Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the underlying index. The underlying index tracks the performance of 50 equally-weighted companies that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in emerging markets, as defined by MSCI.
|Period
|SDEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-27.3%
|-32.3%
|419.3%
|99.88%
|1 Yr
|-17.7%
|-25.3%
|71.4%
|99.88%
|3 Yr
|-9.9%*
|-12.7%
|23.1%
|99.86%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-3.1%
|23.6%
|99.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|SDEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDEM % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.9 M
|689 K
|85.8 B
|87.38%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|1
|5626
|80.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.76 M
|-81.1 M
|22.9 B
|89.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.95%
|2.8%
|100.0%
|84.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SDEM % Rank
|Stocks
|100.19%
|40.97%
|101.74%
|1.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.26%
|51.74%
|Other
|0.00%
|-5.37%
|121.77%
|53.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.41%
|43.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-9.89%
|58.22%
|49.22%
|Cash
|-0.19%
|-114.84%
|16.80%
|96.15%
|SDEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.04%
|40.36%
|89.65%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|15.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.25%
|N/A
|SDEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SDEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SDEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.52%
|0.00%
|420.00%
|74.50%
|SDEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDEM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.36%
|0.00%
|10.67%
|0.24%
|SDEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SDEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|SDEM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.51%
|-1.40%
|6.51%
|0.12%
|SDEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 14, 2020
|$0.055
|Aug 13, 2020
|$0.055
|Jul 14, 2020
|$0.057
|Jun 11, 2020
|$0.060
|May 13, 2020
|$0.060
|Apr 14, 2020
|$0.060
|Mar 12, 2020
|$0.078
|Feb 13, 2020
|$0.082
|Jan 08, 2020
|$0.082
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.082
|Nov 13, 2019
|$0.082
|Oct 11, 2019
|$0.082
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.077
|Aug 13, 2019
|$0.072
|Jul 12, 2019
|$0.072
|Jun 13, 2019
|$0.069
|May 13, 2019
|$0.069
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.072
|Mar 13, 2019
|$0.074
|Feb 13, 2019
|$0.074
|Jan 08, 2019
|$0.074
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.074
|Nov 13, 2018
|$0.072
|Oct 11, 2018
|$0.070
|Sep 14, 2018
|$0.070
|Aug 13, 2018
|$0.067
|Jul 13, 2018
|$0.067
|Jun 13, 2018
|$0.067
|May 11, 2018
|$0.067
|Apr 12, 2018
|$0.067
|Mar 13, 2018
|$0.067
|Feb 13, 2018
|$0.067
|Jan 09, 2018
|$0.163
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.067
|Nov 10, 2017
|$0.065
|Oct 11, 2017
|$0.063
|Sep 13, 2017
|$0.058
|Aug 10, 2017
|$0.058
|Jul 13, 2017
|$0.058
|Jun 12, 2017
|$0.058
|May 10, 2017
|$0.058
|Apr 12, 2017
|$0.058
|Mar 10, 2017
|$0.058
|Feb 10, 2017
|$0.055
|Jan 06, 2017
|$0.142
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.050
|Nov 10, 2016
|$0.050
|Oct 12, 2016
|$0.050
|Sep 13, 2016
|$0.050
|Aug 10, 2016
|$0.050
|Jul 13, 2016
|$0.050
|Jun 10, 2016
|$0.050
|May 11, 2016
|$0.055
|Apr 12, 2016
|$0.060
|Mar 10, 2016
|$0.065
|Feb 10, 2016
|$0.073
|Jan 08, 2016
|$0.113
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.073
|Nov 12, 2015
|$0.078
|Oct 13, 2015
|$0.083
|Sep 11, 2015
|$0.083
|Aug 12, 2015
|$0.083
|Jul 13, 2015
|$0.083
|Jun 10, 2015
|$0.083
|May 12, 2015
|$0.079
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 16, 2015
5.55
5.6%
Chang Kim, CFA, joined the Global X Management Company LLC. in September, 2009, where he was a Portfolio Analyst from April 2010 until January 2014. He currently holds the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with the Global X Management Company LLC. Mr. Kim received his Bachelor of Arts from Yale University in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
2.59
2.6%
Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2019
1.59
1.6%
Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 10, 2019
1.31
1.3%
Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|33.61
|5.87
|0.83
