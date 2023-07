To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in securities that are included in the ICE AMT-Free Core U.S. National Municipal Index † . The index measures the performance of U.S. dollar denominated investment grade tax-exempt debt publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market by U.S. states and territories as well as their political subdivisions. To be eligible for inclusion in the index, securities must be exempt from federal taxes and must not be subject to alternative minimum tax (AMT). In addition, securities must have at least a one day remaining term to final maturity, a fixed coupon schedule (including zero coupon bonds) and an investment grade rating (based on the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch). If rated by all three agencies, two of the three ratings must be Baa3/ ​ BBB- or higher; if rated by two agencies, the lowest rating must be Baa3/BBB- or higher; and if rated by a single agency the security must be rated Baa3/BBB- or higher. Securities must have at least $25 million currently outstanding face value and must be part of a deal with an original offering size of at least $100 million. The index excludes certain types of securities, including, among others, step coupon securities, taxable municipal securities, floating rate notes and variable rate demand obligations or notes and private placements. The index is market capitalization weighted and the securities in the index are updated on the last business day of each month. As of December 31, 2022, there were approximately 13,444 securities in the index.

It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal securities the interest from which is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax. This policy may be changed only by vote of a majority of the fund’s outstanding voting shares.

Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities not included in its index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index; (b) high-quality liquid investments, such as securities issued by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, including obligations that are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, and obligations that are issued by private issuers; (c) other investment companies; and (d) derivatives, principally futures contracts. The fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives primarily to help manage interest rate exposure. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents,