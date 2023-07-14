Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF

Active ETF
RRH
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.43 -0.63 -2.49%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF

RRH | Active ETF

$24.43

$8.8 M

0.22%

$0.05

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

-7.4%

1 yr return

-6.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$8.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

440.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$20.30
$38.56

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RRH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 27, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Scott Peng

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in a combination of: U.S. Treasury securities; forwards, futures or options on various currencies; long and short positions on the short and long-end of the Treasury or swap yield curve (described below) via futures, swaps, forwards and other over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives; long and short positions on equity indexes and/or investment companies, including ETFs; and commodity futures and options.

The Treasury yield curve measures interest rates available in the market for U.S. Treasury obligations of varying maturities from one year through 30 years. The Fund intends to take long and short positions tied to the shape of the Treasury yield curve through the use of interest rate-linked derivative instruments including futures, swaps, forwards and options (in particular, options on futures or interest rate swaps). The Fund may take short positions in instruments that the Adviser expects would decrease in value due to rising rate concerns such as inflation (e.g., a 10-year U.S. Treasury future), and long positions in instruments that the Adviser expects to be less sensitive to rising rate concerns (e.g., a 2-year U.S. Treasury future). This combination of holdings is a “Yield Curve” strategy that may generate capital appreciation in the event that longer-maturity yields rise faster than shorter-maturity yields. The Fund may also implement the Yield Curve strategy through the use of derivative instruments tied to the swap yield curve. The swap yield curve is similar to the Treasury yield curve but reflects the market rates used in interest rate swap agreements at varying maturities. The swap yield curve also provides the Fund with the flexibility to lock in Yield Curve strategies for a longer period of time.

The Fund may invest in foreign currency strategies with respect to currencies that the Adviser believes will depreciate during times of rising interest rates relative to the U.S. dollar. For example, when U.S. interest rates are rising, the difference in the interest rates between the U.S. and other countries, particularly countries that are behind the U.S. in the business cycle, may increase, which would be expected to cause the U.S. dollar to appreciate against those other currencies. In such instances, the Fund may seek capital appreciation by taking a long position in the U.S. dollar and a short position in a foreign currency (e.g., the Japanese Yen). The Fund may also invest in equity markets using sector- or broad-market-focused funds or ETFs, equity index futures or total return swaps. The Fund may take long positions in sectors or indexes that the Adviser expects to benefit from rising rates, short positions in sectors or indexes that the Adviser expects to perform poorly in such environments, or a combination of long and short positions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund may also invest a significant portion of its assets in cash and other instruments for cash management purposes. These other instruments are expected to be predominantly comprised of money-market instruments, Treasury securities, and/or other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest primarily in such instruments.

The Adviser utilizes a proprietary investment process to assemble an investment portfolio for the Fund that is designed to generate positive returns when long-term U.S. interest rates rise. The Adviser’s investment process analyzes asset classes, sectors and currencies to seek out investment opportunities that the Adviser believes will both perform well during periods of rising rates and also maintain a lower “cost of carry” (i.e., the expense incurred to maintain a particular position or portfolio) than outright shorting bonds or buying options. In considering which asset classes will perform well in periods of rising rates, the Adviser considers historical price and interest rate data, as well as the Adviser’s own fundamental analysis of why such asset classes may be expected to outperform in a rising rate environment. The asset classes the Fund may invest in include fixed income, currencies and equities (sector or broad market index). The Fund may utilize derivative instruments to gain exposure to such asset classes, including futures, swaps, currency forwards and options. In selecting such instruments for each given strategy, the Adviser will consider the cost to implement and carry the strategy forward, the ability to lock in the strategy for an extended period of time, and the anticipated liquidity of the underlying investments.

Once the Fund’s portfolio is constructed the Adviser will monitor the Fund’s positions over time to identify any changes to its historical performance, i.e., a “paradigm shift”. The active management of the portfolio allows the Adviser to react to such paradigm shifts and adjust the portfolio accordingly to take this into consideration. The Adviser periodically rebalances the Fund’s portfolio to maintain the desired target exposure. Occasionally, market conditions and/or large Fund cash flows may require more frequent adjustment of the exposure. During the rebalancing process, the Adviser may identify securities and other instruments in the portfolio that no longer align with the investment strategies and objective of the Fund and may liquidate such securities or other instruments to better align the portfolio with the Fund’s investment strategies and objective. The Adviser expects that the Fund will engage in strategies that are held for an extended period of time (e.g., greater than 12 months), taking into consideration any futures rolls or forward extension transactions as are necessary to maintain certain positions held by the Fund. However, there may be exceptions when the Fund’s investments are held for shorter periods of time due to either rapid gain or developing circumstances that may render the strategies invalid to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Adviser does not intend to materially alter the strategic composition of the Fund in response to periods when rates are not rising.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

