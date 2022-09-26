Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Direxion Russell 1000® Growth Over Value ETF

ETF
RWGV
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
RWGV (ETF)

Direxion Russell 1000® Growth Over Value ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
RWGV (ETF)

Direxion Russell 1000® Growth Over Value ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Direxion Russell 1000® Growth Over Value ETF

RWGV | ETF

-

$6.6 M

0.00%

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

-29.9%

1 yr return

-11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

19.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

116.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$86.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Direxion Russell 1000® Growth Over Value ETF

RWGV | ETF

-

$6.6 M

0.00%

0.62%

RWGV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -29.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Russell 1000® Growth Over Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    75001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tony Ng

Fund Description

The Index measures the performance of a portfolio that has 150% long exposure to the Russell 1000® Growth Index (the “Long Component”) and 50% short exposure to the Russell 1000® Value Index (the “Short Component”). On a monthly basis, the Index will rebalance such that the weight of the Long Component is equal to 150% and the weight of the Short Component is equal to 50% of the Index value. In tracking the Index, the Fund seeks to provide a vehicle for investors looking to efficiently express a growth over value investment view by overweighting exposure to the Long Component and shorting exposure to the Short Component.The Russell 1000® Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization and large-capitalization growth segment of the U.S. equity universe. It is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index and includes those companies within the Russell 1000® Index with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values.As of December 31, 2021, the Russell 1000® Growth Index had an average market capitalization of $1 trillion, a median market capitalization of $18.8 billion and was concentrated in the technology, consumer discretionary, and industrials sectors. The Russell 1000® Growth Index is rebalanced and reconstituted annually.The Russell 1000® Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization and large-capitalization value segment of the U.S. equity universe. It is a subset of the Russell 1000® Index and includes those companies within the Russell 1000® Index with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values.As of December 31, 2021, the components of the Russell 1000® Value Index had an average market capitalization of $167 billion, a median market capitalization of $14.3 billion and were concentrated in the financials and healthcare sectors. The Russell 1000® Value Index is rebalanced and reconstituted annually.The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities that comprise the Long Component of the Index or shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the Long Component of the Index. Additionally, the Fund will invest in derivatives, such as swap agreements or futures contracts that provide long and short exposure to Index securities and/or ETFs that track the Long or Short Component of the Index.Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund intends to use derivatives to obtain up to 70% of the Fund’s exposure to the Long Component of the Index and to use derivatives to obtain all of the Fund’s exposure to the Short Component of the Index. This will result in the Fund having both long and short derivatives positions.The securities in the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund, at times, may also invest in, or short, the Index securities, a representative sample of the Index securities that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index or a portion of the Index, or an ETF that tracks a portion of the Index or a substantially similar index. Additionally, the Fund may utilize derivatives, such as swaps or futures on the Index or on an index that is substantially similar to the Long or Short Component of the Index. The Fund is expected to hold money market funds and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements as collateral for the derivative positions.The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
Read More

RWGV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -29.9% -41.7% 65.2% 99.92%
1 Yr -11.2% -45.6% 77.3% 98.03%
3 Yr 19.5%* -41.6% 28.4% 0.51%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% 4.15%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% 6.06%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -29.9% -41.7% 65.2% 99.34%
1 Yr -11.2% -45.6% 77.3% 96.55%
3 Yr 19.5%* -41.6% 28.4% 0.87%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWGV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -85.9% 81.6% 4.15%
2021 N/A -31.0% 26.7% 6.06%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

RWGV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RWGV Category Low Category High RWGV % Rank
Net Assets 6.6 M 189 K 222 B 97.78%
Number of Holdings 7 2 3509 99.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.89 M -1.37 M 104 B 97.28%
Weighting of Top 10 116.46% 11.4% 116.5% 0.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES RUSSELL 1000 GROWTHINDEX FD 95.02%
  2. DREYFUS GOV'T CASH MGMT -INSTITUTIONAL CUSIP 262006208 DGCXX (#289) 26.90%
  3. RUSSELL 1000 VALUE INDEX SWAP 0.97%
  4. GOLDMAN FINL SQ TRSRY INST 506 0.32%
  5. RUSSELL 1000 GROWTH INDEX SWAP -6.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RWGV % Rank
Stocks 		83.34% 50.26% 104.50% 99.18%
Cash 		16.66% -10.83% 49.73% 0.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 62.41%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 64.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 60.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 59.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWGV % Rank
Technology 		41.66% 0.00% 65.70% 21.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.02% 0.00% 62.57% 39.24%
Communication Services 		9.88% 0.00% 66.40% 56.06%
Healthcare 		9.29% 0.00% 39.76% 82.28%
Financial Services 		6.75% 0.00% 43.06% 72.71%
Industrials 		6.62% 0.00% 30.65% 45.26%
Consumer Defense 		5.10% 0.00% 25.50% 29.10%
Real Estate 		2.00% 0.00% 16.05% 28.77%
Basic Materials 		1.05% 0.00% 18.91% 53.67%
Energy 		0.59% 0.00% 41.09% 47.98%
Utilities 		0.04% 0.00% 16.07% 29.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWGV % Rank
US 		83.21% 34.69% 100.00% 92.25%
Non US 		0.13% 0.00% 54.22% 85.49%

RWGV - Expenses

Operational Fees

RWGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 20.29% 82.96%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 14.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 12.36%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

RWGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RWGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RWGV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 12.08%

RWGV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RWGV Category Low Category High RWGV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 65.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RWGV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RWGV Category Low Category High RWGV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -6.13% 1.75% 20.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RWGV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RWGV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2019

3.37

3.4%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×