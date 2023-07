The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is composed of a subset of securities from the S&P SmallCap 600 ® Index (the “Parent Index”) that exhibit strong growth characteristics. First, each security in the Parent Index is assigned two “style scores” – one for growth and one for value–based on the characteristics of the issuer. The “growth score” is measured using three factors: three-year sales per share growth rate, the ratio of the three-year net change in earnings per share to current price per share, and momentum (the 12-month percentage change in price). The “value score” is measured using three other factors: book-value-to-price ratio, earnings-to-price ratio, and sales-to-price ratio. The securities in the Parent Index are then ranked based on their relative growth and value scores. Unlike other style indices that may contain all securities within the Parent Index, including overlapping constituents that exhibit both growth and value characteristics, the Underlying Index is narrower in focus and excludes any overlapping securities demonstrating both growth and value characteristics and includes only those securities that exhibit “pure growth” characteristics.

The Underlying Index uses a “style-attractiveness weighting” scheme, such that securities demonstrating the strongest growth characteristics generally receive proportionally greater weights.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 126 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $179.26 million to $5.03 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.