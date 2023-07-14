The fund invests primarily in exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. companies that have been evaluated based on certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund typically invests in exchange-traded securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies which are companies with

capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2500™ Index, as measured at the time of purchase; however, the fund may invest in exchange-traded securities of companies outside the stated range.

In selecting securities, the fund’s subadviser seeks to invest in companies that it believes exhibit attributes that will result in capital appreciation including: high barriers to entry, enduring competitive advantage, predictable fundamentals that allow for the potential for double-digit earnings growth (at time of initial purchase), skilled management teams, and solid financials. In addition, the fund’s subadviser generally seeks to invest in companies that are trading at a low valuation relative to potential earnings and/or a low valuation relative to intrinsic value.

Additionally, the fund’s subadviser integrates ESG considerations into its investment process. As part of this process, the subadviser leverages its proprietary ESG research to derive a proprietary ESG‐risk rating for each holding, or prospective holding, which is based on the company’s Environmental (such as, physical impacts of climate change, energy management, and waste and hazardous materials management), Social (such as, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, and human rights and community relations), and/or Governance (such as, business ethics, critical incident risk management, and business model resilience) impact, policies and practices. In addition, the subadviser employs a negative screening process with regard to security selection, which seeks to exclude from the fund’s portfolio companies whose primary (greater than 50%) source of revenue is derived from (1) the production or sale of tobacco products; (2) the exploration for or the extraction of fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas; (3) the operation of private prisons or jails; and (4) the manufacture of firearms, personal weapons, small arms or controversial military weapons, such as weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons, land mines, and cluster munitions.

Depending on market conditions, the investment adviser may manage a portion of the fund’s assets. If the investment adviser manages a portion of the fund’s assets it may or may not utilize the subadviser’s ESG-risk rating.

In addition, during unusual economic or market conditions or for liquidity purposes, the fund may take temporary defensive positions, whether managed by the investment adviser or subadviser, that are inconsistent with the fund’s principal investment strategy. When the fund engages in such activities, it may not achieve its investment objective.

The fund also may lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help fund performance.

The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. In lieu of publishing its portfolio contents (Actual