The Fund seeks to maintain substantial economic exposure to the performance of the commodities markets. The Fund primarily gains exposure to the commodities markets through the investments of its wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in the Cayman Islands, USCF Cayman Commodity 2 (the “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary, which has the same investment objective as the Fund, is advised by the Adviser and sub-advised by SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC (“SummerHaven” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

The Fund seeks to provide exposure to the commodities markets that corresponds to the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Index Total ReturnSM (the “SDCITR”). The SDCITR is owned and maintained by SummerHaven Index Management, LLC (“SHIM”), an affiliate of SummerHaven. Even though the Fund seeks to provide exposure to the commodities markets that corresponds to the SDCITR, the Fund is not an index Fund and is actively managed.

The SDCITR is a total return commodity sector index designed to broadly represent major commodities. The SDCITR reflects the performance of a fully margined and collateralized portfolio of commodities futures contracts.

· A commodities futures contract is a financial instrument in which a party agrees to pay a fixed price for a fixed quantity of a commodity at a specified future date. The total cost of the commodities underlying a futures contract at their current price (or spot price) is often referred to as “notional amount.” Futures contracts are traded at market prices on exchanges pursuant to terms common to all market participants.

· A futures contract is fully margined when a fund has deposited the amount required to enter into and maintain the contract, as determined by a commodity futures exchange, including the New York Mercantile Exchange, ICE Futures, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, London Metal Exchange, and Commodity Exchange, Inc. (collectively, the “Futures Exchanges”), which is typically 5% to 10% of the contract amount.

· A futures contract is fully collateralized when a fund holds cash or cash equivalents, government securities, or other liquid investments at least equal in value to the notional amount of the contract.

At any time, the SDCITR is comprised of 14 futures contracts (the “Component Futures Contracts”), weighted equally by notional amount. The SDCITR is reconstituted and rebalanced on a monthly basis. See “Additional Information about the SDCITR” below for more information about how the SDCITR is composed.

To achieve an exposure to the commodities markets that corresponds to the SDCITR, the Fund invests in a fully margined and collateralized portfolio of commodities futures contracts that will generally consist of the Component Futures Contracts, weighted equally by notional amount. The Fund’s portfolio of futures contracts is reconstituted and rebalanced on a monthly basis to reflect the changing composition of the SDCITR.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts that the portfolio managers believe are economically identical or substantially similar to the Component Futures Contracts. Also, to obtain the desired economic exposure, the Fund may invest in commodity-related derivative instruments such as cash-settled options, forward contracts, options on futures contracts, and other options. The futures contracts (including Component Futures Contracts) and other commodity-related derivative instruments in which the Fund may invest are collectively referred to herein as “Commodity-Linked Investments.” The Fund may invest in Commodity-Linked Investments directly or indirectly through the Subsidiary. Neither the Fund nor the Subsidiary invests directly in commodities.

In addition to the market price movements of the Fund’s futures contracts and other Commodity-Linked Investments, the Fund’s total return includes the return on any assets used to collateralize the Fund’s portfolio. In managing the collateral portion of the Fund’s investment strategy, the Adviser will seek to at least match the hypothetical return of the collateral portion of the SDCITR. The SDCITR’s Component Futures Contracts are hypothetically collateralized with U.S. Treasury bills (“Treasuries”) with three-month maturities, the value of which are calculated using the weekly auction rate for 3-Month U.S. Treasury Bills published by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. To collateralize its portfolio, the Fund will hold significant amounts of short-term U.S. government securities (e.g., Treasuries) and shares of money market mutual funds. The Fund may also seek to enhance collateral returns relative to the SDCITR or increase portfolio liquidity by investing in money market instruments, investment grade fixed-income securities, and cash and cash equivalents.

Although the Fund may invest in Commodity-Linked Investments directly, the Fund invests in Commodity-Linked Investments primarily through the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary’s investments are considered to be part of the Fund’s portfolio. By investing in the Subsidiary, the Fund is able to obtain greater exposure to the commodities markets while maintaining compliance with U.S. federal income taxation requirements applicable to investment companies. The Subsidiary may also hold investments used to collateralize the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary, as determined at the end of each fiscal quarter. The amount of the Fund’s total assets that is not invested in the Subsidiary at any given time will be invested directly by the Fund. The assets of the Subsidiary are subject to the same investment restrictions and limitations, and follow the same compliance policies and procedures, as the Fund, except that the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in Commodity-Linked Investments.

The Fund is not diversified within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Additional Information about the SDCITR:

At any time, the SDCITR is comprised of 14 Component Futures Contracts, weighted equally by notional amount, selected each month from a universe of 27 eligible commodities and futures contracts for those commodities. The eligible futures contracts are physical non-financial commodity futures contracts traded on the Futures Exchanges in major industrialized countries, and typically have active and liquid markets. The eligible futures contracts are denominated in U.S. dollars. The universe of eligible commodities, categorized into five commodity sectors, is made up of:

· petroleum (crude oil (Brent), crude oil (WTI), gas oil, heating oil, and unleaded gasoline)

· precious metals (gold, silver, and platinum)

· industrial metals (zinc, nickel, aluminum, copper, lead, and tin)

· grains (soybean oil, wheat, corn, soybeans, and soybean meal)

· non-primary sector (sugar, cotton, coffee, cocoa, natural gas, live cattle, lean hogs, feeder cattle)

The SDCITR is based on the notion that commodities with low inventories tend to outperform commodities with high inventories, as commodity prices tend to increase when supply is low and conversely tend to decrease when supply is high. To help assess the current state of commodity inventories, the SDCITR analyzes price-based signals (i.e., backwardation, contango, and momentum) within the universe of eligible commodity futures contracts, as discussed further below.

The SDCITR is rules-based and reconstituted and rebalanced monthly using quantitative formulas, subject to the constraint that each of the four primary commodity sectors above (Petroleum, Grains, Industrial Metals, and Precious Metals) must be represented by at least one Component Futures Contract. There is no requirement that the non-primary sector be so represented. Monthly commodity selection is a two-step process that occurs on the fifth business day prior to the end of the calendar month (the “Selection Date”) based upon the following:

1) The annualized percentage price difference between the closest-to-expiration Component Futures Contract and the next closest to expiration Component Futures Contract is calculated for each of the 27 eligible Component Futures Contracts on the Selection Date. The 14 commodities with the greatest backwardation (or least contango) are selected where backwardation is measured based on the highest percentage price difference. When evaluating the data from the first step, all four primary commodity sectors must be represented (Petroleum, Grains, Industrial Metals, and Precious Metals).

2) If the selection of the 14 commodities with the greatest backwardation fails to meet the overall diversification requirement that all four primary commodity sectors be represented in the SDCITR, the commodity with the greatest backwardation among the commodities of the omitted primary sector(s) would be substituted for the commodity with the least backwardation among the fourteen commodities.

The 14 commodities selected are included in the SDCITR for the next month on an equally-weighted basis by notional amount. Due to the dynamic monthly commodity selection, the primary sector weights will vary from approximately 7% to 43% over time, depending on the price observations each month.

The Selection Date for the SDCITR is the fifth business day prior to the end of that calendar month. Following the Selection Date, the SDCITR is reconstituted and rebalanced accordingly during the last four business days of the month.