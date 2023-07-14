The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective by investing principally in common stocks of U.S. companies that Strategas Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) believes most highly correlate to macro-thematic trends. “Macro” is a “top-down” analysis approach in investing that focuses on the inputs that are generally out of a company’s control, such as the overall economy, government fiscal and monetary policy changes, cultural and socioeconomic developments or trends, and developments arising from global crises including pandemics, wars, or financial distress. “Thematic” refers to the theses, trends or views that the Adviser believes are prevalent or likely to be prevalent in the market. For example, certain macro-thematic trends as of the date of this Prospectus could include, but are not necessarily limited to, inflation, merger and acquisition activity, travel demand post-COVID, and alternative state tax revenue opportunities (such as internet gambling and e-commerce).

The Adviser seeks to have the Fund outperform the broader U.S. equity market by leveraging the Adviser’s research-driven approach to identifying and investing in three to five macro-thematic trends at any given time. The Adviser weights each macro-thematic trend approximately equally in the Fund’s portfolio. After a macro-thematic trend is selected, the Adviser uses a number of analytical tools, including technical, fundamental, qualitative and quantitative analyses, to identify the security characteristics that the Adviser believes are most highly correlated to the macro-thematic trend. For example, if inflation is selected as a macro-thematic trend, the Adviser would attempt to determine characteristics of companies that would benefit the most from the resulting impact on the costs of goods and services in the market. The Adviser seeks to identify securities of companies that possess such characteristics and thus which could provide exposure to the macro-thematic trend. The Adviser may adjust the portfolio of securities based on changes to the macro-thematic trends or in an individual security. The Adviser continuously monitors the risk/reward profile of each macro-thematic trend to ensure the integrity of the investment thesis and the relevancy of its constituents.

The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization, though certain liquidity parameters are required for a security to be considered. The Fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion of its total assets in securities of companies in certain sectors. The

Fund’s sector exposures will likely change over time, as macroeconomic, market, sector and company-specific conditions change.

The Adviser has engaged Vident Investment Advisory, LLC to serve as sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions or in connection with any rebalancing or reconstitution of the portfolio, pre- and post-trade compliance, and monitoring of Fund trading activity, subject to the supervision of the Adviser and the Board of Trustees.