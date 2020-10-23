Welcome to Dividend.com
Global X MSCI SuperDividend® Emerging Markets ETF

etf
SDEM
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$10.15 +0.08 +0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
SDEM - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return -27.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return -9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 0.3%
  • Net Assets $19.9 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.07
$8.22
$14.19

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 79.52%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Emerging Markets Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Diversified Emerging Mkts

SDEM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -27.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X MSCI SuperDividend® Emerging Markets ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    2050686
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chang Kim

Fund Description

The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the underlying index and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the underlying index. The underlying index tracks the performance of 50 equally-weighted companies that rank among the highest dividend yielding equity securities in emerging markets, as defined by MSCI.

SDEM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -27.3% -32.3% 419.3% 99.88%
1 Yr -17.7% -25.3% 71.4% 99.88%
3 Yr -9.9%* -12.7% 23.1% 99.86%
5 Yr 0.3%* -3.1% 23.6% 99.27%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 9.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 9.9% -4.8% 42.0% 89.70%
2018 -22.0% -58.5% -5.8% 80.82%
2017 10.7% -33.4% 66.6% 99.38%
2016 19.7% -10.1% 241.3% 4.28%
2015 N/A -33.9% 4.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SDEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -27.3% -32.3% 419.3% 99.88%
1 Yr -17.7% -25.3% 71.4% 99.63%
3 Yr -9.9%* -12.7% 23.1% 99.86%
5 Yr 0.3%* -3.1% 23.6% 98.98%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 9.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SDEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 9.9% -4.8% 42.0% 89.70%
2018 -22.0% -41.9% -4.9% 83.81%
2017 10.7% 1.8% 66.6% 99.53%
2016 19.7% -10.0% 249.6% 5.48%
2015 N/A -33.9% 4.9% N/A

SDEM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SDEM Category Low Category High SDEM % Rank
Net Assets 19.9 M 689 K 85.8 B 87.38%
Number of Holdings 61 1 5626 80.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.76 M -81.1 M 22.9 B 89.29%
Weighting of Top 10 23.95% 2.8% 100.0% 84.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Magnit PJSC GDR 2.62%
  2. Micro-Star International Co Ltd 2.54%
  3. Micro-Star International Co Ltd 2.54%
  4. Micro-Star International Co Ltd 2.54%
  5. Micro-Star International Co Ltd 2.54%
  6. Micro-Star International Co Ltd 2.54%
  7. Micro-Star International Co Ltd 2.54%
  8. Micro-Star International Co Ltd 2.54%
  9. Micro-Star International Co Ltd 2.54%
  10. Micro-Star International Co Ltd 2.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SDEM % Rank
Stocks 		100.19% 40.97% 101.74% 1.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.26% 51.74%
Other 		0.00% -5.37% 121.77% 53.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.41% 43.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -9.89% 58.22% 49.22%
Cash 		-0.19% -114.84% 16.80% 96.15%

SDEM - Expenses

Operational Fees

SDEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.04% 40.36% 89.65%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.00% 15.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.25% N/A

Sales Fees

SDEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SDEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SDEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.52% 0.00% 420.00% 74.50%

SDEM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SDEM Category Low Category High SDEM % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.36% 0.00% 10.67% 0.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SDEM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SDEM Category Low Category High SDEM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.51% -1.40% 6.51% 0.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SDEM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

SDEM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chang Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 16, 2015

5.55

5.6%

Chang Kim, CFA, joined the Global X Management Company LLC. in September, 2009, where he was a Portfolio Analyst from April 2010 until January 2014. He currently holds the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with the Global X Management Company LLC. Mr. Kim received his Bachelor of Arts from Yale University in 2009.

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

2.59

2.6%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

1.59

1.6%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 10, 2019

1.31

1.3%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 33.61 5.87 0.83

