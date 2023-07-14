Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

RWO | ETF

$42.66

$1.25 B

3.73%

$1.59

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

-0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$1.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.8
$37.13
$48.79

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RWO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    27700000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Indexsm(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities).  When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market  
instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded global real estate securities. The Index's composition is reviewed quarterly. The Index is a measure of the types of global real estate securities that represent the ownership and operation of commercial or residential real estate. The Index includes equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies that meet the following criteria: (i) the company must be both an equity owner and operator of commercial and/or residential real estate (security types excluded from the Index include mortgage REITs, Specialty REITs (timber, railroad, tower, prison, and advertising REITs), real estate finance companies, mortgage brokers and bankers, commercial and residential real estate brokers and real estate agents, home builders, large landowners and subdividers of unimproved land, and hybrid REITs, as well as companies that have more than 25% of their assets in direct mortgage investments); (ii) new constituents must have a minimum float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $200 million at the time of inclusion (an existing constituent becomes ineligible if its float-adjusted market capitalization falls below $100 million and remains at that level for two consecutive quarters); (iii) with respect to new constituents, at least 75% of the company's total revenue must be derived from the ownership and operation of real estate assets (an existing constituent becomes ineligible if less than 50% of the company's total revenue is generated from the ownership and operation of real estate assets or if direct mortgage investments represent more than 25% of the company's assets for two consecutive quarters, or it is reclassified as a mortgage or hybrid REIT); and (iv) new constituents must have a Median Daily Value Traded (MDVT) of at least $5 million for the three-months prior to the rebalancing reference date. Once included, a company is removed from the Index at the next rebalancing if its MDVT falls below $1.5 million for the three-months prior to the rebalancing reference date. The Index is rebalanced quarterly effective after the close of trading on the third Friday in March, June, September and December. The reference date is the third Friday of February, May, August, and November. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in the United States, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 255 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

RWO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -7.4% 12.5% 60.10%
1 Yr -0.9% -23.1% 6.1% 20.73%
3 Yr 5.8%* -16.1% 6.0% 1.07%
5 Yr 0.8%* -17.3% 13.5% 8.33%
10 Yr 3.1%* -11.2% 3.2% 1.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -43.9% 4.5% 15.18%
2021 14.5% -7.2% 14.9% 1.07%
2020 -3.6% -7.5% 4.4% 81.28%
2019 4.9% 0.3% 6.1% 19.35%
2018 -1.2% -6.3% 11.6% 4.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.3% -15.4% 12.5% 99.48%
1 Yr -2.0% -23.1% 6.1% 32.64%
3 Yr 3.1%* -16.1% 6.0% 11.76%
5 Yr 4.0%* -17.3% 14.0% 3.89%
10 Yr 6.3%* -11.2% 6.3% 0.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -43.9% 4.5% 15.18%
2021 14.5% -7.2% 14.9% 1.07%
2020 -3.6% -7.5% 4.4% 81.28%
2019 4.9% 0.3% 6.1% 19.35%
2018 -1.2% -6.3% 12.0% 30.81%

RWO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RWO Category Low Category High RWO % Rank
Net Assets 1.25 B 3.98 M 9.6 B 15.87%
Number of Holdings 279 5 739 6.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 375 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 21.76%
Weighting of Top 10 27.64% 18.1% 63.6% 88.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 8.88%
  2. Equinix Inc 5.14%
  3. Public Storage 3.68%
  4. Realty Income Corp 3.06%
  5. Simon Property Group Inc 2.82%
  6. Welltower Inc 2.61%
  7. Digital Realty Trust Inc 2.18%
  8. AvalonBay Communities Inc 1.81%
  9. Extra Space Storage Inc 1.68%
  10. Equity Residential 1.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RWO % Rank
Stocks 		99.26% 3.65% 126.54% 23.71%
Cash 		0.41% -1.38% 10.38% 80.31%
Other 		0.33% -33.49% 78.71% 49.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 84.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 84.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 84.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWO % Rank
Real Estate 		99.95% 72.53% 100.00% 13.76%
Industrials 		0.05% 0.00% 4.91% 16.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 84.66%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 87.83%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 85.19%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 86.24%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 83.60%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 95.77%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 83.60%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 92.06%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 84.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWO % Rank
US 		67.06% 0.00% 80.79% 6.22%
Non US 		32.20% 0.00% 99.40% 88.60%

RWO - Expenses

Operational Fees

RWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.11% 27.58% 92.67%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.10% 1.50% 8.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

RWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RWO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.00% 1.00% 165.00% 1.62%

RWO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RWO Category Low Category High RWO % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.73% 0.00% 5.11% 1.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RWO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RWO Category Low Category High RWO % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.51% -0.23% 3.84% 5.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RWO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RWO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2013

9.42

9.4%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Keith Richardson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Keith is a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions (GEBS) team. He currently manages a variety of passive US and international equity funds including an assortment of ETFs, sub-advised mutual funds, and separately managed portfolios.In addition, Keith writes a Real Estate Market Commentary for the firm each quarter. Prior to his current role, Keith spent 9 years as a Portfolio Manager in the Direct Implementation group where he managed both US active quantitative strategies and passive global REITs.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

