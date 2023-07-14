Home
Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

Net Assets

$9.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$67.9
$58.51
$69.30

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SCHV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    146350000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ferian Juwono

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index. The index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as “value” based on a number of factors. The index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. As of August 31, 2022, the index was composed of 531 stocks.
It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in these stocks. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund generally will seek to replicate the performance of the index by giving the same weight to a given stock as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is appropriate to do so, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a stock, the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a stock to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the stock. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.
Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities not included in the index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index or as necessary to reflect various corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs); (b) other investment companies; and (c) derivatives, principally futures contracts. The fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets to help it better track the index. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, and may lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index.
Index ownership — Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones). The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates, and has been licensed for use by Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., dba Schwab Asset Management. The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, or any of their respective affiliates and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, nor any of their respective affiliates make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product.
The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry, group of industries or sector to approximately the same extent that the index is so concentrated.
The investment adviser seeks to achieve, over time, a correlation between the fund’s performance and that of the index, before fees and expenses, of 95% or better. However, there can be no guarantee that the fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with the index. A number of factors may affect the fund’s ability to achieve a high correlation with the index, including the degree to which the fund utilizes a sampling technique (which involves investing in a limited number of index securities which, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole). The correlation between the performance of the fund and the index may also diverge due to transaction costs, asset valuations, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), timing variances, and differences between the fund’s portfolio and the index resulting from legal restrictions (such as diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not to the index.
Read More

SCHV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -12.7% 217.8% 66.23%
1 Yr 8.7% -58.4% 200.0% 20.36%
3 Yr 11.5%* -23.0% 64.4% 16.75%
5 Yr 7.1%* -15.2% 29.3% 8.26%
10 Yr 8.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 4.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -65.1% 22.3% 21.90%
2021 12.1% -25.3% 25.5% 11.44%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 23.73%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 11.26%
2018 -1.5% -9.4% 3.1% 5.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.7% -12.7% 217.8% 97.10%
1 Yr 1.6% -58.4% 200.0% 79.65%
3 Yr 12.3%* -23.0% 64.4% 16.29%
5 Yr 9.6%* -14.9% 32.0% 6.95%
10 Yr 11.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 4.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.6% -65.1% 22.3% 21.90%
2021 12.1% -25.3% 25.5% 11.44%
2020 0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 23.64%
2019 5.9% -9.2% 10.4% 11.26%
2018 -1.5% -8.9% 3.3% 19.16%

SCHV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCHV Category Low Category High SCHV % Rank
Net Assets 9.61 B 1 M 151 B 14.25%
Number of Holdings 535 2 1727 2.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.72 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 17.18%
Weighting of Top 10 17.09% 5.0% 99.2% 96.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 2.80%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.30%
  3. JPMorgan Chase Co 2.14%
  4. Johnson Johnson 2.04%
  5. Procter Gamble Co/The 1.66%
  6. Home Depot Inc/The 1.54%
  7. Chevron Corp 1.45%
  8. AbbVie Inc 1.38%
  9. Merck Co Inc 1.37%
  10. Bank of America Corp 1.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHV % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 28.02% 125.26% 8.75%
Cash 		0.03% -88.20% 71.98% 89.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 52.52%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 48.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 49.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 51.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHV % Rank
Financial Services 		17.90% 0.00% 58.05% 63.32%
Healthcare 		15.00% 0.00% 30.08% 75.85%
Industrials 		12.77% 0.00% 42.76% 32.45%
Technology 		10.77% 0.00% 54.02% 48.13%
Consumer Defense 		9.92% 0.00% 34.10% 30.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.53% 0.00% 22.74% 18.51%
Energy 		7.46% 0.00% 54.00% 55.44%
Utilities 		5.15% 0.00% 27.04% 40.58%
Communication Services 		4.96% 0.00% 26.58% 60.75%
Real Estate 		4.51% 0.00% 90.54% 27.22%
Basic Materials 		3.03% 0.00% 21.69% 58.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHV % Rank
US 		99.03% 24.51% 121.23% 9.74%
Non US 		0.94% 0.00% 41.42% 79.93%

SCHV - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCHV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% 0.04% 45.41% 99.75%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.50% 1.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SCHV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCHV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCHV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 488.00% 28.14%

SCHV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCHV Category Low Category High SCHV % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.39% 0.00% 41.61% 4.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCHV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCHV Category Low Category High SCHV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.22% -1.51% 4.28% 8.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCHV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCHV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ferian Juwono

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Ferian Juwono, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining CSIM in 2010, Mr. Juwono worked at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) as a portfolio manager, managing equity index funds for institutional clients, and nearly two years as a senior business analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Juwono worked for more than four years as a senior financial analyst with Union Bank of California.

Christopher Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.

Sabya Sinha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Sabya Sinha, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Prior to joining CSIM in 2015, Mr. Sinha spent a year at F-Squared Investments on the product development and analytics team. Prior to F-Squared, he worked at IndexIQ Advisors as a senior index portfolio manager for three years and for Bank of America’s Columbia Management subsidiary as a portfolio manager for three years.

Jeremy Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2018

3.46

3.5%

Jeremy Brown, Portfolio Manager, joined CSIM in 2017, Mr. Brown spent six years with ALPS Advisors, Inc. in Denver, most recently as a Senior Analyst in the ETF Portfolio Management and Research Team where he performed portfolio management, trading and analytics/research functions of ALPS ETFs and passive funds. Additionally, Mr. Brown led a number of investment research, commentary, industry trend analysis and sales and marketing support initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

