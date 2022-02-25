The Index is a rules-based index, intended to represent the overall performance of publically traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Russia or that are not Russian companies, but nonetheless generate at least 50% of their revenues in Russia. Russia is considered an “emerging market,” as that term is defined by the index provider. The term “emerging market” refers to an economy that is in the initial stages of industrialization and has been historically marked by low per capita income and a lack of capital market transparency, but appears to be implementing political and/or market reforms resulting in greater capital market transparency, increased access for foreign investors and generally improved economic conditions. Components of the Index may include large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks and depositary receipts with a market capitalization of greater than $150 million on a rebalancing date to be eligible for the Index. Stocks whose market capitalizations fall below $75 million as of any rebalancing date will no longer be eligible for the Index. Stocks must have a three-month average daily trading volume value of at least $1 million to be eligible for the Index and issuers of such stocks must have traded at least 250,000 shares each month over the last six months. As of December 31, 2021, the Index included 28 constituents, which had an average market capitalization of $24.8 billion, total market capitalization ranging from approximately $ 2.8 billion to $109.4 billion and were concentrated in the energy, financials, and materials sectors. The Index is reviewed and, if necessary, reconstituted quarterly. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the Index, securities of the Index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap agreements and futures contracts which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results. The Fund generally will not invest directly in the Russian securities markets therefore, the Fund expects to invest a majority of its assets in ETFs and swaps that provide exposure to ETFs that seek to replicate the performance of the Index. The Fund may invest in the securities of the Index, a representative sample of the securities in the Index that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, an ETF that tracks the Index or a substantially similar index, and may utilize derivatives, such as swaps or futures on the Index or on an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index, that provide leveraged exposure to the above. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times, consistent with its stated investment objective, but may not always have investment exposure to all of the securities in the Index, or its weighting of investment exposure to securities or industries may be different from that of the Index. In addition, the Fund may invest directly or indirectly in securities not included in the Index. The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of the securities in the Index. At the close of the markets each trading day, Rafferty rebalances the Fund’s portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of the Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be re-positioned. For example, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning that the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced. This re-positioning strategy typically results in high portfolio turnover. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold ETFs and money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day,” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval. Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 200% of the return of the Index over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Index's performance increases over a period longer than a single day.