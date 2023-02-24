Mr. Powell, has spent over two decades in financial services, primarily in hedge funds and private equity. Most recently Ethan founded Impact Shares which is a single issue ESG ETF issuer. Mr. Powell is the Chief Product Strategist, Executive Vice President and Secretary of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. and was previously a Senior Retail Fund Analyst at HCMFA and its predecessor since 2007. He has served as the Secretary of the funds in the Highland Fund Complex since November 2010 and as the Executive Vice President of the funds in the Highland Fund Complex since June 2012. Prior to joining HCMFA and its predecessor, Mr. Powell was the manager in the Merger and Acquisitions Division at Ernst & Young from 1999 to 2007.