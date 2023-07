To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in securities that are included in the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped Index † . The

index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is subject to capping constraints at each quarterly rebalancing. The index generally includes all publicly traded equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) with a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $200 million and a three-month median daily value traded of at least $5 million. A security becomes ineligible if its float-adjusted market capitalization falls below $100 million for two consecutive quarters. The index excludes mortgage REITs, defined as REITs that lend money directly to real estate owners and/or operators or indirectly through the purchase of mortgages or mortgage-backed securities, and hybrid REITs, defined as REITs that participate both in equity and mortgage investing. As of February 28, 2023, the index was composed of 128 REITs.

The index uses a capping methodology to limit the weight of the securities of any single issuer (as determined by the index provider) to a maximum of 10% of the index. Additionally, the capping methodology limits the sum of the weights of the securities of all issuers that individually constitute more than 4.5% of the weight of the index to a maximum of 22.5% of the weight of the index in the aggregate. In order to implement this capping methodology, the index constrains at quarterly rebalance: (i) the weight of any single issuer to a maximum of 10%, and (ii) the aggregate weight of all issuers that individually exceed 4.5% of the index weight to a maximum of 22.5%. Between scheduled quarterly index reviews, the index is reviewed daily to assess whether the sum of all individual constituents with more than 5% of the weight of the index exceeds more than 25% of the weight of the index in the aggregate. When daily capping is necessary, the changes are announced after the close of the business day on which the daily weight caps are exceeded, with the reference date after the close of that same business day, and changes are effective after the close of the next trading day.

It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities included in the index. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund will generally seek to replicate the performance of the index by giving the same weight to a given security as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is in the best interest of the fund, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a security, the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a security to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the security. The