
|0.00%
|55.86%
|20.58%
|Healthcare
|21.49%
|0.00%
|37.79%
|62.77%
|Technology
|15.91%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|6.05%
|Consumer Defense
|12.85%
|0.00%
|37.11%
|21.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.87%
|0.00%
|33.08%
|20.51%
|Industrials
|7.29%
|0.00%
|45.08%
|90.03%
|Communication Services
|4.66%
|0.00%
|26.47%
|49.13%
|Basic Materials
|3.84%
|0.00%
|26.24%
|74.15%
|Real Estate
|1.09%
|0.00%
|97.30%
|70.29%
|Utilities
|0.25%
|0.00%
|32.19%
|82.96%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.93%
|95.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDGA % Rank
|US
|56.94%
|26.40%
|144.80%
|99.04%
|Non US
|40.17%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|0.32%
|SDGA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|4.02%
|48.08%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.69%
|85.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SDGA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.50%
|N/A
|SDGA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SDGA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|45.26%
|SDGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.60%
|53.81%
|SDGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SDGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDGA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.21%
|-3.83%
|5.38%
|73.50%
|SDGA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.736
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2018
3.68
3.7%
Mr. Powell, has spent over two decades in financial services, primarily in hedge funds and private equity. Most recently Ethan founded Impact Shares which is a single issue ESG ETF issuer. Mr. Powell is the Chief Product Strategist, Executive Vice President and Secretary of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. and was previously a Senior Retail Fund Analyst at HCMFA and its predecessor since 2007. He has served as the Secretary of the funds in the Highland Fund Complex since November 2010 and as the Executive Vice President of the funds in the Highland Fund Complex since June 2012. Prior to joining HCMFA and its predecessor, Mr. Powell was the manager in the Merger and Acquisitions Division at Ernst & Young from 1999 to 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|85.93
|7.34
|15.76
