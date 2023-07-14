The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the equal weighted performance of securities included in the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the “Parent Index”) that also meet the Index Provider’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria, while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the Parent Index.

The Parent Index consists of all of the components of the S&P 500 Index. However, unlike the S&P 500 Index, which employs a market capitalization weighted methodology, the Parent Index assigns each component security the same weight. Like the Parent Index, constituents of the Underlying Index are equally weighted. Companies that are included in the Parent Index are evaluated for inclusion in the Underlying Index based on multiple considerations.

Each constituent is assigned an “S&P DJI ESG score,” which is designed to measure a company’s overall performance related to financially material ESG factors. The analysis of whether a factor is financially material

focuses on industry-specific business value drivers that contribute to company performance, utilizing quantitative and qualitative research and industry experience. The analysis incorporates historical correlation data and current industry conditions to identify which long-term economic, social or environmental factors are likely to have the most significant impact on a company's business value drivers of growth, cost or risk, and ultimately, future financial performance. S&P DJI ESG scores are based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (“CSA”), which is a questionnaire-based survey conducted annually that seeks to identify how well-equipped a company is to recognize and respond to emerging sustainability opportunities and challenges in the global market. S&P Global, an affiliate of the Index Provider, issues a CSA request each March to subject companies. The CSA uses custom industries, derived from the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS ® ”), to analyze companies using industry-specific questionnaires. Companies provide up to 1,000 data points in response to the questionnaires which are used to score each company’s performance in relation to each specific ESG subject. If a company chooses not to actively participate in the assessment, it may be assessed based on publicly available information, including a company's financial reports, press releases and other public statements, and other information available on the company's website. Companies are ranked from highest to lowest according to their S&P DJI ESG scores, and the top 40% of constituents within each GICS ® industry group generally are included in the Underlying Index.

In addition, the Underlying Index employs negative screens to exclude securities of companies with business activities that do not meet the eligibility criteria for the Underlying Index, regardless of a company’s S&P DJI ESG score. Companies classified as part of the GICS ® Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Sub-Industry are excluded from the eligible universe. Additional screens rely on information from Sustainalytics, a globally-recognized independent provider of ESG research, ratings, and data. The Underlying Index uses this information to screen for companies with certain business activities above the S&P DJI Level of Involvement Threshold or the S&P DJI Significant Ownership Threshold. These thresholds generally exclude from the Underlying Index companies that derive 0-25% or more of its revenues from, or that own 10% or more of another company that engages in, the following activities:

◾ Arctic Oil & Gas Exploration

◾ Alcoholic beverages

◾ Cannabis production, distribution or retail sales

◾ Controversial weapons

◾ Genetically modified plants and seeds

◾ Gambling

◾ Military contracting

◾ Nuclear power

◾ Oil and gas exploration, production, generation, refinement, transportation or storage

◾ Oil sands extraction

◾ Palm oil production and distribution

◾ Pesticides

◾ Riot control weapons

◾ Shale energy extraction

◾ Small arms

◾ Thermal coal

◾ Tobacco

The Index Provider also utilizes information from the Sustainalytics' Global Standards Screening (“GSS”) assessment to exclude certain companies that cause, contribute or are linked to violations of international norms and standards, in relation to the principles of the United Nations

Global Compact (“UNGC”). The UNGC is an arrangement by which companies voluntarily and publicly commit to a set of principles drawn from key UN Conventions and Declarations. The principles of the UNGC represent a set of values that the UN believes responsible businesses should incorporate into their operations in order to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption. Companies are classified into three statuses based on whether the company is assessed as acting in accordance with the UNGC principles, and their associated standards, conventions and treaties, including “non-compliant,” “watchlist” and “compliant.” Companies classified as “non-compliant” are ineligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 184 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $5.71 billion to $1.73 trillion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).