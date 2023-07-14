Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$72.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.8%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective by investing principally in common stocks of U.S. companies that Strategas Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) believes most highly correlate to macro-thematic trends. “Macro” is a “top-down” analysis approach in investing that focuses on the inputs that are generally out of a company’s control, such as the overall economy, government fiscal and monetary policy changes, cultural and socioeconomic developments or trends, and developments arising from global crises including pandemics, wars, or financial distress. “Thematic” refers to the theses, trends or views that the Adviser believes are prevalent or likely to be prevalent in the market. For example, certain macro-thematic trends as of the date of this Prospectus could include, but are not necessarily limited to, inflation, merger and acquisition activity, travel demand post-COVID, and alternative state tax revenue opportunities (such as internet gambling and e-commerce).
The Adviser seeks to have the Fund outperform the broader U.S. equity market by leveraging the Adviser’s research-driven approach to identifying and investing in three to five macro-thematic trends at any given time. The Adviser weights each macro-thematic trend approximately equally in the Fund’s portfolio. After a macro-thematic trend is selected, the Adviser uses a number of analytical tools, including technical, fundamental, qualitative and quantitative analyses, to identify the security characteristics that the Adviser believes are most highly correlated to the macro-thematic trend. For example, if inflation is selected as a macro-thematic trend, the Adviser would attempt to determine characteristics of companies that would benefit the most from the resulting impact on the costs of goods and services in the market. The Adviser seeks to identify securities of companies that possess such characteristics and thus which could provide exposure to the macro-thematic trend. The Adviser may adjust the portfolio of securities based on changes to the macro-thematic trends or in an individual security. The Adviser continuously monitors the risk/reward profile of each macro-thematic trend to ensure the integrity of the investment thesis and the relevancy of its constituents.
The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization, though certain liquidity parameters are required for a security to be considered. The Fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion of its total assets in securities of companies in certain sectors. The
Fund’s sector exposures will likely change over time, as macroeconomic, market, sector and company-specific conditions change.
The Adviser has engaged Vident Investment Advisory, LLC to serve as sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) for the Fund. The Sub-Adviser is responsible for trading portfolio securities for the Fund, including selecting broker-dealers to execute purchase and sale transactions or in connection with any rebalancing or reconstitution of the portfolio, pre- and post-trade compliance, and monitoring of Fund trading activity, subject to the supervision of the Adviser and the Board of Trustees.
|Period
|SAMT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SAMT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|SAMT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SAMT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|SAMT
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAMT % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.1 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|88.99%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|4154
|68.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|14.6 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|89.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.80%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|91.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMT % Rank
|Stocks
|96.76%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|60.17%
|Cash
|3.24%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|37.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|9.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|10.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|4.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|5.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|4.69%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|93.49%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|2.80%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|50.14%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|92.37%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|93.14%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|0.49%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|98.46%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|5.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|93.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|0.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SAMT % Rank
|US
|96.76%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|59.75%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|35.27%
|SAMT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|56.69%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|70.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SAMT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SAMT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SAMT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|SAMT
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAMT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.72%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|50.82%
|SAMT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SAMT
|Category Low
|Category High
|SAMT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|SAMT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 06, 2023
