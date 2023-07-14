Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-2.7%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

Net Assets

$46.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$73.8
$66.43
$79.06

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SCHD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Oct 20, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    467100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ferian Juwono

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. The Dow Jones
U.S. Dividend 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend yielding stocks issued by U.S. companies that have a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios. The 100-component index is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Market Index, excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships, preferred stocks and convertibles. It is modified market capitalization weighted.
All index eligible stocks must have sustained at least 10 consecutive years of dividend payments, have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of $500 million USD and meet minimum liquidity criteria. The index components are then selected by evaluating the highest dividend yielding stocks based on four fundamentals-based characteristics — cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate. Stocks in the index are weighted based on a modified market capitalization approach. No single stock can represent more than 4.0% of the index and no single sector, as defined by the index provider, can represent more than 25% of the index, as measured at the time of index construction, reconstitution and rebalance. The index composition is reviewed annually and rebalanced quarterly.
It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in these stocks. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund generally will seek to replicate the performance of the index by giving the same weight to a given stock as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is appropriate to do so, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a stock, the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a stock to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the stock. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.
Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities not included in the index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index or as necessary to reflect various corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs);
Index ownership — Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones). The Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates, and has been licensed for use by Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., dba Schwab Asset Management. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, or any of their respective affiliates and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, nor any of their respective affiliates make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product.
(b) other investment companies; and (c) derivatives, principally futures contracts. The fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets to help it better track the index. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, and may lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index.
The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry, group of industries or sector to approximately the same extent that the index is so concentrated.
The investment adviser seeks to achieve, over time, a correlation between the fund’s performance and that of the index, before fees and expenses, of 95% or better. However, there can be no guarantee that the fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with the index. A number of factors may affect the fund’s ability to achieve a high correlation with the index, including transaction costs, asset valuations, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), timing variances, and differences between the fund’s portfolio and the index resulting from legal restrictions (such as diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not to the index.
Read More

SCHD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.7% -12.7% 217.8% 97.52%
1 Yr 4.1% -58.4% 200.0% 51.66%
3 Yr 14.4%* -23.0% 64.4% 7.42%
5 Yr 11.1%* -15.2% 29.3% 1.54%
10 Yr 11.1%* -17.0% 13.3% 1.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -65.1% 22.3% 6.99%
2021 14.0% -25.3% 25.5% 5.46%
2020 4.8% -8.4% 56.7% 1.96%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.14%
2018 -1.1% -9.4% 3.1% 2.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SCHD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.1% -12.7% 217.8% 94.12%
1 Yr 5.3% -58.4% 200.0% 54.45%
3 Yr 20.3%* -23.0% 64.4% 1.93%
5 Yr 15.1%* -14.9% 32.0% 1.20%
10 Yr 14.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 0.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SCHD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -65.1% 22.3% 6.99%
2021 14.0% -25.3% 25.5% 5.46%
2020 4.8% -8.4% 56.7% 1.96%
2019 6.2% -9.2% 10.4% 6.14%
2018 -1.1% -8.9% 3.3% 9.72%

SCHD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SCHD Category Low Category High SCHD % Rank
Net Assets 46.9 B 1 M 151 B 4.06%
Number of Holdings 104 2 1727 29.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 14.9 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 2.89%
Weighting of Top 10 40.70% 5.0% 99.2% 10.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 4.69%
  2. Verizon Communications Inc 4.27%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc 4.11%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc 4.04%
  5. Lockheed Martin Corp 3.98%
  6. Merck Co Inc 3.95%
  7. PepsiCo Inc 3.90%
  8. Coca-Cola Co/The 3.83%
  9. Home Depot Inc/The 3.79%
  10. BlackRock Inc 3.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHD % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 28.02% 125.26% 9.00%
Cash 		0.04% -88.20% 71.98% 89.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 50.29%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 46.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 47.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 48.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHD % Rank
Financial Services 		20.24% 0.00% 58.05% 37.76%
Industrials 		15.69% 0.00% 42.76% 8.71%
Technology 		14.98% 0.00% 54.02% 21.16%
Consumer Defense 		14.67% 0.00% 34.10% 9.21%
Healthcare 		13.18% 0.00% 30.08% 85.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.44% 0.00% 22.74% 29.46%
Communication Services 		5.38% 0.00% 26.58% 55.77%
Energy 		5.30% 0.00% 54.00% 77.68%
Basic Materials 		2.75% 0.00% 21.69% 65.89%
Utilities 		0.37% 0.00% 27.04% 88.30%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 91.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SCHD % Rank
US 		99.30% 24.51% 121.23% 7.84%
Non US 		0.66% 0.00% 41.42% 82.99%

SCHD - Expenses

Operational Fees

SCHD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.06% 0.04% 45.41% 98.90%
Management Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.50% 1.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SCHD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SCHD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SCHD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 488.00% 61.73%

SCHD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SCHD Category Low Category High SCHD % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.62% 0.00% 41.61% 2.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SCHD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SCHD Category Low Category High SCHD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.27% -1.51% 4.28% 1.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SCHD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SCHD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ferian Juwono

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 20, 2011

10.62

10.6%

Ferian Juwono, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining CSIM in 2010, Mr. Juwono worked at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) as a portfolio manager, managing equity index funds for institutional clients, and nearly two years as a senior business analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Juwono worked for more than four years as a senior financial analyst with Union Bank of California.

Sabya Sinha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Sabya Sinha, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Prior to joining CSIM in 2015, Mr. Sinha spent a year at F-Squared Investments on the product development and analytics team. Prior to F-Squared, he worked at IndexIQ Advisors as a senior index portfolio manager for three years and for Bank of America’s Columbia Management subsidiary as a portfolio manager for three years.

Christopher Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.

Jeremy Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2018

3.46

3.5%

Jeremy Brown, Portfolio Manager, joined CSIM in 2017, Mr. Brown spent six years with ALPS Advisors, Inc. in Denver, most recently as a Senior Analyst in the ETF Portfolio Management and Research Team where he performed portfolio management, trading and analytics/research functions of ALPS ETFs and passive funds. Additionally, Mr. Brown led a number of investment research, commentary, industry trend analysis and sales and marketing support initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

