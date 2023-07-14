Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

7.2%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$12.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.5
$19.36
$23.75

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RSPE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESCOETF
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Tony Seisser

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.
Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the equal weighted performance of securities included in the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the “Parent Index”) that also meet the Index Provider’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria, while maintaining similar overall industry group weights as the Parent Index.
The Parent Index consists of all of the components of the S&P 500 Index. However, unlike the S&P 500 Index, which employs a market capitalization weighted methodology, the Parent Index assigns each component security the same weight. Like the Parent Index, constituents of the Underlying Index are equally weighted. Companies that are included in the Parent Index are evaluated for inclusion in the Underlying Index based on multiple considerations.
Each constituent is assigned an “S&P DJI ESG score,” which is designed to measure a company’s overall performance related to financially material ESG factors. The analysis of whether a factor is financially material
focuses on industry-specific business value drivers that contribute to company performance, utilizing quantitative and qualitative research and industry experience. The analysis incorporates historical correlation data and current industry conditions to identify which long-term economic, social or environmental factors are likely to have the most significant impact on a company's business value drivers of growth, cost or risk, and ultimately, future financial performance. S&P DJI ESG scores are based on the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (“CSA”), which is a questionnaire-based survey conducted annually that seeks to identify how well-equipped a company is to recognize and respond to emerging sustainability opportunities and challenges in the global market. S&P Global, an affiliate of the Index Provider, issues a CSA request each March to subject companies. The CSA uses custom industries, derived from the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS®”), to analyze companies using industry-specific questionnaires. Companies provide up to 1,000 data points in response to the questionnaires which are used to score each company’s performance in relation to each specific ESG subject. If a company chooses not to actively participate in the assessment, it may be assessed based on publicly available information, including a company's financial reports, press releases and other public statements, and other information available on the company's website. Companies are ranked from highest to lowest according to their S&P DJI ESG scores, and the top 40% of constituents within each GICS® industry group generally are included in the Underlying Index.
In addition, the Underlying Index employs negative screens to exclude securities of companies with business activities that do not meet the eligibility criteria for the Underlying Index, regardless of a company’s S&P DJI ESG score. Companies classified as part of the GICS® Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Sub-Industry are excluded from the eligible universe. Additional screens rely on information from Sustainalytics, a globally-recognized independent provider of ESG research, ratings, and data. The Underlying Index uses this information to screen for companies with certain business activities above the S&P DJI Level of Involvement Threshold or the S&P DJI Significant Ownership Threshold. These thresholds generally exclude from the Underlying Index companies that derive 0-25% or more of its revenues from, or that own 10% or more of another company that engages in, the following activities:
◾ 
Arctic Oil & Gas Exploration
◾ 
Alcoholic beverages
◾ 
Cannabis production,distribution or retail sales
◾ 
Controversial weapons
◾ 
Genetically modified plants and seeds
◾ 
Gambling
◾ 
Military contracting
◾ 
Nuclear power
◾ 
Oil and gas exploration, production, generation, refinement, transportation or storage
◾ 
Oil sands extraction
◾ 
Palm oil production and distribution
◾ 
Pesticides
◾ 
Riot control weapons
◾ 
Shale energy extraction
◾ 
Small arms
◾ 
Thermal coal
◾ 
Tobacco
The Index Provider also utilizes information from the Sustainalytics'Global Standards Screening (“GSS”) assessment to exclude certain companies that cause, contribute or are linked to violations of international norms and standards, in relation to the principles of the United Nations
Global Compact (“UNGC”). The UNGC is an arrangement by which companies voluntarily and publicly commit to a set of principles drawn from key UN Conventions and Declarations. The principles of the UNGC represent a set of values that the UN believes responsible businesses should incorporate into their operations in order to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption. Companies areclassified into three statuses based on whether the company is assessed as acting in accordance with the UNGC principles,and their associated standards,conventions and treaties, including “non-compliant,” “watchlist” and “compliant.”Companies classified as “non-compliant”are ineligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.
As of October31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 184constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $5.71 billion to $1.73trillion.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.
Read More

RSPE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSPE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.2% -21.2% 27.4% 96.99%
1 Yr 14.0% -61.1% 51.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSPE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSPE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 99.52%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSPE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.2% -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

RSPE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSPE Category Low Category High RSPE % Rank
Net Assets 12.5 M 390 K 151 B 97.93%
Number of Holdings 186 2 1727 10.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 801 K 2.1 K 32.3 B 98.38%
Weighting of Top 10 7.74% 5.0% 99.2% 99.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp. 0.79%
  2. United Rentals, Inc. 0.73%
  3. INVESCO PRIVATE PRIME FUND 0.72%
  4. Salesforce, Inc. 0.69%
  5. ANSYS, Inc. 0.69%
  6. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. 0.69%
  7. Pentair PLC 0.68%
  8. Omnicom Group Inc. 0.66%
  9. Aptiv PLC 0.65%
  10. American Airlines Group Inc. 0.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSPE % Rank
Stocks 		99.80% 28.02% 125.26% 10.75%
Cash 		2.17% -88.20% 71.98% 86.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 12.76%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 5.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 6.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSPE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 71.82%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 18.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 10.33%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 11.34%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 75.70%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 79.04%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 96.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 54.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 66.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 9.55%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 12.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSPE % Rank
US 		99.80% 24.51% 121.23% 12.99%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 75.72%

RSPE - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSPE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 4.02% 95.50%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 4.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

RSPE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RSPE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSPE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

RSPE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSPE Category Low Category High RSPE % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.95% 0.00% 42.27% 31.05%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSPE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSPE Category Low Category High RSPE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSPE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

RSPE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2021

0.53

0.5%

Tony Seisser, Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, has been responsible for the management of the Fund since June2021. He has been responsible for the management of certain funds in the Invesco family of ETFs since August 2014 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2013.

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2021

0.53

0.5%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2021

0.53

0.5%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2021

0.53

0.5%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