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Mr. Bohnsack is a co-founder of Strategas and serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Strategas Asset Management, LLC, serves as the co-chairman of the Adviser's Investment Policy Committee, and is a co-Portfolio Manager of the Macro Thematic ETV and the Global Policy ETE In addition, Mr. Bohnsack is the President and the Chief Operating Officer of the Adviser's institutional broker-dealer, Strategas Securities. Mr. Bohnsack is responsible for the Adviser's asset-management and institutional-securities businesses with enterprise and strategic responsibility for portfolio management, macro research, sales and trading, and capital markets, and for oversight of the Adviser's Finance, Compliance, Technology, and Operations units. Nicholas co-founded Strategas in 2006. After a decade of the firms building a space in private partnerships, Strategas Securities and Strategas Asset Management were acquired by the Baird Financial Group in 2018. In addition to continuing as the President of Strategas Securities and Strategas Asset Management, each of which now operates independently as a wholly-owned Baird subsidiary company, Nicholas also is a Managing Director of Baird and a member of Baird's Operating Committee and Private Wealth Management Asset Allocation Committee. Prior to co-founding Strategas, Mr. Bohnsack was an Investment Strategist and Associate Managing Director with ISI Group. He began his career in the Investment Banking Group at FactSet and in Restricted Securities at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Bohnsack received his master's in Mathematics from Fairfield University and received bachelor's degrees in Economics and Finance from Bryant University. He is a member of the Investment Committee for the Bryant University Endowment. Nicholas and his wife, Brooke, live in New York City with their three sons.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Mr. Trennert is the Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Strategas Asset Management, LLC, serves as the co-chairman of the Adviser's Investment Policy Committee, and is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Macro Thematic ETE In addition, Mr. Trennert is the Chairman and the Executive Officer of Strategas Securities, LLC, and a member of the Executive Committee of the Adviser's parent, Baird Financial Group. In 2006, Mr. Trennert co-founded Strategas, which originally began with just five employees. Today, the Adviser employs over fifty research analysts, portfolio managers, institutional salesmen, and sales traders at its offices in New York City and Washington D C. Prior to founding Strategas, Mr. Trennert was the Chief Investment Strategist and a Senior Managing Director at the adviser International Strategy & Investment ("ISI") Group, where he built and oversaw two of ISI's most popular research efforts, IST's "'Company Surveys" and "'Investment Strategy" groups. Widely quoted in the domestic and foreign press, Jason is a regular guest on business news programs broadcast by CNBC, CNBC Italia, Fox Business News, and Bloomberg 'IV, among others. Mr. Trennert is known as one of Wall Street's top thought leaders on the subject of markets and economic policy. His research pieces are read by leading institutional investors and corporate executives across the globe. He is the author of three books about investing and the investment business. Side of the Street was published by St. Martin's Press in May 2015. He has penned several op-eds for The Wall StreetJournal, the Financial Times, and Investor's Business Daily. Mr. Trennert is a member of the investment committee of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and sits on the advisory board at Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC. He has an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in International Economics from Georgetown University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Mr. Hendricks is a Director and Senior Portfolio Analyst at Strategas Asset Management. He leads the analytical support functions for each of the Adviser's investment strategies and serves as an experienced adviser to the various portfolio managers. He serves as a co-Portfolio Manager for both the Global Policy ETF and the Macro Thematic ETE. Mr. Hendricks began his investment career as a technical analyst within the Equity Research department at Lehman Brothers. While at Lehman, he earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Fordham University. He also became a Chartered Market Technician, authoring a paper analyzing the relationship between put-call ratios and the S&P 500 index to complete level III of the program. Following his tenure at Lehman, Mr. Hendricks joined Columbus Circle Investors as a Senior Analyst responsible for Portfolio and Technical Analytics. While at Columbus Circle, Mr. Hendricks expanded his expertise, and honed his skills as a macro strategist, providing top-down insight to adjust the portfolios as applicable. While at Columbus Circle, Mr. Hendricks earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation. After ten and half years at Columbus Circle, Mr. Hendricks joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he provided advice for high-net-worth individuals and businesses. Mr. Hendricks joined Strategas Asset Management in 2021.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 25, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Ryan Grabinski is a Managing Director with Strategas Asset Management, LLC and Strategas Securities, LLC, based in the Adviser's New York City offices. In both capacities Mr. Grabinski directs Strategas' portfolio strategy and asset-allocation efforts and connects the specific investment implications from changes in the macro landscape. This involves the construction, maintenance, and analysis of Strategas' equity portfolios based on macro themes. Mr. Grabinski is a co-Portfolio Manager of the Macro Thematic ETF and the Lead Portfolio Analyst for Strategas Asset Management's Blue Chip Opportunities, Dividend Growth, and Earnings Momentum investment strategies. Before joining Strategas, Mr. Grabinski worked as an investment analyst at Rocaton Investment Advisers advising institutional clients primarily on asset allocation. He graduated cum laude with a BS in Finance from Bentley University in 2010.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
