Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$3.68 B
Holdings in Top 10
5.6%
Expense Ratio 0.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|SCHC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|4.5%
|22.6%
|63.41%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|6.7%
|26.2%
|54.88%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-3.8%
|9.9%
|20.51%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-5.6%
|5.4%
|7.04%
|10 Yr
|4.6%*
|-0.9%
|6.6%
|6.52%
* Annualized
|SCHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCHC % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.68 B
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|7.32%
|Number of Holdings
|2278
|2
|4427
|16.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|206 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|29.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.64%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|85.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCHC % Rank
|Stocks
|99.12%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|35.80%
|Other
|0.46%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|40.74%
|Cash
|0.35%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|74.07%
|Bonds
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|9.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|6.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCHC % Rank
|Industrials
|19.74%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|75.31%
|Basic Materials
|12.17%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|13.58%
|Financial Services
|12.09%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|35.80%
|Real Estate
|11.51%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|8.64%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.73%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|74.07%
|Technology
|10.02%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|92.59%
|Energy
|5.97%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|14.81%
|Healthcare
|5.68%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|71.60%
|Utilities
|4.57%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|1.23%
|Consumer Defense
|4.36%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|70.37%
|Communication Services
|3.15%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|71.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCHC % Rank
|Non US
|98.30%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|16.05%
|US
|0.82%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|72.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCHC % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|83.04%
|68.17%
|100.00%
|95.06%
|Derivative
|12.85%
|0.00%
|31.83%
|13.58%
|Corporate
|4.10%
|0.00%
|4.10%
|1.23%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.78%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.78%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.01%
|81.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SCHC % Rank
|US
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|9.88%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|80.25%
|SCHC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.11%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|98.73%
|Management Fee
|0.11%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|4.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|SCHC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|SCHC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SCHC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|28.95%
|SCHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCHC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.79%
|13.41%
|SCHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|SCHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|SCHC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.87%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|16.05%
|SCHC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 26, 2023
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.561
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2021
|$1.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.609
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.954
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.730
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.998
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.585
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.674
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.748
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.895
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.811
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.824
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.665
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2012
9.43
9.4%
Chuck Craig, CFA, is s Senior Portfolio Manager for Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining CSIM in 2012, Mr. Craig worked at Guggenheim Funds (formerly Claymore Group), where he spent over five years as a managing director of portfolio management & supervision, and three years as vice president of product research and development. Prior to that, he worked as an equity research analyst at First Trust Portfolios (formerly Niké Securities), and a trader and analyst at PMA Securities, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2017
5.1
5.1%
Jane Qin, Portfolio Manage. joined Charles Schwab Investment Management in 2012. Prior to joining CSIM, Ms. Qin spent more than four years at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. During that time, Ms. Qin spent more than two years as an associate equity portfolio manager and nearly two years as a performance analyst. She also worked at Wells Fargo Funds Management as a mutual fund analyst and at CIGNA Reinsurance in Risk Management group as a risk analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2017
5.1
5.1%
David Rios, Portfolio Manager, has joined Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. in 2008 and became a Portfolio Manager in September 2014. Prior to this role, Mr. Rios served as an Associate Portfolio Manager on the Passive Equity Strategies team for four years. His first role with CSIM was as a trade operation specialist. He also previously worked as a senior fund accountant at Investors Bank & Trust (subsequently acquired by State Street Corporation).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2017
5.1
5.1%
Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.63
|18.43
