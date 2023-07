The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Raymond James Research Services, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains, and calculates the Underlying Index, which is comprised of U.S.-listed equity securities that are rated Strong Buy 1 (“SB-1”) by an affiliate of the Index Provider (together, the affiliate and the Index Provider are referred to as “Raymond James”). SB-1 is Raymond James’ highest rating for a security and generally indicates Raymond James’ expectation that the security will achieve certain total return targets in the short-term.

The Underlying Index includes equity securities of all market capitalizations, including common stocks, sponsored American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited

partnerships (“MLPs”) and business development companies (“BDCs”) that are rated SB-1 by Raymond James.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 209 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $64 million to $482 billion.