RRH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.4% -24.7% 108.5% 95.92%
1 Yr -6.2% -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 8.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 17.0% -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -15.9% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RRH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.7% 108.5% 1.05%
1 Yr N/A -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RRH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 17.0% -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -11.5% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

RRH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RRH Category Low Category High RRH % Rank
Net Assets 8.8 M 658 K 207 B 92.89%
Number of Holdings 14 2 15351 82.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 154 M -6.38 M 48.5 B 100.00%
Weighting of Top 10 439.96% 8.4% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US 2YR NOTE (CBT) MAR23 FINANCIAL COMMODITY FUTURE. 351.82%
  2. C$ CURRENCY FUT MAR23 CURRENCY FUTURE. 112.86%
  3. TREASURY BILL 0.000000% 01/10/2023 14.29%
  4. CASH MGMT BILL 0.000000% 01/17/2023 14.28%
  5. TREASURY BILL 0.000000% 01/24/2023 14.26%
  6. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR MUTUAL FUND 12.90%
  7. HEALTH CARE SELECT SECTOR MUTUAL FUND 11.97%
  8. LONG GILT FUTURE MAR23 FINANCIAL COMMODITY FUTURE. -11.74%
  9. EURO FX CURR FUT MAR23 CURRENCY FUTURE. -30.36%
  10. BP CURRENCY FUT MAR23 CURRENCY FUTURE. -50.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RRH % Rank
Cash 		1261.96% -16.75% 158.07% 0.13%
Bonds 		42.83% -82.31% 116.75% 100.00%
Stocks 		24.87% 0.00% 99.40% 98.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 66.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 88.43%
Other 		-334.00% -6.69% 48.03% 59.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRH % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 91.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.68% 98.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 94.46%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.21% 98.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.78% 0.13%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.22% 0.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 93.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 96.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.62% 98.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 20.19% 98.32%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.35% 95.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRH % Rank
US 		24.87% -1.65% 98.67% 96.40%
Non US 		0.00% -0.44% 56.67% 93.06%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRH % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.14% 100.00% 37.92%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 87.53%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.21% 95.50%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 25.26% 63.75%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 97.26% 1.80%
Derivative 		-334.00% 0.00% 31.93% 16.20%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RRH % Rank
US 		42.83% -82.31% 80.50% 100.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 92.93%

RRH - Expenses

Operational Fees

RRH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.06% 7.62% 59.37%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.83% 91.51%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

RRH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RRH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RRH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

RRH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RRH Category Low Category High RRH % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.22% 0.00% 11.31% 69.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RRH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RRH Category Low Category High RRH % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RRH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RRH - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Peng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Mr. Scott Peng, PhD is the founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of the Management Company. Scott has more than 25 years of investment experience on both the sell-side and buy-side. He was previously head of Portfolio Solutions at SECOR Asset Management, Managing Director and Head of the Portfolio Solutions Group at Credit Suisse, and Head of US Interest Rate Strategy Group at Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. He has held a number of senior portfolio management positions at firms such as BlackRock and Oak Hill. At BlackRock, Scott helped to manage closed-end bond funds totalling over $3 Billion, was the lead portfolio manager in designing and implementing hedges on multi-billion dollar portfolios of mortgage servicing rights, and was a portfolio manager on the Obsidian hedge fund team (with over $800 million in assets under management). At Oak Hill, Scott helped to manage the OHPP Contingent Capital Fund (with over $800 million in assets under management), a fixed income relative value hedge fund. He was the primary portfolio manager for SECOR’s risk mitigation clients, leading a team of portfolio managers to manage risk on over $20 billion of assets and liabilities. He has also published extensively on global capital markets, especially during the Global Financial Crisis when his insights led to the global investigations into LIBOR that reverberates to this day. Scott holds a PhD in Applied Plasma Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received his B.S. in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University. He is co-author of the book The Structured Note Market (McGraw-Hill).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 34.51 6.26 2.41

