The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in a combination of: U.S. Treasury securities; forwards, futures or options on various currencies; long and short positions on the short and long-end of the Treasury or swap yield curve (described below) via futures, swaps, forwards and other over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives; long and short positions on equity indexes and/or investment companies, including ETFs; and commodity futures and options.

The Treasury yield curve measures interest rates available in the market for U.S. Treasury obligations of varying maturities from one year through 30 years. The Fund intends to take long and short positions tied to the shape of the Treasury yield curve through the use of interest rate-linked derivative instruments including futures, swaps, forwards and options (in particular, options on futures or interest rate swaps). The Fund may take short positions in instruments that the Adviser expects would decrease in value due to rising rate concerns such as inflation (e.g., a 10-year U.S. Treasury future), and long positions in instruments that the Adviser expects to be less sensitive to rising rate concerns (e.g., a 2-year U.S. Treasury future). This combination of holdings is a “Yield Curve” strategy that may generate capital appreciation in the event that longer-maturity yields rise faster than shorter-maturity yields. The Fund may also implement the Yield Curve strategy through the use of derivative instruments tied to the swap yield curve. The swap yield curve is similar to the Treasury yield curve but reflects the market rates used in interest rate swap agreements at varying maturities. The swap yield curve also provides the Fund with the flexibility to lock in Yield Curve strategies for a longer period of time.

The Fund may invest in foreign currency strategies with respect to currencies that the Adviser believes will depreciate during times of rising interest rates relative to the U.S. dollar. For example, when U.S. interest rates are rising, the difference in the interest rates between the U.S. and other countries, particularly countries that are behind the U.S. in the business cycle, may increase, which would be expected to cause the U.S. dollar to appreciate against those other currencies. In such instances, the Fund may seek capital appreciation by taking a long position in the U.S. dollar and a short position in a foreign currency (e.g., the Japanese Yen). The Fund may also invest in equity markets using sector- or broad-market-focused funds or ETFs, equity index futures or total return swaps. The Fund may take long positions in sectors or indexes that the Adviser expects to benefit from rising rates, short positions in sectors or indexes that the Adviser expects to perform poorly in such environments, or a combination of long and short positions. Under normal circumstances, the Fund may also invest a significant portion of its assets in cash and other instruments for cash management purposes. These other instruments are expected to be predominantly comprised of money-market instruments, Treasury securities, and/or other investment companies, including ETFs, that invest primarily in such instruments.

The Adviser utilizes a proprietary investment process to assemble an investment portfolio for the Fund that is designed to generate positive returns when long-term U.S. interest rates rise. The Adviser’s investment process analyzes asset classes, sectors and currencies to seek out investment opportunities that the Adviser believes will both perform well during periods of rising rates and also maintain a lower “cost of carry” (i.e., the expense incurred to maintain a particular position or portfolio) than outright shorting bonds or buying options. In considering which asset classes will perform well in periods of rising rates, the Adviser considers historical price and interest rate data, as well as the Adviser’s own fundamental analysis of why such asset classes may be expected to outperform in a rising rate environment. The asset classes the Fund may invest in include fixed income, currencies and equities (sector or broad market index). The Fund may utilize derivative instruments to gain exposure to such asset classes, including futures, swaps, currency forwards and options. In selecting such instruments for each given strategy, the Adviser will consider the cost to implement and carry the strategy forward, the ability to lock in the strategy for an extended period of time, and the anticipated liquidity of the underlying investments.

Once the Fund’s portfolio is constructed the Adviser will monitor the Fund’s positions over time to identify any changes to its historical performance, i.e., a “paradigm shift”. The active management of the portfolio allows the Adviser to react to such paradigm shifts and adjust the portfolio accordingly to take this into consideration. The Adviser periodically rebalances the Fund’s portfolio to maintain the desired target exposure. Occasionally, market conditions and/or large Fund cash flows may require more frequent adjustment of the exposure. During the rebalancing process, the Adviser may identify securities and other instruments in the portfolio that no longer align with the investment strategies and objective of the Fund and may liquidate such securities or other instruments to better align the portfolio with the Fund’s investment strategies and objective. The Adviser expects that the Fund will engage in strategies that are held for an extended period of time (e.g., greater than 12 months), taking into consideration any futures rolls or forward extension transactions as are necessary to maintain certain positions held by the Fund. However, there may be exceptions when the Fund’s investments are held for shorter periods of time due to either rapid gain or developing circumstances that may render the strategies invalid to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Adviser does not intend to materially alter the strategic composition of the Fund in response to periods when rates are not rising.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.