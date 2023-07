eCommerce Revolution: Companies in the industrial sector owning, operating, and developing logistics facilities where products are stored and shipped to the end user and may benefit from the long-term growth of online sales.

​

Generational Change: Companies within the healthcare and residential real estate sectors that provide exposure to life science facilities, skilled nursing facilities, senior living facilities, multi-family residential, single family for rent, and student housing to capitalize on demand from aging populations, increased healthcare spending and rising home ownership costs.

​

Each NextGen Trend is weighted approximately equally in the Underlying Index at each rebalance. The Underlying Index identifies issuers within a NextGen Trend based on third-party industry classifications.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, an issuer must have a float adjusted market capitalization of at least $100 million and a minimum average daily trading volume of at least $1 million for the prior 90 days at the time of rebalance. Securities of issuers with recent stock exchange listings (e.g., recent initial public offerings) may be added to the Underlying Index on a quarterly basis, provided that the companies meet all eligibility criteria and have been trading for more than ten trading days. The Underlying Index may consist of small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Underlying Index was approximately $149.47 million to $3.93 billion. As of August 1, 2022, the Underlying Index was composed of 101 securities.

The Underlying Index provides exposure primarily to U.S.-based companies, but also includes securities of issuers based in foreign markets. The Underlying Index rebalances and reconstitutes quarterly. At each rebalance, component securities are weighted based on float adjusted market capitalization subject to the following restrictions: (1) 75% of the Underlying Index will consist of components with weights less than 5% of the Underling Index; (2) the maximum weight of a component is 10% of the Underlying Index; and (3) each NextGen Trend will be approximately equally weighted. The allocation to each NextGen Trend and U.S. issuers may fluctuate in order to meet the other Underlying Index constraints.

The Fund generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise its Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. The Fund has adopted a policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its assets (net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of real estate issuers, as determined by an unaffiliated, third-party classification standard. As a result, the Fund will concentrate in the securities of issuers in the real estate sector.

The Underlying Index may include as a component one or more ETFs advised by the Advisor (“Affiliated ETFs”) and the Fund will typically invest in any Affiliated ETF included in the Underlying Index. The Fund also may invest in Affiliated ETFs that are not components of the index if such an investment will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.