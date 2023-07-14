Home
Trending ETFs
Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

4.9%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

Net Assets

$34.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.6
$32.35
$39.89

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 50.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ROSC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Hartford Mutual Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    700000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Frysinger

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond to the total return performance of the Hartford Multifactor Small Cap Index (LROSCX) (the “Index”), which is designed to address risks and opportunities within the United States small cap universe by selecting equity securities of companies exhibiting a favorable combination of factor characteristics, including valuation, momentum, and quality. The Index seeks to enhance the return potential available from investment in a capitalization-weighted universe of U.S. small capitalization equity securities over a complete market cycle with up to 15% less volatility compared to that of the capitalization-weighted universe through the Index construction process.The Index is built with a rules-based, proprietary methodology, which employs a multi-layered risk-controlled approach that seeks to address the risks associated with the cap-weighted universe, accounting for liquidity and volatility risks. Specifically, the Index seeks to select companies exhibiting attractive risk premium profiles, including but not limited to, quality, momentum, and value, while managing overall volatility levels and other risks. The Index’s components are adjusted twice annually, with a reconstitution and rebalance occurring in March and September. The Index was established on June 28, 2019. Small cap securities are defined as the smallest up to 2,000 companies among the up to 3,000 largest U.S. companies by estimated free-float market capitalization. The capitalization range of the Index was $78 million to $8.3 billion as of December 31, 2022. The Index is expected to typically include 250-350 components. The components of the Index, the number of components and the degree to which these components represent certain industries, may change over time. The Index, developed by Lattice Strategies LLC (“Lattice” or the “Adviser”), seeks to address identified risks within its asset class. For example, company concentrations, valuation insensitivity, and other unmanaged risk factors may be addressed through the index management process.The Adviser uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.The Fund generally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index. The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in certain derivative instruments that may not be included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, as well as in securities that are not included in the Index, but that the sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received) in accordance with the Fund’s securities lending program and guidelines. To the extent that the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will do so in approximately the same amount as the Index.The Index is sponsored by Lattice. Lattice determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. The Index is calculated and distributed by Solactive AG. Additional information on the Index can be found at hartfordfunds.com.
Read More

ROSC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.9% -9.7% 22.7% 80.69%
1 Yr 9.3% -16.4% 28.4% 33.19%
3 Yr 15.5%* -15.4% 113.1% 25.40%
5 Yr 5.8%* -24.5% 42.6% 5.15%
10 Yr 0.0%* -21.2% 23.3% 45.19%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -36.7% 212.9% 17.74%
2021 14.6% -38.4% 60.6% 14.35%
2020 1.7% -9.3% 66.8% 27.67%
2019 4.0% -5.9% 7.6% 63.50%
2018 -2.6% -12.3% -1.2% 2.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.1% -12.9% 22.7% 98.70%
1 Yr -3.8% -16.4% 46.4% 88.31%
3 Yr 12.1%* -15.4% 113.1% 46.19%
5 Yr 8.3%* -18.9% 42.6% 4.93%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROSC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.6% -36.7% 212.9% 17.74%
2021 14.6% -38.4% 60.6% 14.35%
2020 1.7% -7.6% 66.8% 27.67%
2019 4.0% -5.9% 7.6% 63.75%
2018 -2.6% -12.3% -1.2% 14.54%

ROSC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ROSC Category Low Category High ROSC % Rank
Net Assets 34.6 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 88.96%
Number of Holdings 319 10 1551 17.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.51 M 812 K 2.82 B 96.50%
Weighting of Top 10 9.77% 4.8% 95.7% 86.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vir Biotechnology Inc 1.05%
  2. Encore Wire Corp 1.05%
  3. Mueller Industries Inc 1.02%
  4. Patterson Cos Inc 1.02%
  5. Vishay Intertechnology Inc 1.01%
  6. Schneider National Inc 0.99%
  7. Ingles Markets Inc 0.99%
  8. Super Micro Computer Inc 0.98%
  9. Cal-Maine Foods Inc 0.98%
  10. Kulicke Soffa Industries Inc 0.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ROSC % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 14.38% 100.16% 22.98%
Cash 		0.43% -52.43% 47.85% 76.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 47.70%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 47.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 46.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 46.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROSC % Rank
Industrials 		17.08% 0.65% 48.61% 49.45%
Healthcare 		16.77% 0.00% 25.76% 0.88%
Financial Services 		16.22% 0.00% 35.71% 85.43%
Technology 		12.25% 0.00% 34.03% 19.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.23% 0.00% 51.62% 42.60%
Consumer Defense 		8.34% 0.00% 13.22% 8.61%
Real Estate 		5.53% 0.00% 44.41% 68.43%
Communication Services 		4.40% 0.00% 24.90% 11.48%
Basic Materials 		3.31% 0.00% 67.30% 82.12%
Energy 		3.18% 0.00% 29.42% 88.74%
Utilities 		0.71% 0.00% 13.86% 74.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROSC % Rank
US 		97.66% 11.42% 100.16% 17.29%
Non US 		1.92% 0.00% 78.53% 62.36%

ROSC - Expenses

Operational Fees

ROSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.34% 0.05% 37.36% 95.81%
Management Fee 0.34% 0.00% 1.50% 5.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 11.61%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

ROSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ROSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ROSC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 50.00% 7.00% 252.00% 46.38%

ROSC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ROSC Category Low Category High ROSC % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.96% 0.00% 7.65% 1.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ROSC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ROSC Category Low Category High ROSC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.80% -1.43% 4.13% 0.66%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ROSC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ROSC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

