The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which consists of all of the components of the S&P 500 ® Index (the “Parent Index”), which measures the performance of equity securities of larger U.S. companies. The Underlying Index is an equal-weighted version of the Parent Index. “Equal weighting” means that, unlike the Parent Index, which employs a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted methodology, the Underlying Index assigns each component security the same weight.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 503 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $3.13 billion to $2.12 trillion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers