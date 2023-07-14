Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$15.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.8
$17.99
$23.17

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SAEF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Ariel ESG ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SCHFLFSETF
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    John Rogers

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. companies that have been evaluated based on certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund typically invests in exchange-traded securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies which are companies with
capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2500™ Index, as measured at the time of purchase; however, the fund may invest in exchange-traded securities of companies outside the stated range.
In selecting securities, the fund’s subadviser seeks to invest in companies that it believes exhibit attributes that will result in capital appreciation including: high barriers to entry, enduring competitive advantage, predictable fundamentals that allow for the potential for double-digit earnings growth (at time of initial purchase), skilled management teams, and solid financials. In addition, the fund’s subadviser generally seeks to invest in companies that are trading at a low valuation relative to potential earnings and/or a low valuation relative to intrinsic value.
Additionally, the fund’s subadviser integrates ESG considerations into its investment process. As part of this process, the subadviser leverages its proprietary ESG research to derive a proprietary ESG‐risk rating for each holding, or prospective holding, which is based on the company’s Environmental (such as, physical impacts of climate change, energy management, and waste and hazardous materials management), Social (such as, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, and human rights and community relations), and/or Governance (such as, business ethics, critical incident risk management, and business model resilience) impact, policies and practices. In addition, the subadviser employs a negative screening process with regard to security selection, which seeks to exclude from the fund’s portfolio companies whose primary (greater than 50%) source of revenue is derived from (1) the production or sale of tobacco products; (2) the exploration for or the extraction of fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas; (3) the operation of private prisons or jails; and (4) the manufacture of firearms, personal weapons, small arms or controversial military weapons, such as weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons, land mines, and cluster munitions.
Depending on market conditions, the investment adviser may manage a portion of the fund’s assets. If the investment adviser manages a portion of the fund’s assets it may or may not utilize the subadviser’s ESG-risk rating.
In addition, during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may take temporary defensive positions, whether managed by the investment adviser or subadviser, that are inconsistent with the fund’s principal investment strategy. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.
The fund also may lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.
The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In lieu of publishing its portfolio contents (Actual
Portfolio) daily, the fund publishes a proxy portfolio (Proxy Portfolio) each day on its website. The fund’s Proxy Portfolio is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund but is not the fund’s Actual Portfolio. The fund will also publish certain related information about the Proxy Portfolio and the Actual Portfolio on its website daily. There is no minimum overlap required between the Actual Portfolio and the Proxy Portfolio.
Read More

SAEF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -23.9% 18.9% 91.87%
1 Yr 16.8% -42.1% 52.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SAEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.9% 98.57%
1 Yr N/A -42.1% 57.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SAEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 19.0% N/A

SAEF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SAEF Category Low Category High SAEF % Rank
Net Assets 15.7 M 481 K 145 B 92.42%
Number of Holdings 61 1 2445 66.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.24 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 92.49%
Weighting of Top 10 25.21% 2.8% 100.0% 41.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd 3.66%
  2. Zebra Technologies Corp 3.04%
  3. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd 2.92%
  4. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc 2.86%
  5. Brink's Co/The 2.64%
  6. Fiserv Inc 2.56%
  7. nVent Electric PLC 2.45%
  8. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp 2.41%
  9. Manchester United Plc 2.36%
  10. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 2.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SAEF % Rank
Stocks 		99.02% 0.00% 100.57% 55.40%
Cash 		0.98% -2.51% 100.00% 43.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 7.98%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 8.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 6.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.82% 8.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAEF % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 81.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 35.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 76.71%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.89% 8.94%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 17.65%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 20.47%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 86.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 6.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 86.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.49% 61.84% 30.82%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 91.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SAEF % Rank
US 		99.02% 0.00% 100.04% 61.97%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 29.11%

SAEF - Expenses

Operational Fees

SAEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.03% 8.45% 75.83%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.67% 38.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

SAEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SAEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SAEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% N/A

SAEF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SAEF Category Low Category High SAEF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.53% 0.00% 4.15% 30.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SAEF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SAEF Category Low Category High SAEF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% 36.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SAEF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

SAEF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

John’s passion for investing began at age 12 when his father began buying him stocks as Christmas and birthday gifts. His interest in equities grew at Princeton University, where he majored in economics, and over the two-plus years he worked as a stockbroker for William Blair & Company, LLC. In 1983, John founded Ariel to focus on patient, value investing within small- and medium-sized companies. While our research capabilities have expanded across the globe, patience is still the disciplined approach that drives the firm today. Early in his career, John’s investment acumen brought him to the

Kenneth Kuhrt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Ken serves as co-portfolio manager of our small cap value and small cap value concentrated strategies. Additionally, his portfolio management responsibilities extend across Ariel Fund, as well as our micro-cap value and small cap deep value products. In his research capacity, Ken covers consumer services and industrials. Prior to joining Ariel as a research analyst in 2004, he spent more than two years with William Blair & Company, LLC, most recently as a senior investment banking analyst. Ken also worked as a senior auditor at KPMG, LLP. He earned a BS in accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago, and he is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

